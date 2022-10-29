THE PROJECT

Convert almost an acre of The Charlton Housing Authority's property into a permanent open space, eco-friendly wildflower meadow, in honor of a community activist and long serving Charlton Housing Authority Board Member.

ABOUT CATHY

CATHLEEN B. “CATHY” (SMITH) KUEHL 75, PASSED AWAY APRIL 20, 2022

Cathy was born in Cambridge November 9, 1946 and in 1961 moved to Charlton at the age of 15 with the Charles and Lois Foskett family.

She was a graduate of Charlton High School and Brom’s Beauty Academy. Cathy was the kitchen manager at the Charlton Senior Center over 34 years, Labor day Committee Chairman for 17 years and 36 years on the committee, the Housing Authority over 20 years, Earth Day over 20 years, Lion’s Club honored her with the Jack Fisher Award, the Golden Age Club made her an honorary member, the American Legion Honorary Life Membership Certificate along with an engraved Silver Card, in 2007 was chosen by Charlton Selectmen and Town Administrator for the Unsung Heroines Award in Boston, when one needed a picture or to cook Cathy was there for all, of which she humbly accepted, made over 200 Yellow Ribbons for our Nation’s POW’s and our Service Men and Women . Citizen of the Year Award in 2000 and 2019. Cathy was the unofficial Mayor of Charlton and made Charlton a better place to live. These were just a few things that Cathy volunteered her time and organizational skills and talents.

DONATE

We will need Monetary and Material/Resource Donations, in addition to Volunteers!

Please make checks out to Cathy's Memorial Wildflower Meadow or CMWM and mail to 190 Berry Corner Rd, Charlton, MA 01507



