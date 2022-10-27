Please help my J6er!

Robbie has been so blessed to have had Marina Medvin, who some consider to be one of the best J6 attorneys, take his case. Thanks to the generosity of fellow American patriots, some of the legal fees that come along with having great representation have been paid, but unfortunately, there's still so much more to go.

Joining with several others, Robbie took action to fight the 1512 (c)(2) felony charge. He joined a petition to the Supreme Court for writ of certiorari. After reviewing the petition, SCOTUS granted certiorari and agreed to hear their case. After both sides presented their arguments, the court eventually sided with the petitioners. They ruled that the DOJ could not charge them with 1512 (c)(2) unless they altered or interfered with some paper documents.

Due to that decision, the DOJ has decided to retaliate against Robbie. After three and a half years, they are now being vindictive by charging him with 18 U.S.C. 231 (a)(3). This is another felony that he's clearly not guilty of, but that's not going to stop this out of control DOJ. They're using their unlimited resources (our tax dollars) to continue punishing J6ers who are only guilty of a misdemeanor or two (if that) and dragging them thru the mud for as long as possible to add to the stress, costs, and destruction they've wrought on these good men's lives.

I say all that to say this; Marina Medvin has been a GOD SEND! Without her, Robbie would still be sitting in prison for a crime he didn't commit. He'd have been kept away from his daughter even longer.

Mrs. Medvin's time is very valuable, and we as a family are struggling to pay her what she's owed, much less what she's worth. Robbie lost everything he owned due to being imprisoned for a year pretrial. So it's been tough for him as he's trying to juggle rebuilding his credit and life while dealing with the crippling fear and anxiety of being the target of this out of control and overly litigious DOJ.

So I'm asking, once again, for all our fellow Americans and patriots to please give anything you're able to. Even if it's 1 dollar, 5 dollars, etc. Anything will help!

If every single person who sees this donated just $5, it wouldn't take long to meet and surpass our goal so we can pay Mrs. Medvin hopefully more than enough for taking on a case that nobody knew where the money would come from.

We sincerely appreciate everything and everyone for anything you're able to give, and we also humbly ask for your prayers as we continue having to fight this J6 nightmare after 3.5 LONG and stressful years.

Robbie is dreaming of the day he will be free and able to finally take his little girl (who is now 11) on a daddy/daughter trip somewhere fun and exciting. All he can do is try to catch up on so much unnecessary lost time from his little girl. The DOJ should be ashamed, but that would require a conscience.