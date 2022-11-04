A CHRISTIAN MOVIE ABOUT TRANSCENDING DISABILITY

TRANSCEND is the moving, lifelong love story of Mark and LaRee Fraser that transcends the heartbreak of abortion, degenerative disease, and serious disability, to reach a profound commitment to each other and God. It’s the uplifting story of their difficult journey toward a deeper and fuller understanding of love (both human and divine). In the end a wonderful, unanticipated miracle happens.

Canadian movie producers, Mighty Motion Pictures Corporation will be collaborating with Mark Davis Pickup to produce his screenplay TRANSCEND. It begins with a Development phase; this crowdfunding campaign will underwrite the $55,000 cost. What does the Development phase do?

1. Research related to the story, its subject, content, context and connection to with current issues surrounding abortion and disabilities. Identify strong story elements and themes that connect with a broad audience such as men, women, married people, families, Christians, pro-life people and people with disabilities.

2. A Story Editor will polish the existing screenplay and write a synopsis of the story as a feature length dramatic feature length film (90 minutes or more).

3. Identify the production team and key creatives (Producer, Production Manager, Director, Director of Photography, Art Director, Editor and Composer). The creative team will envision style, creative treatment, and cinematic approach.

4. Develop a financing plan.

5. Create a compelling summary of the elements of the film in the form of an industry standard graphically designed "one sheet."

6. Create a pitch package including materials such as the one sheet, photos, and bios of stars, script, producers, director, and writer/subject of the film.

8. Pitch the film, it's script and Production Package to appropriate TV, video on Demand, Subscribed Video and Pay Per View buyers as well as Digital Media and Pre-Licensing The Project along with distributors for theatrical distribution.

9. Present the Financing Package to possible Equity Share Investors in The project.

###

After reading the TRANSCEND screenplay, international disability advocate, author, radio show host, and actress, JONI EARECKSON TADA commented:

“My friend Mark Davis Pickup has written a remarkable screenplay which echoes his own story in a warm and personal way. Mark and his wife have overcome insurmountable odds to discover a rich and abiding love which inspires all who spend time with them. In the broken world where many marriages are crumbling under pressure and disappointment, there is ample room for stories like theirs.”



Your financial and prayerful support to help make this important life-affirming, pro-family Christian movie is needed for a desperate time such as this.

