Supporting medical freedom

We are a small group of hard workers that are seeking justice for wrongful dismissal. FWS coerced many by making them choose between their livelihood and their medical integrity. They offered no medical or religious exemptions. No one was offered their job back after the mandate was dropped. We believe in freedom of choice.

As you may expect, lawyers are not free or cheap. If you can find it in your heart to donate, we would be forever grateful. Much love to you.