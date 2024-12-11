January 6th Jonathan Joseph Copeland J6 Defender

Campaign funds will be received by Ella Blythe
My son Jonathan Joseph Copeland is a defendant accused of several misdemeanors and felonies from the January 6 gathering at the capitol. He is not a career criminal.
Jonathan states “I was invited by the president of the United States of America to attend a rally in DC on January 6th. I wanted to go because I was not working due to massive layoffs during covid and I was living off unemployment. There were no options and I just wanted to support the president of the United States of America. The reason I went was because of the corruption that was going on between the 2020 election and I just wanted to have my voice heard. I went to peacefully protest during the permitted rally of Donald Trump the only reason I ever wanted to go was to support our country.”
Ever since Jonathan was born he graced our lives with an infectious smile and a contagious spirit. He was so full of energy and a great wrestler. His love is protecting the young and being a proud Patriot. He gained skills as a laborer on concrete, cement, and heavy equipment work. He completed many classes and completed jobs that were dangerous but gratifying as he learned the skills to advance his knowledge.
When he went to the capital he went with pure passion for freedom and to stand with fellow Patriots. He is now facing the most difficult time of his life due to the unfair charges and treatment given to January 6 defenders. Jonathan recently received 71 months in prison, 3 years probation and $2000 restitution to victims in which there were none. He put his hand on a Trump sign and got one month shy of 7 years in prison! The evil DC court judge Friedrich said there were victims, she had no names but she included it during sentencing for enhancement. This added more time on his sentence but no victims were ever found during the bench trial! She called Jonathan a liar about Jan 6 and she said he was not remorseful due to the fact he plead not guilty. Very biased, imbalanced court system. She gave him maximum on charges that the lawyer argued, which was going to be 10 years in prison. He was sent to Philly prison not even a day after sentencing. The judge doesn’t even know what prison he will go to next. He fights great depression from the unlawful and untruthful charges bestowed upon him from our government.
We pray Jonathan will be pardoned day one of Trump’s presidency. However, Jonathan will have to start over. He has lost everything (but he didn’t lose God!) and will have to acclimate back into the world when he gets out. This has been so incredibly hard for him and us.
Please keep him in your prayers to give him strength as this is mentally and physically challenging. Also, keep us in your prayers for strength. We must continue to fight! If you find it in your hearts please help us do that. Love to you all. God bless.
19 MORE DAYS SWEET JONATHAN AND TRUSTING IN THE LORD , YOU WILL BE HOME SOON SWEETHEART🙏 YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN AND KEEP YOUR FAITH IN JESUS , HE NEVER FAILS US MY SWEET HERO XOXO LOVE Y'ALL MS ELLA AND FAMILY XOXO HOLD ON TRUMP IS COMING MAGA PARDON NEW YEAR 2025
Merry CHRISTmas Jonathan Joseph Copeland from Lima, Ohio! You are loved and respected and millions support you getting out of this nightmare! SO, 27 Days young man!
Sweet Jonathan 🙏 My hero and so many others as well .This will be a hard Christmas and Holiday Season for you and the family. The good news is that Jan. 20th is only 32 days away and Pardons are coming sweetheart 🙌 We did it honey, Maga WON President Trump will bring y'all home. Keep trusting in Jesus 🙏 We will ALL be waiting and will support y'all ALL THE WAY🎗🙏
Thank you brother! Hope to see you next month! 1 Thess 1:3
Dear Jonathan, Keep your faith, as it is the single most valuable gift one can ever receive! I just read about your sentencing and I am feeling so frustrated by the miscarriage of justice related to Jan 6. I listened to you read devotionals today and I can hear your good character in your voice. Please do not give up- justice will ultimately prevail. I admire your patriotism! Stay strong in Jesus!
YOU GOT THIS SWEET JONATHAN !!! LOVE & HUGS SWEET MS ELLA THE LORD IS MY ROCK , TRUSTING IN HIM ALWAYS 🙌 I LOVE YOU ALL XOXOXO
The Lord will vindicate me ; your love , LORD endures forever ~ do not abandon the works of your hands ~~ Psalms 138:8 SWEET JONATHAN , I AM SO PROUD OF YOU...THE WAY I SEE JESUS WORKING THROUGH YOU AND YOUR KIND AND LOVING HEART ❤ I HEAR JESUS IN U, WHEN YOU ARE TALKING KNOW YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN ANY WORDS COULD SAY XOXO LOVE YOU MS ELLA & FAMILY XOXO I CAN NEVER REPAY YOUR SACRIFICE 🤗
HELLO SWEET JONATHAN , MS ELLA & SWEET FAMILY 🗳 PRAISE GOD YOU WERE ABLE TO CAST YOUR VOTE & A NEW MICROWAVE 😁 YOU BOYS ARE SO HAPPY TO HAVE THAT , WHAT I COULD HEAR THAT IS , SCREAMING CRAZY PERSON OUT THERE UGH STAY STRONG HONEY, I AM LEAVING TO GO VISIT MY SON FOR A WEEK , MY SON WILL HELP ME WRITE A LETTER, YOU HAVE BOOKS COMING HONEY , I LOVE AND ADORE YOU ALWAYS IN MY HEART
HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET JONATHAN , SO SORRY THIS IS LATE :( NEEDED TO GET A NEW DEBIT CARD & KNOW I LOVE YOU DEARLY & SO HAPPY YOU WERE BORN XOXOXO MY SON BOUGHT YOU THE DARK MAGA HAT FROM TRUMP OFFICIAL SITE , I HEARD YOU SWEET JONATHAN , BUT IT IS GOING TO YOUR MOM FOR SAFE KEEPING UNTIL YOU COME HOME KEEP THE FAITH XOXO
Happy Birthday Jonathan!
happy birthday, today also is my birthday.
Happy Birthday! Patriot
Happy birthday! May God bless you!
Jonathan you are our hero! We pray for God's blessing and protection for you!
STAY STRONG HONEY XOXOXO Love you Miss Ella Praying for y'all ALWAYS IN MY HEART & PRAYERS God bless XOXO
I pray for you Johanthan and I live in Canton Ohio
January 1st, 2025
Well, Jonathan was moved from Philly Prison to Grady County Jail in Oklahoma. He’s been moved from one place to another. He doesn’t know if he’ll be moved tomorrow next week or when. He also doesn’t know where. Please keep praying for him and for Trump to deliver their freedom soon. What they have done to him is evil, but we know that God has won.
December 11th, 2024
My little star and hero, Jonathan, got 71 months prison 3 years probation.. 2000 restitution to victims in which there were none.. the evil DC court judge Friedrich said yesterday there are victims. Jonathan never hurt anyone or anything that day. She had no names but included it for enhancement as she said she thinks there are victims.. she called Jonathan a liar about Jan 6 and said he was not remorseful.. so she gave him max on charges that the lawyer argued .. which was going to be 10 years.. they are evil and all of this has been the biggest injustice I have witnessed. He was sent to prison not even a day later. Right now he is in Philly prison and no clue where he will be going. It is dirty and cold in there and I hardly get to communicate with him. The phones are controlled by inmates. This is very the Jan 6 defenders as they stick out like sore thumbs. They are not career criminals. However, they are strong heroes!! God will protect them.
October 14th, 2024
Well Jonathan recently celebrated a birthday in the DC jail. God has special plans for this young man. He is working through him for sure. So many people reaching out loving my son and our family. Thank you so much for that. I love you all. Jonathan is doing the best he can in there. No pillow, no sun light for several months. Makes me sad for them in there. We are praying for a Trump victory. Jonathan never hurt anyone or anything and they are going for years in prison. Keep him in your prayers. He said thank you for the birthday gifts! He loves you all.
Mom
May 11th, 2024
🙏🏽 thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generous gift to Jonathan. Please keep him in prayers as he is in protective custody now in the DC jail.
May 11th, 2024
May 9th, 2024
Jonathan was given guilty verdict on 8 of his charges. He is in DC jail until sentencing Sept 18. We will appeal. The verdict was twisted and biased. We will fight this battle as God would want us to. Jonathan’s story will be told!!! Any help you can send will assist with his books and to help when he gets out of this.
April 6th, 2024
Thank you to all of you for giving!! You are not unnoticed!! God bless you.
April 5th, 2024
Jonathan is going to trial soon. Please pray for him and his counsel, the witnesses and all those supporting his case in D.C. Also, pray for the judge and to soften her heart.
February 24th, 2024
Jonathan is coming up to DC court soon this year. He is stressed lately. It’s hard when he isn’t able to meet with others for support to help mentally.
January 9th, 2024
Jonathan is stressed.
August 28th, 2023
Thank you so much for being there for Jonathan!! Your prayers and gifts are very much appreciated while Jonathan fights this injustice. Bless you all!
August 24th, 2023
Still uncertain about Jonathan’s future being a 1/6er. Please continue to pray for Jonathan to have a calm sprite in and self determination to get through this.
August 10th, 2023
Jonathan plead not guilty, need more for lawyer to go to trial. This is so stressful on Jonathan along with what he is being accused of. Please pray for him.
