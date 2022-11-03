Campaign Image
NonProfit

Campaign created by Stephanie Phillips

Campaign funds will be received by Den Mothers

NonProfit

Den Mothers’ mission is to help the less fortunate with an emphasis on hungry, abused, and trafficked children who need support, rehabilitation, and encouragement. Lord willing our goal is to eventually have a Den Mothers facility in every state starting with Nevada so we can provide shelter, food, and clothing to children … the most innocent in our communities. Den Mothers would also support and provide for abused women, pregnant or run-away teens, homeless veterans, and all those in need.

