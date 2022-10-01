Making Sarah McAtee Financially Whole

Recently, our daughter Sarah was the innocent victim of a fraud scheme that resulted in $9000 being taken from her bank account. This was money earned and saved from the time she was in college until the time of the scam, which was August of this year (2022). We had tried through bank channels to retrieve the money, but were unable to.

Sarah is a worship pastor working in our local church, and those funds were important in her financial future, as well as any emergencies that would come up.

That being said, we are reaching out to those that our family knows, as well as those in the Body of Christ who know her and have been blessed by her ministry, whether by her worship leading or any other ministry activities she is involved in, including her many music students and mentees. Any help you give would be greatly appreciated, and we pray God would bless you in your giving. Thank you in advance for your generous support of Sarah!