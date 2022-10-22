Campaign Image

Free Kids Academy of Hastings Playground Fun

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $3,198

Campaign created by Cummings Becky

Campaign funds will be received by Free Kids Press

Free Kids Academy of Hastings Playground Fun

Can you help us PLAY?

We are so close to opening and have just enough funds to finish our building, parking lot, and fencing, but could use help with the playground. We plan to have a parkour area, dome, forest kitchen, Gaga pit, soccer area and more! Here are a few of our ideas for phase 1. 


$50 balls and play equipment 

$700 forest kitchen

$900 Gaga ball pit 

$200 one of our parkour obstacles 

$500 mulch


Free Kids Academy is the future of education. A K-8 school offering a hybrid or full-time model of education where students are immersed in the natural world and authentic, experienced based learning nurtures the unlimited curiosity and boundless creativity inherent in each child. At Free Kids Academy, the classroom is a community where children are celebrated and supported as individuals, allowing their infinite potential to be expressed in unique ways.


Free Kids Academy is premiering in the middle of the 2024-2025 school with a limited number of openings. Our first location is located on the charming historic main street of Hasting, Florida, in the former Potato Association Building. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 332.00 USD
2 months ago

I love watching how this beautiful project evolves!! Good luck!!!🍀

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
11 months ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Hello Literacy
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy to support such an innovative, progressive approach to educating children.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Stephanie
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Cannot wait for this school!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Very excited for this school!! Thank you for doing this!

Penny Richards
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessings to all on this wonderful endeavor!

Tonya Kipe
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Mom
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Heather Lean
$ 44.00 USD
1 year ago

Good luck, and God bless Becky! May your dreams to help children and their families come to complete fruition. Much love, Heather.

Bunting Family
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Can’t wait to see this place in action. Hoping they have a class for 41 year old 3rd graders. (What I consider myself)

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo