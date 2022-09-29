Supporting Christopher Chapman & Family

Corbin Carlton - $ 100.00 USD

3 months ago

Thanks to your Romans 9 book and Bob Leitzel's book, I can see the chapter more clearly. Unbelieving Jews are acting like Hebrew idolaters (Romans 9:3), relying on their lineage for salvation (Romans 9:7-8), doubting God’s promise has been fulfilled (Romans 9:9, doubting like Sarah), relying on their works under Mosaic Law (Romans 9:10-13), and inviting God to harden them (Romans 9:15-18).