We started "The Truckin' Santa" to try to spread Christmas cheer through these trying years that haven't given people anything to smile about, ESPECIALLY the kids, so as our motto says "spreading Christmas cheer throughout the year" . This page is for those that appreciate what we are doing and want to donate to help us continue and improve the gift bags we give out to the kids that always contains something faith based to inspire and represent what Christmas is about. It will also assist us in being able assist families in need during the holiday season. Please give whatever God leads you to give.