Ríos De Avivamiento Church Building Fund

Goal:

 USD $200,000

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Perla Rivera

Campaign funds will be received by Iglesia Rios de Avivamiento, Inc

We are a non-denominational, community church with a heart to serve the community members in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley. We are called to bring the powerful message of salvation and transformation to our community, and develop, grow, and empower individuals to live and walk in the fullness of life that God has called them to. We dream of having our own building to expand our services and be able to serve individuals and families in our communities using a holistic approach. We want to be a haven for all that feel hopeless, rejected, lost, unworthy and have lost their sense of purpose. 

Vision Statement: To be the church God has called us to be in faith and actions.

Mission Statement: Bringing people to experience life change and restoration in Christ through discipleship.

Recent Donations

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Bless this ministry

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

The Lord is Faithful

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

May the Lord bless RDA Church in this campaign to fulfill God's purpose. -D.C.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 years ago

Lilia Gallardo
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Uniéndome a esta misión . Dios levantará Su casa de oración . Declaramos esta misión en bendición.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Deseo logren la meta como Iglesia y bendecir a mucha gente!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

The Lord bless and multiply!

