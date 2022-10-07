Campaign Image

The Truckin' Santa

Raised:

 USD $665

Campaign created by David Joyce

Campaign funds will be received by David Joyce

The Truckin' Santa

We started "The Truckin' Santa" to try to spread Christmas cheer through these trying years that haven't given people anything to smile about, ESPECIALLY the kids, so as our motto says "spreading Christmas cheer throughout the year" . This page is for those that appreciate what we are doing and want to donate to help us continue and improve the gift bags we give out to the kids that always contains something faith based to inspire and represent what Christmas is about. It will also assist us in being able assist families in need during the holiday season. Please give whatever God leads you to give. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Pinnacle Transport Group
$ 250.00 USD
28 days ago

Thank you for all you do! Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lori J

Dana Joyce
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Santa needs new pens. Merry Christmas.

Ashley W
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

What you do is greatly appreciated!

Lori J.
$ 250.00 USD
2 years ago

Keep spreading the love of Jesus. â¤ï¸

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Daryl and Shadra
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo