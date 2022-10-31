Protect Academic Freedom and the First Amendment!

Campaign Image

10/20/2024:

Dear All,

Thank you sincerely to anyone who has supported me in the past. It’s been fully five years since militant activists complained about my research regarding genetics as a potential / partial explanation for the gap between Blacks and Whites on IQ tests scores:

https://www.mdpi.com/2624-8611/1/1/34

My censors were (initially) quite successful, as they caused both my former employer (Cleveland State University) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate me, which ultimately resulted in CSU stripping me of my tenure and terminating my employment as a full professor (despite my exceptional ~25 year record as their employee).

Together with my lawyer, we filed a federal lawsuit in March of 2022, wherein we argued that CSU, among other things, violated my First Amendment rights (Ohio Northern District Court, 1:23-cv-546): 

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1tHFkkbBi_V56dUVWcRO62Gv8IbQOVsuX4W34E5sXmk8/edit?usp=sharing

Unfortunately, the district court judge recently granted summary judgment against my claims.

I firmly believe the successful resolution of my lawsuit will significantly help defeat the “woke” movement that has infiltrated our culture, our universities, and even our laws. But lawsuits are expensive, and I have already depleted over 50% of my pension (being only 56 years old) trying to ride this out.

I have applied to ~40 other universities since my termination and have not once gotten past an “immediate rejection.” Thus, I would be most grateful for any help potential donors here might provide.

Sincerely,

Bryan J. Pesta, PhD.


Academic freedom is important. Good luck from Sweden.

Good luck, Prof. Pesta! I admire your courage.

Best wishes and good luck to Bryan. As a historian, I'm clueless about statistics, but I have been a hereditarian on intelligence since childhood, plus I have always hated bullying mobs. Too bad for democracy and our future that academic freedom no longer exists for the independent thinkers.

Great to support free research and Bryan Pesta!

Best of luck. Hope you get a just response.

And yet, it moves.

Good luck, an important case for academic freedom.

