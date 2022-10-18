JustEducation-NoIndoctrination K-12 Charter School

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $4,685
Campaign funds will be received by Jenifer MacFarland
The liberal arts in particular and liberal education in general are the surest, most time-tested way to direct students toward a life that is truly free. Our rigorous K-12 curriculum is content-rich, balanced, and strong, with an emphasis upon the four core disciplines of math, science, literature, and history, and attention to music, art, physical education, and foreign languages. In addition, we believe that by training students in the moral, intellectual, and civic virtues we are equipping them to live well-ordered lives as human beings and as citizens.
Your donation will provide funds to ensure a successful application and start-up of our LICENSED HILLSDALE COLLEGE K12 school in the Exton, PA area. ALL DONATIONS GO DIRECTLY TOWARDS THE START UP COSTS OF THE SCHOOL. Attorney's fees, administrative and marketing costs, website design, office rental, postage and other miscellaneous fees will be covered. All board members are VOLUNTEERS. We will open a K-8 program in the Fall of 2025 and add a grade level each year until we have our first graduating class, the Class of 2029.
For more information on the Hillsdale College K12 program, click on this link:
https://k12.hillsdale.edu/?_gl=1*jvupm3*_ga*NjIxODc5NzkwLjE2Njk1NzMyNTg.*_ga_FBJP6CFLDM*MTY2OTk4OTQ3My42LjEuMTY2OTk4OTUxNy4xNi4wLjA.
Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School is an approved 501-c3 non-profit organization.
For more information, please contact us at this email: vfcacs@gmail.com.
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR DONATING!
This will be a fantastic option for parents and students in Chester County!!
🙏🏻
Keep up the good work!
Please keep fighting for this necessary option for our kids.
Looking forward to the grand opening!
January 13th, 2025
Tomorrow, January 14, 2025 at 1:00 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Charter Appeals Board will hear our case for appeal against the West Chester Area School District. WE NEED YOU THERE!
WE'RE READY TO GO! Please join us tomorrow on the zoom call and show your support for Valley Forge Classical Academy! Your login will show how much community interest there is for a brick and mortar classical school as an educational alternative within the West Chester Area School District and Chester County!
Here is the link to the call, along with the agenda:
1:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Join Zoom Meeting
https://pattan-net.zoom.us/j/92615134276?pwd=dQbjKpIT5nIGDw7IdMunHEXAvJE8wK.1
Conference Call: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 926 1513 4276
Passcode: 125889
CALL TO ORDER AND REMARKS
APPROVAL OF MINUTES FROM LAST MEETING
PRESENTATION OF ARGUMENT AND ACTION ITEMS
Norristown Academy Charter School v. Norristown Area School District
CAB Docket No. 2024-01
Argument on appeal from Denial of Revised Charter Application
Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School v. West Chester Area School District
CAB Docket No. 2024-02
Argument on appeal from Denial of Revised Charter Application
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
You will notice that we are SECOND on the agenda. Please log in at 1:00 p.m. if you can (just mute your volume if you want), but definitely by 1:30 p.m. Our hearing will take approximately 40 minutes. Our attorney will present his argument addressing the reasons for denial given by the district. He is allotted 15 minutes. After that, the opposing attorney will have 15 minutes to respond. There will be no questions asked of the Board. The final rebuttal by our attorney is 4 minutes, after which point the hearing will be adjourned. The votes by the Charter Appeals Board for approval or denial will be at their February meeting, after they have had a month to deliberate.
So please set aside this time to join us! Put a reminder on your phone for 1:00 p.m! Please send me a message while you are on the zoom call via the zoom chat and I will count you in and report, via text, the number of community members who are on the call to our attorney during the meeting. Thank you for your support and your attendance tomorrow! The kids are counting on you!
January 4th, 2025
Happy New Year!
On January 14, 2025, we will have our case to open our school in front of the Charter Appeals Board of the State of Pennsylvania. The decision of the Board will determine what the next steps will be. We are hoping for the best! Help us demonstrate the amount of community support we have by making a donation in your family's name today!
December 15th, 2023
The journey of the Valley Forge Classical Academy started three and a half years ago. We are now on the last leg of the journey with the second application to the school district!
Over this time we have made many new friends who have helped us on our way by volunteering their valuable time and donating to cover all the costs of curriculum alignment, marketing, and attorney's fees. Our board has put in countless hours of their time which they have generously donated.
We ask for your help now during this giving season. Please donate whatever you can today to help us save the children.
Thank you and Merry Christmas to all.
The VFCACS Board
https://www.givesendgo.com/G9D5Y
For larger donations, grants, or loans please contact us directly at vfcacs@gmail.com or 610-730-6931
VFCACS is a registered 501 3c. All donations are tax-deductible.
December 2nd, 2023
Yesterday we submitted the revised Charter Application to the WCASD! Another step towards opening accomplished!
We are working hard to stay on schedule for opening in the Fall of 2024. The District now has 45 days to review the second application. This time they do not have to have a hearing if they choose not to. They can decide to make a vote for approval/denial at the January, 2024 Board Hearing. Should the response be denial, we will then have 10 days to gather 1000+ signatures on petitions to send to the PA Charter Appeals Board. We will NEED everyone's help to accomplish this next task. Visit our FB page and follow us to be sure to get all the updates and information.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087652530744
August 24th, 2023
Despite the high quality of the curriculum, the lease ready to go on the building, and the amount of community interest, the West Chester Area School District Board last night denied the application of the charter school. What does this mean? It means that in order to get this school running, we will need to appeal to the PA State Charter Appeals Board. It also means that we will incur more expenses in order to successfully achieve our goal of a tuition free, high quality for ALL children in the West Chester and Chester County area.
But we are not deterred! We know this will happen in the end, and are committed to following through for kids and parents who want school choice. We DO need help from you, whether it's getting petition signatures from WCASD residents or making an extra donation to our expense fund, WE NEED YOU in order to make this happen. Thank you, in advance, for your support and let us know how you would like to help!
May 25th, 2023
DV Journal
MACFARLAND: Why Chester County Families Need a Charter School
[IS] OPINIONS
Education
MACFARLAND: Why Chester County Families Need a Charter School
Posted to Education May 25, 2023 by Jenifer MacFarland
Email Print Share This Tweet This
n May 1, 2023, the Board of Education of the Valley Forge Classical Academy submitted an application for a Charter School to the West Chester Area School District (WCASD). The application and addendums were over 500 pages. Additional documents, including the complete K-8 Alignment of the curriculum to the PA Standards and the entire Program (Curriculum Guide) totaling over 900 pages, were submitted a week later at the request of the District.
Already, school choice detractors are spreading misinformation about charter schools. I am taking a few moments to ensure that the facts about charter schools are available.
FACT ONE: CHARTER SCHOOLS ARE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Charter Schools MUST abide by the same laws that the traditional public schools must follow. That includes implementing IEP’s and 504s, non-promotion or teaching of religion (except in its relation to historical events), accepting ALL applicants regardless of race, color, religion, and no screening of applicants (such as entrance tests).
FACT TWO: THE HILLSDALE K12 CURRICULUM
All of Hillsdale’s Member Schools provide an education that is both classical and American in its orientation. It is rooted in the liberal arts and sciences, offers a firm grounding in civic virtue, cultivates moral character, and teaches and supports universal values.
FACT THREE: CHARTER SCHOOLS DO NOT DRAIN DISTRICT BUDGETS
Charter Schools bill the child’s home district for the instructional expenses needed for the enrolled child. The billed amount is not 100 percent of the per pupil expenditures of the district. In fact, the district subtracts transportation and administrative fees off the top, and the charter school is provided about 70% of the per pupil expenditure. So, for example, if the home district has approximately $20,000 per pupil expenditure in the district, as in the case of the West Chester Area School District, the charter school payment is about 30% less than that or approximately $14,000. Consequently, the WCASD is paying LESS to educate charter children than those enrolled in the district and keeping the difference of $6000 in their pockets! Right now, WCASD budget shows only about 2 percent of its funds go to charter schools….and those funds are educating children residing in the WCASD, not those coming from another nearby district!
The truth is that the taxpayers of the West Chester Area School District DO NOT “pay for the school” as I heard someone claim. The district pays only for the students in the WCASD that attend the charter. Your taxes are not going up because of the addition of a charter school. Public schools in Pennsylvania are allowed by law to raise taxes per the Act 1 index for their school district EVERY YEAR, and they do so, with or without cause. Charter schools are just the scapegoat.
In addition, right now we have 93 students pre-enrolled, and most of them are NOT from the WCASD.
FACT FOUR: CHARTER SCHOOLS EMPLOY CERTIFIED TEACHERS
Charter Schools must hire at least 80 percent state certified staff. They are given some leeway in hiring non-certified staff for in-demand positions, such as a high school physics or math teachers. The state requires that person be emergency certified, meaning a temporary grant of certification, while completing the requirements over a specific time period. Or in the case of a drama teacher or the like, in which there is no state certification, yet the program is offered at the school. ALL staff must provide clearances and background checks to be hired.
FACT FIVE: CHARTER SCHOOLS OUTPERFORM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Forbes Magazine ran this story in 2018, by Emily Langhorn: Five Reasons Why Independent Charters Outperform In-District Autonomous Schools. The article states they have autonomy; are schools of choice; are held accountable for student performance; go through a careful authorization process; are sustainable.
FACT SIX: VALLEY FORGE CLASSICAL ACADEMY IS A NON-PROFIT SCHOOL
Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All of the people working on bringing this school to the community are VOLUNTEERS and have generously donated their time and talents to ensure a strong application. None have received any remuneration for their work. All of the people who have donated their time and talents strongly believe in parental choice and in this particular school model. We believe that a curriculum that meets or exceeds Pennsylvania State Standards and has high expectations for all students is sorely needed, not only in Chester County, but across the nation, and we are willing to devote our energies to make it happen.
The real argument here is whether or not you believe in parental choice. Do you believe that all children must attend the public school supported by their parent’s tax money? Or do you believe that parents should have the right to determine where their children and their tax money should go? Does one teaching style serve all learners? Do larger schools turn out better students and citizens? Are smaller schools safer?
The beauty of a charter school is that if it doesn’t fit your child or align with your beliefs, your child doesn’t have to attend there! Doesn’t a parent of a child for whom the traditional public schools aren’t working deserve the same?
Please follow DVJournal on social media: Twitter@DVJournal or Facebook.com/DelawareValleyJournal
About the Author
Jenifer MacFarland
Jenifer MacFarland
Jenifer MacFarland is the founding board president for Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School. She wrote this for Delaware Valley Journal.
May 24th, 2023
Valley Forge Classical Academy will be hosting a booth at the upcoming Chester County Balloon Festival, June 16, 17, and 18 at the Willowdale fairgrounds, Rt. 926 and 82 intersection, behind the Landhope Farms. Entry is on Rt. 926. We are handing out free balloons for the kids and pamphlets for the adults. Come and say "hi" and get answers to any questions you may have!
And don't forget to check out our website and share with friends and family: valleyforgeclassical.org!
May 2nd, 2023
We submitted the Charter School Application to the West Chester Area School District yesterday! The submission totaled about 400 pages...and there are still about 250 pages of curriculum alignment still outstanding that will be submitted when we receive them! It's been quite the task, to say the least. Now, they have 45 days in which to hold a hearing to determine whether or not to accept the application and permit the school to open, or to list shortcomings in the application and have us go back to the drawing board, fix the issues, and resubmit. The curriculum alignment is being completed by a consultant, a herculean task, and it alone is costing us $15,000! If you are able to help us out with that cost, it would be very much appreciated. Prayers for success are also critical for our cause and we appreciate those as well! We'll let you know when we hear about the date and time of the hearing....your attendance would also be a blessing! Thank you so much for your support each and every day!
March 3rd, 2023
Come to our next Information Session on Sunday, March 12 from 1-3 p.m. We've met so many wonderful and supportive families! Our session is held off-site and is easy to find. Address is below.
Our session begins with a presentation at 1 p.m. and follows with a question and answer period. Refreshments are provided, and we'll even have a small activity corner for the kids.
We look forward to meeting you!
21 Hagerty Boulevard, West Chester, PA 19382
March 3rd, 2023
February 20th, 2023
Come join us for our second OPEN HOUSE AND INFORMATION SESSION! Saturday, February 25, from 1-3! Get more details and FREE tickets at our Eventbrite link below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-house-and-information-session-tickets-528413708627
We look forward to meeting you!
January 22nd, 2023
Come to our first OPEN HOUSE! We'd love to meet you!
We are unable to meet at the proposed school, so we'll meet at:
21 Hagerty Boulevard, West Chester, PA 19382
Details and Free Tix at the link below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/valley-forge-classical-academy-school-board-59652715343
December 22nd, 2022
Dear Donors and Friends,
Thank you so much for your support and prayers this year. We are so blessed and look forward to expanding our base in this coming New Year. Help us spread the word about this new school, which believes in parents rights, a high quality rigorous education for ALL kids, and a place where teachers can teach!
May God bless you all! Have a very Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Happy and Peaceful New Year!
The Board of Valley Forge Classical Academy Charter School
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.