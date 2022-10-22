Free Kids Academy of Hastings Playground Fun

Can you help us PLAY?

We are so close to opening and have just enough funds to finish our building, parking lot, and fencing, but could use help with the playground. We plan to have a parkour area, dome, forest kitchen, Gaga pit, soccer area and more! Here are a few of our ideas for phase 1.





$50 balls and play equipment

$700 forest kitchen

$900 Gaga ball pit

$200 one of our parkour obstacles

$500 mulch





Free Kids Academy is the future of education. A K-8 school offering a hybrid or full-time model of education where students are immersed in the natural world and authentic, experienced based learning nurtures the unlimited curiosity and boundless creativity inherent in each child. At Free Kids Academy, the classroom is a community where children are celebrated and supported as individuals, allowing their infinite potential to be expressed in unique ways.



