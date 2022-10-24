Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $4,065
Campaign funds will be received by DSR Karis North Consulting Inc.
What is The Karis Project?
The Karis Project is on a mission to heal families, restore justice, and expose the darkest evils plaguing our world. Founded by human trafficking survivor Kaysha Richardson and her father, Dale J. Richardson, the project is dedicated to uncovering truths about government corruption and human rights abuses. Together, they are fighting for the restoration of the human family, with an action plan aimed at holding those responsible accountable.
Dale, a Mechanical Engineering Technologist, uncovered shocking evidence of government negligence related to the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 3, 2020, he filed two criminal negligence complaints that, if addressed, would have stopped the treasonous pandemic response—saving lives, preventing forced vaccinations, and stopping the wrongful imprisonment of January 6th protesters. However, these complaints were buried, allowing crimes and abuses to continue, harming millions.
Kaysha’s journey is equally powerful. As a survivor of human trafficking connected to the research exposing these crimes, she chose to fight back, not just for herself but for her younger sister and all families broken by these atrocities. Her leadership in founding The Karis Project, along with Dale and working with experts like Dr. William Makis MD, has led to the creation of legal evidence packages and petitions for redress of grievances aimed at holding perpetrators accountable for the pandemic's injustices—and beyond.
Now, The Karis Project’s action plan offers a structured way for people to lawfully hold corrupt institutions accountable:
1. Step 1: Serve politician’s with the Petition for Redress of Grievances in person, record and share the action on social media with hashtags like #TheKarisProject & #TimeToRise.
2. Step 2: Serve local law enforcement in a similar manner.
3. Step 3: Serve other key stakeholders (doctors, schools, hospitals, media, etc.) with these petitions and share the documented actions online.
4. Step 4: Spread awareness by sharing the petition and encouraging others to participate.
5. Step 5: Repeat these steps consistently to build momentum and accountability.
Through grassroots efforts, legal action, and public pressure, The Karis Project is committed to exposing child sex trafficking, human trafficking, and government corruption. Their podcast and outreach raise awareness while initiating real change. But they need your help.
This is a battle for the soul of humanity. Stand with The Karis Project. Support their mission to bring justice and healing to families and communities everywhere. Together, we can make a difference.
Join The Karis Project today. For God, Country, and the restoration of the human family.
For more information on the Karis Project, visit https://www.dsrkarisconsulting.com/the-karis-project.
The Karis Project is calling on the people to join the fight for justice—for God, country, our fellow man, and our
children. Together, we can make a difference and hold those responsible accountable. Your support is needed now
more than ever.
I heard your testimony on Prophesy Again ministry. I am praying for you and your family. Remember, "All that live godly in Christ shall suffer persecution." 2Tim 3:12
May God continue to watch over you and bless you in your continuing work.
Just want to help.
Thank you Dale & Kaysha for all of you efforts, my heart goes out to you, your family and Karis 💔
Thank you for your faithfulness to be beacons of Light, Love and Encouragement Blessings
Bless you for what you are doing!
I'm very sorry to hear about what's happened and I appreciate the noble work you are doing. Keep it up, stay safe and best wishes. God bless.
Saw your story on Kevin Hoyt's Rumble channel. Much success for your efforts very soon.
You need this more than I do.
Keep exposing
Thanks for all you are doing. I'm sure you are making a difference and setting the example for others.
I am always down to help a great cause!
