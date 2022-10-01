Help us build Homes for people with AUTISM

Goal:

 USD $650,000

Raised:

 USD $1,150

Campaign created by Home Life Community

Campaign funds will be received by Home Life Community Inc

Help us build Homes for people with AUTISM

Hi and thank you for visiting us here!

Did you know that 1/44 children have autism? The CDC has estimated over 5,000,000
adults have autism and it is estimated that 1/3 of these adults have intellectual
challenges that will require LIFE-LONG support and programs. Most of these adults are
currently living at home with their aging parents and it is just a matter of time when they will require new living accommodations – their forever homes.

Would you consider joining us? We are striving to make a huge difference in these
adults’ lives. We're raising money to benefit Home Life Community, and any donation
will help make a huge impact. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause
which means so much to us.

Please come and VISIT OUR WEBSITE and find out more about our mission and
family!
We have our property under contract, but need help raising funds to complete the
purchase!

The founder of our nonprofit family, Dr. Jerry, and his family are providing leadership in
addressing the housing needs of this underserved population through Home Life
Community, a model community for adults with autism and other related disorders.
Would you like to see more pictures of our Property?

We cannot thank you enough for the kindness in your hearts and for sharing our
journey TOGETHER. Come and join our mission to make a difference in many Lives!
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Praying for you all and this project. God Bless you for doing this!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Hi, I can't thank you enough for your generous donation to Home Life Community. Thank you, Dr. Jerry Kartzinel and the group at Home Life Community" By Home Life Community

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

This is a more than worthy choice to support

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Hi, I can't thank you enough for your generous donation to Home Life Community. Thank you, Dr. Jerry Kartzinel and the group at Home Life Community" By Home Life Community

