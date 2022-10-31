Campaign Image

Supporting the Ministry's General Needs

Raised:

 USD $73,000

Campaign created by Genesis Center North Texas

Campaign funds will be received by Genesis Center North Texas

Supporting the Ministry's General Needs

Genesis Center North Texas has daily operations averaging $3,000/ day. This includes payroll, counseling, food purchases, light bills, facility maintenance and so much more. The residents are not charged for any services they receive while in the program. Donations for the day to day operations is greatly needed. For more information on how you can help, we are always available at 972-932-4351.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Kevin Jones
$ 95.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10000.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you for all you do for our needy communiity.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 360.00 USD
1 month ago

Christmas

Suzanne B McFadden
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 105.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all you do. I pray the women there get the support they need. God bless, Happy Thanksgiving.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Amanda- this is money for the christmas party for staff

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Brock Solutions
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 105.00 USD
2 months ago

