SAVE The Market Place Shopping Center - San Ramon

WE ARE LOCAL CITIZENS FIGHTING TO SAVE The Market Place Shopping Center in the heart of San Ramon, CA. Market Place has been a vital community resource for many, many years. It was anchored by a full-service grocery store, Nob Hill Foods, for over 22 years. The center is walkable by a vast number of residents which is good for the environment by reducing the need for vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions. For the last 18 years, the owner of the center, TRC Retail, has deliberately let the property fall into decay and disrepair, while at the same time raising rents, that have driven out some of the most beloved and profitable businesses, including Nob Hill Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hopyard Ale House, Roundtable Pizza, Cafe Tandoor, beauty salons, dry cleaners, jewelers, a custom compounding pharmacy and more. In 2021, TRC Retail submitted a housing application that would demolish existing structures at the Market Place (including the Nob Hill space and other small businesses) and at first construct a massive 6-story Apartment Complex. Citizens Against the Market Place Apartment Development (CAMPAD) was able to squash this plan. TRC then came back with a new development application to construct 40 (3 story) Market Rate Homes in a vital retail center. San Ramon does not need more Market Rate housing and 40 homes will not make a difference in the city. CAMPAD has stressed the need for a smarter, mixed-use plan that includes a full-service grocery store and the type of low-cost housing the city does need for its teachers, police and fire personnel. 40 Market Rate Homes in a shopping center does not fit in our neighborhood and is simply out of place in a mixed-use retail space that provides essential services to our community. Now that Nob Hill has closed (March 15, 2022) we are determined to get a full-service grocery store back in the central part of the city core. We have too many senior citizens on fixed incomes in the area who are now forced to depend on friends or neighbors to take them several miles to another full-service grocery store or to pay for home delivery from those stores. The rest of us, who used to walk to the stores, must get in our cars and drive miles to alternate sources. For nearly 22 months, CAMPAD and its over 1,043+ members have voiced the need for a full-service grocery store in the Market Place to the Planning Commission and the City Council (we know there are at least another 3,000 residents against this project who are not inclined to speak out--until just recently). With every new project the Planning Commission has approved for San Ramon in the Bishop Ranch and City Core areas, the need for that store grows exponentially. Over 1500 new housing units are being built across the Iron Horse Trail from the Market Place and a new hotel is planned for an adjacent corner. Several hundred more units are under construction just down the road. CAMPAD & Responsible Growth San Ramon are being represented by The Greenfire Law Firm, who has been doing an incredible job documenting serious flaws in TRC's development application and the unscrupulous behavior on the part of city staff and city legal representatives who seem to be aiding in the passage of very flawed development application. We have a pending lawsuit against the city, and an excellent case, that is only getting stronger. BUT WE ARE GOING TO NEED ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO PAY FOR LEGAL AND COURT COSTS. We are humbly asking for your generosity as we wage our David versus Goliath battle for what is BEST for our Community. Thank you.