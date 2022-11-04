Supporting medical freedom

Campaign Image

We are a small group of hard workers that are seeking justice for wrongful dismissal.  FWS coerced many by making them choose between their livelihood and their medical integrity.  They offered no medical or religious exemptions.  No one was offered their job back after the mandate was dropped.  We believe in freedom of choice.  

As you may expect, lawyers are not free or cheap.  If you can find it in your heart to donate, we would be forever grateful.  Much love to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Leanne Taylor
$ 500.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thanks to all that sent e-transfers. Much love to you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
1 year ago

No one should lose their career over their health choices. Keep fighting

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you for standing up against this tyranny!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

No company should force employees to inject something in their body in order to continue employment. Especially with all the evidence it isn't safe.

Donald Rettaler
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

To support our healthcare worker

Carol Fehr
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

Cathy Bossio
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

Bailey Mosimann
$ 50.00 CAD
2 years ago

Patti Wood
$ 10.00 CAD
2 years ago

No company has the right to take your job for a vaccine and run over your rights to autonomy. Sue their off

CRA
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

You go girl, I tried, but it was dropped by the paper supporting us. I hope & pray for justice.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

Michelle Millar
$ 10.00 CAD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
2 years ago

Thank you Leanne!

Edward Gregory
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

Brenda Lainof
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

Listened to you on Shadoe Davis show. Good luck with court case. Fingers crossed you don't get a 'woke' judge.

Rose Taggart
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

Praying you win your case🙏

