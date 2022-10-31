Supporting the Ministry's General Needs

Raised:
USD $73,000
Campaign funds will be received by Genesis Center North Texas
Genesis Center North Texas has daily operations averaging $3,000/ day. This includes payroll, counseling, food purchases, light bills, facility maintenance and so much more. The residents are not charged for any services they receive while in the program. Donations for the day to day operations is greatly needed. For more information on how you can help, we are always available at 972-932-4351.
Thank you for all you do for our needy communiity.
Christmas
Thank you for all you do. I pray the women there get the support they need. God bless, Happy Thanksgiving.
Amanda- this is money for the christmas party for staff
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.