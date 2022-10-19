Campaign Image

SaveBothell Fundraising Campaign

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $23,440

Campaign created by Joan Thomas

Campaign funds will be received by SAVEBOTHELL

We, the community of unincorporated southwest Snohomish county, have joined together to oppose and/or mitigate changes to a huge apartment development drastically imposing on our single-family home neighborhoods.  It is not that we are against development in general, but this 8 buildings of 5-stories each is out of proportion to our single-family homes.  There are no amenities nearby for apartment residents, no transit means for them, and there are many dangers, on the property the developer wants to use, that would be hazardous to residents.  For the community, the development will decimate quiet, child-safe neighborhoods, lower home values, flood homes from hillside run-off, and release very serious toxins into the water, soil, and air.  We need you to help us help stop this development at least as planned.  The developer has already broken laws, misrepresented county codes, used false information in order to save on costs, all of which will have serious negative and harmful impacts on the surrounding neighborhoods.  Please donate today to help us with legal costs to keep development healthy, helpful, and beneficial to our neighborhoods.  Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Thank you and please continue to fight!

Jason Gomes
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Please keep fighting for us!

John Bush
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish I could give more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

thank you so much!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Molly Oberndorf Auble
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Carl
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for all you do

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Dan and Mel Watkinson
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you!

Larson Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Matt and Tracy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Joan!! Keep up the good work!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Grateful for your leadership Joan!

Rich and Coral
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

