Supporting medical freedom

Raised:
CAD $1,548
We are a small group of hard workers that are seeking justice for wrongful dismissal. FWS coerced many by making them choose between their livelihood and their medical integrity. They offered no medical or religious exemptions. No one was offered their job back after the mandate was dropped. We believe in freedom of choice.
As you may expect, lawyers are not free or cheap. If you can find it in your heart to donate, we would be forever grateful. Much love to you.
Thanks to all that sent e-transfers. Much love to you
No one should lose their career over their health choices. Keep fighting
Thank you for standing up against this tyranny!
No company should force employees to inject something in their body in order to continue employment. Especially with all the evidence it isn't safe.
To support our healthcare worker
No company has the right to take your job for a vaccine and run over your rights to autonomy. Sue their off
You go girl, I tried, but it was dropped by the paper supporting us. I hope & pray for justice.
Thank you Leanne!
Listened to you on Shadoe Davis show. Good luck with court case. Fingers crossed you don't get a 'woke' judge.
Praying you win your case🙏
