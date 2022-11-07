Straight Street Ministry To Youth

The mission and purpose of Straight Street is to provide a safe Christian environment where at-risk* youth can obtain the necessary skills and training needed to mature and discover God’s divine plan for their lives.

*For our purposes, an “at-risk” youth is a young person between the ages of 11 and 18 years old who is behaving in such a way that if a caring adult does not step into their life with some help, there is a high likelihood they will hurt themselves or someone else.

We want to be able to provide the following:

- Aid to single-family homes

- Food supplies

- School supplies

- Christmas gifts

In addition, we want to continue the ability to visit the projects on the Eastside and North Lynwood where we know there is gang activity and extremely poor living conditions to bring aid. Most of these households have children under the age of 18 and are living in poverty and are surrounded by violence. The income bracket for these families is ‘very low- low income’.

#GivingTuesday #GivingTuesday2023 #GivingTwosday #GivingTwosday2023