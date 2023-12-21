New California State Fresno County

We are a 501(c)(4) nonprofit educational organization. We are here to educate the public about the U.S. Constitution and the process of forming a new state from an existing state. By using the legal foundation and remedies provided within the Constitution of The United States, New California State is in the process of forming a new republican (NOT Republican) form of government. A government for the people, and by the people. Please join this unprecedented true grass roots movement. We are following the legal path West Virginia used to successfully form. We encourage all those who desire real change to show your support! For more information please look us up at newcaliforniastate.com