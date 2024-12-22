Campaign Image

Amaradio Family Support Fund

 USD $25,000

 USD $19,590

It is with great sadness to report the passing of 19 Year old Corrado Amaradio son of Amber Judy and Kenneth Amaradio and brother of Lia Amaradio.  His life was taken in a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday in the country of Cambodia.  The family is presently making arrangements  to travel to Cambodia to bring Corrado home and could really use some help with travel expenses and the cost of arrangements ,that could add up, to bring him home to his family properly and with dignity.  Any donation would surely be appreciated no matter the size.  Corrado was loved so much by his family and will always be a strong light to them and all who knew him and it is with great hope that his family can bring him home  quickly, with nothing standing in their way❤️🙏🏻

MICHELLE AMARADIO
$ 250.00 USD
15 days ago

There are no words that would come close to expressing our sincere heartbreak 💔 of losing our dear Corrado. He was a sweet soul. May the Good Lord continue to comfort you. Love you, Aunt Michelle

Baccellia Family
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Your in our prayers

Karen Fetteroll
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Amber, We are sending our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Our heart is broken with yours. If you should need anything, please call on us.

Jack and julie Stouse
$ 250.00 USD
16 days ago

We are so heartbroken by your loss and share in your grief. May the peace of God surround your family and uphold you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Madison Wallace
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Sending peace and comfort

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

With love and blessings.

Friends
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Along with prayers…

Jim Joyce and Zach
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

We are praying for you all. There are no words to express how sorry we are.

The Riveras
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Sending you love and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Much love to your mama heart.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Sending prayers to your family during this unbelievably difficult time

Coronado Family
$ 150.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for you guys after this unbelievable loss. Know that you are all so loved.

Hetzel Family
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Paula and Steve Melfa
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

We’re very sorry for this tragic loss to your family. Praying for God’s comfort and peace to envelop you during this time.

Ashley Oscar and Family
$ 500.00 USD
18 days ago

Sweet Corrado. Holding him, and all of you, tight in our prayers. Sending you love and wishes for comfort. 🤍

Ronnie and Roxanne Price
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Sending love, prayers, and our deepest sympathy.

Gee Gibson
$ 200.00 USD
19 days ago

So Sorry praying for your Family

James and Kathy Howell
$ 1000.00 USD
19 days ago

We are So So Sorry Thinking of you.

