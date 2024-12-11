January 6th Jonathan Joseph Copeland J6 Defender

My son Jonathan Joseph Copeland is a defendant accused of several misdemeanors and felonies from the January 6 gathering at the capitol. He is not a career criminal.

Jonathan states “I was invited by the president of the United States of America to attend a rally in DC on January 6th. I wanted to go because I was not working due to massive layoffs during covid and I was living off unemployment. There were no options and I just wanted to support the president of the United States of America. The reason I went was because of the corruption that was going on between the 2020 election and I just wanted to have my voice heard. I went to peacefully protest during the permitted rally of Donald Trump the only reason I ever wanted to go was to support our country.”

Ever since Jonathan was born he graced our lives with an infectious smile and a contagious spirit. He was so full of energy and a great wrestler. His love is protecting the young and being a proud Patriot. He gained skills as a laborer on concrete, cement, and heavy equipment work. He completed many classes and completed jobs that were dangerous but gratifying as he learned the skills to advance his knowledge.

When he went to the capital he went with pure passion for freedom and to stand with fellow Patriots. He is now facing the most difficult time of his life due to the unfair charges and treatment given to January 6 defenders. Jonathan recently received 71 months in prison, 3 years probation and $2000 restitution to victims in which there were none. He put his hand on a Trump sign and got one month shy of 7 years in prison! The evil DC court judge Friedrich said there were victims, she had no names but she included it during sentencing for enhancement. This added more time on his sentence but no victims were ever found during the bench trial! She called Jonathan a liar about Jan 6 and she said he was not remorseful due to the fact he plead not guilty. Very biased, imbalanced court system. She gave him maximum on charges that the lawyer argued, which was going to be 10 years in prison. He was sent to Philly prison not even a day after sentencing. The judge doesn’t even know what prison he will go to next. He fights great depression from the unlawful and untruthful charges bestowed upon him from our government.

We pray Jonathan will be pardoned day one of Trump’s presidency. However, Jonathan will have to start over. He has lost everything (but he didn’t lose God!) and will have to acclimate back into the world when he gets out. This has been so incredibly hard for him and us.

Please keep him in your prayers to give him strength as this is mentally and physically challenging. Also, keep us in your prayers for strength. We must continue to fight! If you find it in your hearts please help us do that. Love to you all. God bless.