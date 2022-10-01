Help us build Homes for people with AUTISM

Hi and thank you for visiting us here!





Did you know that 1/44 children have autism? The CDC has estimated over 5,000,000

adults have autism and it is estimated that 1/3 of these adults have intellectual

challenges that will require LIFE-LONG support and programs. Most of these adults are

currently living at home with their aging parents and it is just a matter of time when they will require new living accommodations – their forever homes.





Would you consider joining us? We are striving to make a huge difference in these

adults’ lives. We're raising money to benefit Home Life Community, and any donation

will help make a huge impact. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause

which means so much to us.





Please come and VISIT OUR WEBSITE and find out more about our mission and

family!

We have our property under contract, but need help raising funds to complete the

purchase!





The founder of our nonprofit family, Dr. Jerry, and his family are providing leadership in

addressing the housing needs of this underserved population through Home Life

Community, a model community for adults with autism and other related disorders.

Would you like to see more pictures of our Property ?





We cannot thank you enough for the kindness in your hearts and for sharing our