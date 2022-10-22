Free Kids Academy of Hastings Playground Fun

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,198
Campaign funds will be received by Free Kids Press
Can you help us PLAY?
We are so close to opening and have just enough funds to finish our building, parking lot, and fencing, but could use help with the playground. We plan to have a parkour area, dome, forest kitchen, Gaga pit, soccer area and more! Here are a few of our ideas for phase 1.
$50 balls and play equipment
$700 forest kitchen
$900 Gaga ball pit
$200 one of our parkour obstacles
$500 mulch
Free Kids Academy is the future of education. A K-8 school offering a hybrid or full-time model of education where students are immersed in the natural world and authentic, experienced based learning nurtures the unlimited curiosity and boundless creativity inherent in each child. At Free Kids Academy, the classroom is a community where children are celebrated and supported as individuals, allowing their infinite potential to be expressed in unique ways.
Free Kids Academy is premiering in the middle of the 2024-2025 school with a limited number of openings. Our first location is located on the charming historic main street of Hasting, Florida, in the former Potato Association Building.
I love watching how this beautiful project evolves!! Good luck!!!🍀
Praying for the success of this school! Asking the Lord to bless every donation.
Happy to support such an innovative, progressive approach to educating children.
Cannot wait for this school!
Very excited for this school!! Thank you for doing this!
Blessings to all on this wonderful endeavor!
Good luck, and God bless Becky! May your dreams to help children and their families come to complete fruition. Much love, Heather.
Can’t wait to see this place in action. Hoping they have a class for 41 year old 3rd graders. (What I consider myself)
