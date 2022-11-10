Support the Church in Prayer and Renewal

I have been a pastor and leader in the church for over 40 years now. The Lord has called me to devote myself to prayer and intercession for the healing and renewal of His Church. He has also called me to focus on the healing and renewal of christian leaders through Spiritual Direction. I work with a Missions organization called Novo and this has given me access to churches all over the country. This is an amazing life He has called me to. I am a faith funded missionary dependent on the love, prayers and support of brothers and sisters just like you. Thank you.