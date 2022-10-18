Dedicated to the life of Ariel Clay and Her Family

Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay passed from this earth unexpectedly on October 14, 2022 shortly after giving birth to her sixth child. Her husband, Jordan, and her beautiful children are left behind to carry on without her. Her family and friends can't imagine life without Ariel in it and we are all heartbroken. She was the most amazing mother and wife and brought light and happiness into the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her. She had a strong faith in God and we know she walked peacefully into Christ's open arms and is now in paradise, free of pain and surrounded by family that has gone on before her.

The Lord has His plan, and while we don't understand it, we accept it and will move on with life in the best way we can. Jordan must now provide for his six children without his soul mate and his best friend. Money can't replace what we've all lost, but it will aid in providing for his children and removing some of the burden in this time of loss.