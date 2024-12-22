Amaradio Family Support Fund

It is with great sadness to report the passing of 19 Year old Corrado Amaradio son of Amber Judy and Kenneth Amaradio and brother of Lia Amaradio. His life was taken in a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday in the country of Cambodia. The family is presently making arrangements to travel to Cambodia to bring Corrado home and could really use some help with travel expenses and the cost of arrangements ,that could add up, to bring him home to his family properly and with dignity. Any donation would surely be appreciated no matter the size. Corrado was loved so much by his family and will always be a strong light to them and all who knew him and it is with great hope that his family can bring him home quickly, with nothing standing in their way❤️🙏🏻