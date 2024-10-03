Help family of J6 prisoner Charles Bradford Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Laurie Smith
Hi, my name is Laurie Smith and I am the devastated mother of Charles Bradford Smith ( Brad). Our nightmare begin when our home was raided by the FBI in September 2021 and our 24 year old son Brad was being dragged out of our home in his underwear. From there he was on home confinement for 13 months. Now just recently to our shock and horror he was sentenced to 41 months in prison. He reports on November 1st.,2022 to Elkton Federal Prison in Ohio. 4 hours from our home. I will start by saying that Brad has never been in trouble. Not even a traffic violation. Brad has attended several Trump rallies over the years and was very excited about supporting Trump on January 6th. . Due to back and forth text to his friend on his phone and that friend going down with him to the rally he was charged with conspiracy. Then months later the DOJ charged him with assault although he never assaulted anyone. Even the prosecution questioned that charge. The assault charge the DOJ said was because a metal sign went past him ( and hundreds of others), but Brad touched it for approximately 7 seconds. This sign never injured anyone and it was only after a wooden cross had been put up in the same area. Brad left the grounds by himself and knew not to enter the capital. We are grieving for our child. We are so confused by the harsh sentence. How can privately texting your friends on your phone and using some hyperbolic rhetoric that so many young men use when texting privately and barely touching a sign put you in prison for years? He's a young man just excited about a rally . I'm certain if the FBI would look at most young peoples phones they would not always agree with their opinions. What happened to freedom of speech?
Any prayers, letters, or a financial contribution towards Brad's situation would help immensely. Just paying for monthly prison commissary , travel expenses to visit him, and keeping up with our sons bills is going to be a challenge on top of the sleepless nights not knowing how my son is doing. I pray things turnaround for our country soon.
* Brad did not enter the capital
* Brad did not vandalize anything
* Brad did not hurt anyone
* Brad did not bring a weapon
October 3rd, 2024
My final update,
One last big THANK YOU to all of you who have stayed with me and my son throughout this hardship. You helped us not only financially, but emotionally. Just knowing there are people out there who don't even know us that would continue to support us is such a huge blessing there truly are no words to express our gratitude. You literally kept him from losing so much more than he has already lost.
In the next several weeks my son and all of the January 6ers will know their fate. Our country will know it's fate. We are praying for pardons and for those who are still in prison to be released. It's so unbelievably nerve-racking. Brad made lots of January 6 friends while in prison and he is so worried for them. Many who will not even be released until 2028 or 2029 (or more!!) It's sickening! The mother of one of his January 6 friends in prison has become a dear friend of mine. Brad had already been in prison for over a year when this mom named Mary reached out to me because her son had very similar charges and also the same judge. By some miracle when her son was tragically sent to prison it was the same prison my son was at! So they in some ways already knew about each other due to their moms being friends and that helps immensely in prison. His name is Isaac Sturgeon. HIs release date is not until the end of 2028. Before I close my fundraiser down I wanted to share Isaac's fundraiser. Praying in a few weeks this won't even be an issue for those still in prison. If you want to follow Isaac his link is https://www.givesendgo.com/GB6TM
Thank you again for helping Brad so much. Pray for his future.
God Bless you all
September 28th, 2024
Hello everyone,
I wanted to let you all know that I will be closing this fundraiser down next weekend Oct. 6th. You have been such a huge blessing in our lives and have helped more than you can ever know. It’s been an incredibly humbling experience. Some of you have even suggested that I keep this fundraiser up so you can continue to support Brad and I appreciate that so much you have no idea! ❤️ But in a few weeks Brad will be done with home confinement and able to search for a full time job. Please pray this is not too much of a struggle and Trump wins and clears their records. 🙏. Please continue to keep Brad in your prayers. He is still recovering from this nightmare. It will take time for him and our entire family to heal. God Bless, Laurie
September 22nd, 2024
Just another quick update! I’ll post more frequently since freedom is now so close! Brad should be off of home confinement in 40 DAYS!! I’ll keep you posted! Keep praying! Goodness and the election is only a few days after that! Trump2024! 🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸. Thank you all for staying with me throughout this difficult journey.
September 13th, 2024
Today marks exactly 3 years since we had a predawn raid on our home and my son was dragged out and arrested. I remember it was a Monday and I heard lots of commotion outside. I looked out the window and there were at least 8 FBI cars in our driveway. A lot of it still doesn't feel real and we were all in such shock that I can't really remember all of the details. Just lots of fear. But on a very positive note, today is Friday the 13th and it's a very lucky day because he has been home, so this 3 year anniversary is an extremely happy one! Please continue to pray for him while he recovers from this trauma.
September 2nd, 2024
Hello all!!
Im so thrilled to announce that my son was released from the halfway house!!!! After enduring almost 2 years in prison and several months in a halfway house he is home!!!! There are no words to express our joy! He will be on home confinement for several more months and 3 years of probation, but the important thing is he is HOME! Thank you all so much for your prayers and donations. It’s meant everything to us! This has been the best Labor Day weekend! We are just enjoying family time, playing games, and his sweet sweet freedom. FREE AT LAST! Please continue to pray for him. It’s been such a long hard journey and now he needs to take time to recover from this nightmare . Trump 2024 🙏
August 9th, 2024
Just a quick update for everyone today. It's been almost 7 weeks since Brad went to a halfway house. Luckily he was allowed to see us these past two Saturdays for 2 hours each time. The visits definitely help us all a lot. Right now we are just waiting for them to allow him to come home on Home Confinement. We are praying this is any day now. I ask you all to please pray that the halfway house allows him to come home soon. Thank you all be supporting us throughout this long hard journey. God Bless, Laurie
July 20th, 2024
I wanted to share with all of you a nice article the Gateway Pundit did on my son today. Please continue to pray for Brad,and all of the January 6 prisoners including President Trump. TRUMP 2024 🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 article below 👇
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/j6-political-prisoner-brad-smith-is-released-prison/
July 11th, 2024
I wanted to update all of you on how Brad is doing. The halfway house unfortunately is not much better than prison, but it is a huge step toward freedom! Brad would not want me to complain and feel sorry for him so I won't. He has been really trying to get a job to make some money , but it's also a way to get out of there for several hours. The good news is he got a part-time job! What a blessing and a way for him to just feel normal again. We just can't wait for the day he can actually come home. Thank you all so much for your prayers and generous donations. You have no idea how much it's all helped. I will probably keep this GiveSendGo up for a little longer while Brad is still desperately trying to get back on his feet. But now that he is out of prison and nearing the end of this part of the nightmare we are very aware of how many other January 6ers are still suffering in prison. I admit it will be hard for me to shut this down, I feel like I will be losing so many amazing friends on here. I will update again soon! (the photo I included was taken the day he was dropped off at the halfway house) :)
God Bless,
Laurie
June 18th, 2024
Overjoyed to say Brad was released from prison today! 🙏. We just dropped him off at a halfway house. I wish we could just take him home , but this is the next requirement before going home. It’s a huge step closer though!!!! Hallelujah! Thank you all for your support throughout this He still has a long road ahead of him. Please don’t stop praying. He will need all the support get can get. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless.
May 1st, 2024
Please share my sons story
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/family-grieves-heartbreaking-letter-laurie-smith-mother-innocent/
And here is his attached address if you would like to write to him. He would love to hear from you. Thank you
April 13th, 2024
Hello all,
Brad has been doing well. He has been busy with different classes they offer to help pass the time, and when allowed outside he still takes long walks in the yard and reads a lot. We all try and focus on the positive like the beautiful letters, generous donations, loving words, and most importantly the powerful prayers over my son. Of course there are plenty of bad in a prison and I try not to focus on that or I’ll never sleep. What’s important is he is healthy, still has his sweet sense of humor, ,always grateful, and is focusing on the future.
Please keep praying.
March 30th, 2024
Hello all,
I wanted to give a quick update on my son. I was able to visit him last weekend and it was absolutely wonderful being able to hug him and sit with him, It was extremely busy there and sadly our visit was cut short to allow room for other family visits but regardless it was still a positive visit and to be able to see that he looked healthy and things were ok. We spoke yesterday over the phone and he said that he and several other January 6 prisoners were going to a church service that evening and again on Easter Sunday. I’m just so incredibly proud of him. Thank you all for helping make such a horrific situation so much better for him. The support and prayers mean everything.
Have a blessed Easter
Much love
Laurie
February 21st, 2024
Hello all,
I wanted to give a monthly update on how my son is doing. God love him he is always positive.
He was so happy the last time we spoke because a January 6 prisoner in there with him recently completed his prison sentence and is now in a halfway house. Of course he will miss the friendship, but so happy this man is free.
Brad seems to stay pretty busy. He tries to get outside when the prison isn't on a lockdown. The only time he gets frustrated is when they can't go outside for long periods of time. I think the fresh air and walking outside just helps so much. He has been taking a music class and plays the drums when time allows. I'm grateful they have things like that for them to do in there. It helps to take his mind off the very negative side of prison life which is hard to do. We don't like wishing time away of course, but I admit I do just that. I can't wait for him to walk through those prison doors to freedom!! Thank you so much for your ongoing support. Without all of you things would be much harder than they already are. You are such a blessing to my son and family. Your prayers are felt.
With love and gratitude,
Laurie
January 11th, 2024
Dear patriots,
As many of you have heard Ray Epps was able to go home after his sentencing with no prison time. I have to admit it was hurtful, but I also don't want to wish him prison time. I just want my son and the others to be treated equally. But I also have to remember that nothing about this situation is fair. Please keep on praying! It makes all the difference!!! The J6Patriot News did a great article on the injustice of how Ray Epps was treated compared to my son and so many others. The Gateway Pundit also did an article on my son over a year ago. I will share both links below.
https://j6patriotnews.com/ray-epps-why-the-skepticism
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/mother-cries-help-young-son-charles-smith-locked/
Thank you all for supporting my son and praying for him.
January 8th, 2024
Please say an extra prayer over my son and everyone in his prison. There has been an outbreak of meningitis. They are not sure if it’s bacterial or viral. The prison seems to be taking precautions Brad said. Just another thing to worry about.
Thank you
January 6th, 2024
Dear Patriots,
As always I ask you to please keep my son in your prayers. More and more is coming out about January 6th and praying many wonderful changes happen this year for all of them. It’s been a long painful journey.
Thank you for everything , God Bless
December 28th, 2023
I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas. Brad had a decent time on Christmas day. He really enjoyed reading all of his cards and letters that day. It helped him so much. I just received this photo from my son today in the mail. This was from our last visit before Christmas. I just thought I would share. The visits are a blessing.
Thank you all so much for your continued prayers and support
December 20th, 2023
I wanted to share with all of you that I was able to visit my son this past Saturday in prison. It was a bittersweet visit of course and it breaks my heart that he will be spending yet another Christmas in prison. I don't know how, but he still manages to stay positive in there. I know there are plenty of negatives, but he does not seem to focus on those so much. He wanted me to thank you all for your letters, cards, books, and donations. He brought this up many times during our visit. He is so humbled and grateful more than you will ever know. His world is so small in there that a kind letter can turn his entire day around. Thank you all so much. You have helped me persevere and stay positive throughout this hardship because of your selfless prayers and support for my son. Thankfully my sons faith in God is strong, and your prayers of love and protection over him are felt. God Bless
November 26th, 2023
Brad will be celebrating another birthday in prison today. Please keep him in your prayers.
Below is a little about Brad that the J6Patriot News was kind enough to publish today.
Tragically Brad will be celebrating another birthday in prison. He was sentenced to 41 months for attending the January 6th rally.
Brad is a proud Christian Patriot who has so much love for our country.
He attended his very first Trump rally in 2016 when he was 19 years old. He loved Trumps policies, and his willingness to fight for our country. After that he attended several other rallies with family and friends. In college he was an active member of the Republican club.
Brad is a kind young man with a huge heart. A precious son, brother, and loyal friend. He is so missed by us all, even his sweet pets.
This has been such an unimaginable nightmare. We are heartbroken.
God Bless
October 30th, 2023
This has been a frustrating month. They had a major water issue in the town where Brad's prison is located so they were unable to take showers on and off for days. It's already filthy in there and then to have no water is awful. They made sure they had water to drink, but hardly anything to wash with. After that was resolved Brad got sick. Another thing that is hard in prison. Luckily he is starting to feel better and the water issue seems fixed. It's just been a hard month overall. Please keep him in your prayers. I'm not looking forward to another Thanksgiving and Christmas without him.
October 18th, 2023
Hi everyone,
I would like to ask you all to please consider writing a letter of encouragement to my son. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up I feel like it is going to be extra him. His birthday is also next month (November 26). Below is his prison address. And feel free to please share this with anyone else you feel may want to send him a letter or card. The prison only excepts white envelopes or your letter with be returned
Charles Bradford Smith
64369-509
FCI ELKTON
Federal Correctional Institution
P.O. Box 10
Lisbon OH 44432
He looks so forward to hearing from you all and it's a precious reminder he is not forgotten.
I will continue to re-share his address over the holiday season.
Most importantly please please pray for ALL of the January 6 prisoners. Sadly the list keeps growing.
Your continued support has been absolutely amazing.
God Bless you all
September 14th, 2023
Hello again patriots,
I wanted to update you all today....
Actually yesterday I realized it had been exactly 2 years since our home was raided and my son was arrested. Then it was months and months of home confinement before he had to report to prison. What an unimaginable nightmare this has been for us all. And almost daily I hear of another person arrested or given a sickening harsh sentence. My heart bleeds for those families who have just begun this nightmare.
What helps beyond words is the humbling support that you all have shown. It's truly remarkable just how many go out of their way to pray for my son, write him, or donate. Thank you for everything. Your prayers are felt. The love you have shown for a young man that you have never meant is extraordinary!
Brad is still doing well considering his circumstances. As I have said before he is still positive, and really does not complain. He is making the best out of a bad situation. I know he gets lonely and homesick, but he is just an amazing strong young man and I could not be prouder. I can't wait for the day he can finally leave that awful place.
Please continue to hold my son and all of the January 6 prisoners up in prayer.
Thank you so much
God Bless
August 15th, 2023
I just wanted to give a quick update on my son since it's been over a month.
Things have been ok. It's all about getting into a routine in there and staying busy. We got to visit him a few weeks ago and he looked good and it was a very positive visit. He did not complain, just told us what his days are like. It's pretty much boring as you can imagine. I can tell he holds a lot back because he doesn't want to worry us, but I can honestly say I think he is just keeping positive overall and is thinking about his future. He gets to go outside most days. walks the track for exercise, reads, and is even able to watch TV sometimes. Its hard to believe he has been in there 10 months. I know I should not wish time away, but I just want him home.
Thank you all so much for everything. The kindness so many have shown for my son is amazing. I will never be able to express my gratitude enough as long as I live.
God Bless you all
June 28th, 2023
Hi everyone,
I just wanted to give a new update on Brad. He is doing ok. His sister went up to visit him a couple weeks ago and it was so nice. She said he stayed very upbeat with her and would tell funny stories to keep things positive. I know Brad was very stressed about the idea of his sister going to a prison to visit him, but it turned out great. She was able to sit with him for the entire afternoon. The hardest part of course was the leaving. He has now been in prison for 8 months. It still does not seem real. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your support. Brad knows so many are praying for him. He is so cut off from the world in there I wish he truly knew the magnitude of just how many people support him and all of the Jan 6 prisoners. One thing is certain he feels your prayers. The love surrounding my son is astounding and it keeps him so positive. If anything this has made him stronger and more focused on so many positive things he does have in his life. He knows he is blessed. I hope you all have a Happy 4th of July! God Bless
May 25th, 2023
Hi all,
I wanted to share with you that we did get to visit Brad! The COVID emergency has ended so regular visits are now allowed as long as the prison keeps allowing it. It was so so wonderful seeing him and hugging him. He looked well and has kept his positive attitude despite all of this. I'm so in awe of his strength. Proud doesn't even cover it.
As you can imagine, it was extremely stressful going up there and actually seeing where he is. It reminded me of how cruel his sentencing was. The hardest part was leaving him there in that awful place. I left feeling so many emotions - very grateful to visit him of course, but also exhausted and numb. I will never understand any of this. I know there is a reason that God has put him on this path, but it is still a very painful thing to endure.
While we were there we visited a local restaurant and we had a very kind waitress. We made small talk and for some reason I was pulled to tell her why we were there. She could not believe it and told us how sorry she was and how awful this entire situation was. Anyway, she came back about 5 min later and asked us if we would like to attend her church in the morning with her and we told her we would love to, but we had a long drive back that evening. She went on to tell us that after we told her our story she immediately called her pastor because her pastor had also been visited by the FBI for attending the rally!!!! Anyway this kind girl said she would write to Brad and she would also pass his address on to her pastor. It's amazing the people that cross your path at that exact moment you need them too.
Thank you so much for your continued support! God Bless
April 27th, 2023
March 16th, 2023
I wish I could find the words to truly express how much we appreciate all of this continued support. We will never forget the outpouring of love and generosity for the rest of our lives. This situation has been so daunting and unprecedented. We have a new normal right now, but we know it's only temporary and trust in Gods perfect timing.
Brad has been doing well. He stays very upbeat for all of us, and he is not going to let this change who he is. We are very proud of him and how he is handling this. What a strong young man he is! It honestly brings me to tears when I hear from him and he is so positive and seems to worry more about how we are doing. Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought our family would be in this situation, but we are, and it's only made us stronger and closer as a family and to God.
It's hard to believe that he has been in that prison for almost 5 months. He tells us that he does lots of journaling/reading and walking outdoors. This prison is located out in the country so when he walks the track he said he sees different kinds of wildlife which is nice because he has always been an avid hiker and loves animals so at least he gets to see a little of nature.
So much that had been hidden from the public about January 6th seems to slowly be coming out and hopefully continues to.
Thank you for helping our son, God Bless
"Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances"
February 14th, 2023
Hi everyone,
It's been over a month since I have updated everyone on how Brad is doing. He told me that he has settled in more to a good routine. He rarely complains to us and I know it's because he doesn't like to worry anyone, but I do think he is doing ok. He is reading a lot and exercises when he can. I'm so proud of how he is handling his situation. I can't believe he has been in there now for 4 months. It's unbelievable, and makes me heart sick how long he has to go. We heard that we may be allowed to visit in person in a couple months when Biden finally brings an end to the Covid emergency in May. I'm really looking forward to it more then anything.
Please know that Brad always ask in every conversation to thank you all for your continued prayers, donations, and letters. We can't ever thank you enough. He knows he is loved and not forgotten.
We did have a bit of a scare, but hopefully things will be ok. Ironically on top of everything else there was a HUGE train accident in Ohio about 12 miles from his prison. It is actually a pretty serious ongoing situation, but so far I haven't read anything that says he is in any sort of danger Thank God. Hopefully the air and water are safe, but I'm trying to focus on one thing at a time and that isn't at the top right now!
Please continue to keep Brad and all of the January 6 prisoners in your prayers. He is such a sweet young man.
Thank you, and God Bless
January 7th, 2023
Hi everyone,
Just a quick update. I spoke to Brad yesterday ( January 6) and he said he had received many very kind letters of encouragement. I also pass on the prayers from this site and tell him of the generosity of so many of you. He wanted me to tell all of you thank you and if he could write everyone back he would. All of your support means so much and it’s the topic of many conversations I have with him. He will say - “ Mom, I get letters from people in just about every state , and even overseas!!! It’s very heartwarming. Thank you for making him smile. He is very thankful for what he does have and you all remind him of that. Thank you, and God Bless
January 3rd, 2023
I wanted to thank everyone for their continued support . You made Brad's Christmas happy under the circumstances, I can never express my gratitude enough. He was blown away by all of the Christmas cards and letters of love and support! He cherishes every single one of them. He is able to go to commissary whenever they are allowed and buy what he needs. Brad is very blessed to have all of this support and he knows this. It seems like he is getting into a better routine every time I speak with him. I know he has a ways to go, but I keep praying it ends up being much shorter then what the judge gave him. Brad is a very generous young man and I know he will give back in his own way to help out others throughout his life, especially after this humbling experience of having so many caring strangers reach out to him. Thank you so much for your love and support for my son, but also for all of the other Jan 6 people going through this nightmare. God Bless
December 9th, 2022
I wanted to let everyone know how grateful we are for your prayers and contributions. Brad has been in prison now for 38 days. I apologize for not updating everyone sooner, it's just been one thing after another. When he first arrived they immediately put him in solidarity confinement for 14 days due to a COVID policy. He could not contact us and not knowing what was going on was very scary. Now luckily Brad is in the regular part of the prison and is able to call us some days and if the email there is working he can also contact us that way. He is adjusting. We have a long road ahead of us. He always tells me he is fine and not to worry. But he would say that regardless of course. Brad is very empathetic and he is seeing lots of sad things in there and worries about others. He will only come out of this stronger and even more compassionate then he already was. My goal right now is to keep him as happy and safe as I possibly can from the outside. We are truly overwhelmed by the love you all have shown my son. And the letters! He LOVES getting those letters, they make his day! God Bless
