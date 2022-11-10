Support the Church in Prayer and Renewal

Monthly Goal:
I have been a pastor and leader in the church for over 40 years now. The Lord has called me to devote myself to prayer and intercession for the healing and renewal of His Church. He has also called me to focus on the healing and renewal of christian leaders through Spiritual Direction. I work with a Missions organization called Novo and this has given me access to churches all over the country. This is an amazing life He has called me to. I am a faith funded missionary dependent on the love, prayers and support of brothers and sisters just like you. Thank you.
God bless you always. And in turn you show God’s love to all, always and in every way. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.”
Go and be great my Brother! You are such a blessing to my family!
Brother, God bless you. This is a year end gift from God. I will also setup monthly support starting in Jan. This is an awesome season to be alive and advancing the Kingdom of Heaven here on earth. Love In Christ
