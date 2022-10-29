Ríos De Avivamiento Church Building Fund

We are a non-denominational, community church with a heart to serve the community members in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley. We are called to bring the powerful message of salvation and transformation to our community, and develop, grow, and empower individuals to live and walk in the fullness of life that God has called them to. We dream of having our own building to expand our services and be able to serve individuals and families in our communities using a holistic approach. We want to be a haven for all that feel hopeless, rejected, lost, unworthy and have lost their sense of purpose.

Vision Statement: To be the church God has called us to be in faith and actions.

Mission Statement: Bringing people to experience life change and restoration in Christ through discipleship.