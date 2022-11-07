Campaign Image

Straight Street Ministry To Youth

The mission and purpose of Straight Street is to provide a safe Christian environment where at-risk* youth can obtain the necessary skills and training needed to mature and discover God’s divine plan for their lives.

*For our purposes, an “at-risk” youth is a young person between the ages of 11 and 18 years old who is behaving in such a way that if a caring adult does not step into their life with some help, there is a high likelihood they will hurt themselves or someone else.

We want to be able to provide the following:
- Aid to single-family homes
- Food supplies
- School supplies
- Christmas gifts

In addition, we want to continue the ability to visit the projects on the Eastside and North Lynwood where we know there is gang activity and extremely poor living conditions to bring aid. Most of these households have children under the age of 18 and are living in poverty and are surrounded by violence. The income bracket for these families is ‘very low- low income’.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Charles Prothro
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

In memory of our friend & neighbor, Dennis Holobaugh.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Mark and Carol Roewe
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

In memory of our dear friend, Dennis Holobaugh

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
2 months ago

Tracy and Mitchell Hill
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

In memory of a wonderful man, Dennis Holobaugh

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

In loving memory of Dennis Holobaugh

John and Laurie Deason
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

in memory of a wonderful man.

Steve Sink
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

In memory of my Brother and friend Dennis Holobaugh

WFAR
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

In memoriam of Dennis Holobaugh

Dennis Holobaugh
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

In honor of Dennis Holobaugh

Griffin Dakon Kay and Jim
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

In Memory of Dennis Holobaugh. A great Friend.

Wendy Browning-Lynch
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

I am giving in memory of Dennis Holobaugh. While I never got to meet him, I feel like I have from all of the incredible stories his daughter Ashlee has shared. He was a great man and I am glad to help your efforts in his name.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Stephen Biddy
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

One ticket for package 3

Shane and Stephanie Smith
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

1 ticket for package 3 please!

Wendell Mullins
$ 450.00 USD
5 months ago

3 entries to #1 52-card deal (clay shoot). Good luck with your fundraising and your work with the kids!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

