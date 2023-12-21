Campaign Image

New California State Fresno County

Raised:

 USD $126

Campaign created by Paul Reyes

Campaign funds will be received by Paul Reyes

New California State Fresno County

We are a 501(c)(4) nonprofit educational organization. We are here to educate the public about the U.S. Constitution and the process of forming a new state from an existing state. By using the legal foundation and remedies provided within the Constitution of The United States, New California State is in the process of forming a new republican (NOT Republican) form of government. A government for the people, and by the people. Please join this unprecedented true grass roots movement. We are following the legal path West Virginia used to successfully form. We encourage all those who desire real change to show your support! For more information please look us up at newcaliforniastate.com 
Recent Donations
Show:
Bobcats
$ 51.00 USD
1 month ago

Sovereign or bust

Paul Reyes
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

God bless our sovereignty

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo