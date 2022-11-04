A CHRISTIAN MOVIE ABOUT TRANSCENDING DISABILITY

Goal:
CAD $55,000
Raised:
CAD $445
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Davis Pickup
TRANSCEND is the moving, lifelong love story of Mark and LaRee Fraser that transcends the heartbreak of abortion, degenerative disease, and serious disability, to reach a profound commitment to each other and God. It’s the uplifting story of their difficult journey toward a deeper and fuller understanding of love (both human and divine). In the end a wonderful, unanticipated miracle happens.
Canadian movie producers, Mighty Motion Pictures Corporation will be collaborating with Mark Davis Pickup to produce his screenplay TRANSCEND. It begins with a Development phase; this crowdfunding campaign will underwrite the $55,000 cost. What does the Development phase do?
1. Research related to the story, its subject, content, context and connection to with current issues surrounding abortion and disabilities. Identify strong story elements and themes that connect with a broad audience such as men, women, married people, families, Christians, pro-life people and people with disabilities.
2. A Story Editor will polish the existing screenplay and write a synopsis of the story as a feature length dramatic feature length film (90 minutes or more).
3. Identify the production team and key creatives (Producer, Production Manager, Director, Director of Photography, Art Director, Editor and Composer). The creative team will envision style, creative treatment, and cinematic approach.
4. Develop a financing plan.
5. Create a compelling summary of the elements of the film in the form of an industry standard graphically designed "one sheet."
6. Create a pitch package including materials such as the one sheet, photos, and bios of stars, script, producers, director, and writer/subject of the film.
8. Pitch the film, it's script and Production Package to appropriate TV, video on Demand, Subscribed Video and Pay Per View buyers as well as Digital Media and Pre-Licensing The Project along with distributors for theatrical distribution.
9. Present the Financing Package to possible Equity Share Investors in The project.
After reading the TRANSCEND screenplay, international disability advocate, author, radio show host, and actress, JONI EARECKSON TADA commented:
“My friend Mark Davis Pickup has written a remarkable screenplay which echoes his own story in a warm and personal way. Mark and his wife have overcome insurmountable odds to discover a rich and abiding love which inspires all who spend time with them. In the broken world where many marriages are crumbling under pressure and disappointment, there is ample room for stories like theirs.”
Your financial and prayerful support to help make this important life-affirming, pro-family Christian movie is needed for a desperate time such as this.
I pray for your success in this endeavour Mark. I’m inspired by your courage and faith.
Congratulations! This is really exciting!
I do wish you well with this great project.
Much needed movie for families with disabilities.
January 11th, 2024
Decades of suffering with a degenerative disability (MS) caused me to deal in the currency of my soul. (It is what makes us human and defines who we are.) With God's leading, I was able to cross a raging river of grief to discover a new self. The old Mark was gone as surely as if I had died. I needed to grieve that loss and search for a new self and self-identity. A new Mark emerged—different to be sure—but no less alive or vital than the previous Mark. My soul answered Yes to the critically important question: Is life worth living, even in what seems to be hopeless circumstances?
Viktor Frankl was a survivor of Nazi death camps. In his remarkable book "Man's Search for Meaning" he wrote: "Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose."
My wheelchair was like a prison that housed my broken body, but it also helped liberate me spiritually by driving me inward to deal with inner brokenness. I came to understand that my value is not connected to who I am, what I can do, or even my intelligence. It comes from simply being. Everyone has immeasurable value for no other reason than they were endowed with the indelible Image of God beginning at that spark of life we commonly call conception.
Frankl also wrote: "If there is to be any meaning in life at all, then there must be a meaning in suffering."
There is. ...
I'm seventy-one years old. Most of my adult life has been spent struggling with the anguish of multiple sclerosis and creeping paralysis. In 2018, God unexpectedly raised me out of my electric wheelchair to walk again. What am I to make of it? My interior life is in full bloom. I have placed all of my life in His hands. I am finally willing to accept whatever is His will for me in for this year, and beyond. It is a peaceful place to be. That is the meaning that suffering gave to me. — Mark
August 14th, 2023
Saint Augustine said: "Love, Endures in adversity, It shows prudence in prosperity. It is strong in suffering, It rejoices in good deeds, it is safe in temptation, It is generous in hospitality, cheerful among true brothers, patient with the faithless. It is the soul of the Scriptures, the virtue in prophecy, the salvation of the mysteries. It is the strength of knowledge, the bounty of faith. It is wealth for the poor, life for the dying. Love, is everything."
I have suffered with disease and creeping disability for most of my adult life. Diagnosed with aggressive multiple sclerosis at thirty, I endured frightening neurological symptoms for decades. I am an old man now. Looking back, I’ve come to the same conclusion: Love is everything. Even when the body fails, love remains. Love is the only possession we can take from this life.
Saint Paul wrote about love. He said that even if we were to possess all knowledge and have profound spiritual gifts, and have faith that can move mountains, if we do not have love, we are nothing.
Loveless faith is harsh, unbending, legalistic. Loveless faith lacks the love of Christ. Real love has certain characteristics. Augustine spoke of them in the passage above. Paul said:
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”
My life has been a journey toward love—at times halting and uncertain, jealous and envious, often miserly in its expression. But God has been slowly teaching, wooing, chastening then blessing.
“Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. When I was a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Again, Saint Paul’s words. Saint Augustine understood. No doubt, he drew much of his understanding of love from the 13th Chapter of 1 Corinthians. It has blessed and inspired humanity, and read at countless weddings.
For me, it was a passage of the holy Scriptures I kept in mind and close to my heart during my worst attacks of multiple sclerosis. And they were bad, so bad that my doctor did not think I would live more than a few years after being diagnosed. The best doctors could do nothing to stop the savage attacks and slow degeneration. My wife had to watch it all! She was convinced she would be widowed as a young mother with two children. That’s how bad things got during the 1980s and ‘90s.
American author, lawyer and senior Fellow for the Discovery Institute’s Center for Human Exceptionalism met me. He described what he saw:
“I met Mark in the early 1990s and we became good friends. When I met him, he could barely walk using two canes because of his progressive MS. Over time, I observed his physical condition worsen, to the point he became triplegic, that is, was only able to use his left arm. He had no use of his legs whatsoever.”
In 2006, the MS also began to affect my left arm. My neurologist had exhausted all his treatment options. He resorted to administering the chemotherapy drug mitoxantrone (at that time still an experimental treatment for MS). It had some ugly side effects and was discontinued. During those dark days, the knowledge that I was loved, and had always been loved, became magnified—it was my comfort and my consolation.
One night I was lying awake on my bed in the middle of the night, gazing at the shadowy hoist hovering above me (used to help get me out of bed). I thought about what I'd lost over the years: My career, my health, the use of my body, and many friends and family. The words of Job came to me:
“I know that my redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand on the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes—I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me!” (Job 19.25-27)
Throughout the ages, a great sea of heavy-hearted humanity have identified with Job's words, the words of a man who lost everything: his health, his children, his wealth. His "friends" Eliphaz, Bildad and Zophar taunted him under the guise of comfort. Even Job’s wife taunted him: “Do you still retain your integrity? Curse God and die.” (2.9). And yet, even in his deepest sorrow and discouragement, Job cursed the day he was born, but not God.
Those of us who have passed through that great sea of heavy-hearted humanity, can learn much from Job. Even if we die having lost everything in this world, through faith in Jesus Christ, we will have everything in the next world. Job reminds us that although our flesh will be destroyed, we shall see God.
The love we take from this life will be perfected as we enter God's perfect love. That is the journey I wrote about in my screenplay TRANSCEND: A Journey Toward Love.
All things will be made new for us who believe in His Son!
Mark
August 14th, 2023
God bless,
