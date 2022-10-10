Helping James complete his degree #GivingTuesday

Hello everyone, thank you for taking the time to read through my campaign. My name is James Fransman. I am 25 years old and from a small town called Worcester. I am in desperate need of funding for my university studies. Ever since the pandemic started, life has been extremely difficult and I had to drop of of university. I had to work to support not only me but my family as well. God has been there for me throughout my life and has given me strength to never give up. Through God's grace I have the opportunity to return to university next year but unfortunately I cannot afford tuition or student accommodation. All I want to do is finish my degree and find a good job so that I can take care of my family. I want to make my mother proud as she is the only one that has stuck by me throughout my entire life. I have to move in to student accommodation in December but I have to pay the full amount before I can move in. I am beyond stressed and I hope and pray I'll be able to continue my university studies. To anyone who is willing to help me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. May God bless you. #GivingTuesday



