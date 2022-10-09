Campaign Image

Supporting Informed Health Choice Missourii

Raised:

 USD $5,195

Campaign created by Jennifer Barker

Campaign funds will be received by Informed Health Choice Missouri

Informed Health Choice Missouri has both a 501c3 and a 501c4 account. Contributions to our 501c3 ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE and are used for educational and related purposes.

Things that your donations are used for;

  • Equipment (printer, projector, screen)
  • Supplies (paper, ink, business cards, office supplies)
  • Revamping our website
  • Communications
  • Classes and Training
  • Seminars and Public Events
  • Gas and Lodging
  • General Operating Expenses


Recent Donations
Show:
julia jansma
$ 300.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you for you dedication and service to my fellow Missourians .

Julie and Lou Lesinski
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you for your continued efforts in promoting informed health choice and choosing government candidates that will support your efforts!

Jane
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm so grateful there are people advocating for health freedom in my new home state!

Lisa Degen
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 months ago

Event 9-21

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 months ago

Expo payment

Intrinsic Health Consulta
$ 75.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for all you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for continued success!

Our Free Water Store
$ 350.00 USD
5 months ago

Donation as payment for Platinum Sponsorship for September 2024 Expo.

LiveWave
$ 350.00 USD
5 months ago

WholisticFunctionalHealth
$ 350.00 USD
6 months ago

Donation as payment for Platinum Sponsorship for September 2024 Expo.

Valerie Carr
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Thank you for all you do

Al Vitale
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Than you for your continued service and commitment.

Christine T
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Bev
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Julia Jansma
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

I am so grateful for the work of IHCM and want to support their tireless efforts to educate parents on their health choices in raising healthy humans, leading many individuals and to stand firm in their own health choices and guiding our MO legislators to protecting our God-given rights. It takes 'many hands' and I hope that you will consider joining our efforts with both your time and talent.

Sheri Kunin
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the good work of informing Missourians!

Jackie Scherrer
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I donate for my v-injured brother, Keith Blakey, and many others, so that more education and transparency may be made available and medical freedom is supported for everyone.

M Cloven
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Help with website.

