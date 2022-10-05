Campaign Image

Supporting Lori Durbin

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $3,303

Campaign created by Lori Durbin

Campaign funds will be received by Lori Durbin

Supporting Lori Durbin

My name is Lori Durbin. I am in Polk County Florida, in between Tampa and Orlando. I have end stage renal disease and am currently in Hospice care. I am asking for monetary donations to help with food and medications not covered by Hospice, and to help cover my monthly bills.. I have been unable to work since December of 2022. I am so grateful for any kind of help you may be able to give. Thank you. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jane j
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

PHM Friend
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Leonard@530
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

For Lori

Leonard@530VanCottjr
$ 90.00 USD
1 year ago

For Lori

Teresa
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for sharing your wonderful cooking videos and for all you do

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hope you’re doing good. Thanks for the many blessings of your videos! Hang in there.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you, Lori. ❤️

Leonard@530 Van Cott,jr
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

For Lori

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

You are in my prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Joseph
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Michael S. Lynch
$ 38.00 USD
1 year ago

For Lori

Dixie
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hi Lori! I couldn't get the Kroger card to work. You can use this for the Ensure instead I'm sure. Hugs and prayers, The Nannywood Forest

Leonard@530 Van Cott,Jr.
$ 60.00 USD
1 year ago

For your wants and or needs

David Yocum
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

I hope you feel better today!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Cos
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

I hope you have a bless day Ms Lori. As always sending love and prayers ❤

Blue River Country
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Hope this helps Miss Lori. Blessings to you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo