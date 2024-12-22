Amaradio Family Support Fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $19,590
Campaign funds will be received by Lia Amaradio
It is with great sadness to report the passing of 19 Year old Corrado Amaradio son of Amber Judy and Kenneth Amaradio and brother of Lia Amaradio. His life was taken in a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday in the country of Cambodia. The family is presently making arrangements to travel to Cambodia to bring Corrado home and could really use some help with travel expenses and the cost of arrangements ,that could add up, to bring him home to his family properly and with dignity. Any donation would surely be appreciated no matter the size. Corrado was loved so much by his family and will always be a strong light to them and all who knew him and it is with great hope that his family can bring him home quickly, with nothing standing in their way❤️🙏🏻
There are no words that would come close to expressing our sincere heartbreak 💔 of losing our dear Corrado. He was a sweet soul. May the Good Lord continue to comfort you. Love you, Aunt Michelle
We are so sorry for your loss. Your in our prayers
Amber, We are sending our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Our heart is broken with yours. If you should need anything, please call on us.
We are so heartbroken by your loss and share in your grief. May the peace of God surround your family and uphold you.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sending peace and comfort
With love and blessings.
Along with prayers…
We are praying for you all. There are no words to express how sorry we are.
Sending you love and prayers.
Much love to your mama heart.
Sending prayers to your family during this unbelievably difficult time
Praying for you guys after this unbelievable loss. Know that you are all so loved.
We’re very sorry for this tragic loss to your family. Praying for God’s comfort and peace to envelop you during this time.
Sweet Corrado. Holding him, and all of you, tight in our prayers. Sending you love and wishes for comfort. 🤍
Sending love, prayers, and our deepest sympathy.
So Sorry praying for your Family
We are So So Sorry Thinking of you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.