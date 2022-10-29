Ríos De Avivamiento Church Building Fund

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Iglesia Rios de Avivamiento, Inc
We are a non-denominational, community church with a heart to serve the community members in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley. We are called to bring the powerful message of salvation and transformation to our community, and develop, grow, and empower individuals to live and walk in the fullness of life that God has called them to. We dream of having our own building to expand our services and be able to serve individuals and families in our communities using a holistic approach. We want to be a haven for all that feel hopeless, rejected, lost, unworthy and have lost their sense of purpose.
Vision Statement: To be the church God has called us to be in faith and actions.
Mission Statement: Bringing people to experience life change and restoration in Christ through discipleship.
Bless this ministry
The Lord is Faithful
May the Lord bless RDA Church in this campaign to fulfill God's purpose. -D.C.
Uniéndome a esta misión . Dios levantará Su casa de oración . Declaramos esta misión en bendición.
Deseo logren la meta como Iglesia y bendecir a mucha gente!
The Lord bless and multiply!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.