Supporting Lori Durbin

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $3,303
Campaign funds will be received by Lori Durbin
My name is Lori Durbin. I am in Polk County Florida, in between Tampa and Orlando. I have end stage renal disease and am currently in Hospice care. I am asking for monetary donations to help with food and medications not covered by Hospice, and to help cover my monthly bills.. I have been unable to work since December of 2022. I am so grateful for any kind of help you may be able to give. Thank you.
For Lori
For Lori
Thank you for sharing your wonderful cooking videos and for all you do
Hope you’re doing good. Thanks for the many blessings of your videos! Hang in there.
Praying for you, Lori. ❤️
For Lori
You are in my prayers
For Lori
God bless you
Hi Lori! I couldn't get the Kroger card to work. You can use this for the Ensure instead I'm sure. Hugs and prayers, The Nannywood Forest
For your wants and or needs
I hope you feel better today!
I hope you have a bless day Ms Lori. As always sending love and prayers ❤
Hope this helps Miss Lori. Blessings to you!
