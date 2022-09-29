Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting Christopher Chapman & Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,000

Total Raised:

 USD $21,468

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Christopher Chapman

Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Chapman

Supporting Christopher Chapman & Family

Christopher, his wife Esther, & 2 of their 3 children live in Eastern Indonesia. They labor in street evangelism to win the lost, as well as teaching in local churches. Christopher also strives to bring biblical teaching on evangelism, discipleship & theology online.

Recent Donations
Show:
Linda Mell
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Rob and Denise
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Gospel Fellowship Church
$ 500.00 USD
19 days ago

Gospel Fellowship Church
$ 5000.00 USD
1 month ago

Rob and Denise
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Linda Mell
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Gospel Fellowship Church
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Rob and Denise
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Linda Mell
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Gospel Fellowship Church
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Rob and Denise
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Linda Mell
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Corbin Carlton
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks to your Romans 9 book and Bob Leitzel's book, I can see the chapter more clearly. Unbelieving Jews are acting like Hebrew idolaters (Romans 9:3), relying on their lineage for salvation (Romans 9:7-8), doubting God’s promise has been fulfilled (Romans 9:9, doubting like Sarah), relying on their works under Mosaic Law (Romans 9:10-13), and inviting God to harden them (Romans 9:15-18).

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Gospel Fellowship Church
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Rob and Denise
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Linda Mell
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Scott Lisa Joy Ashley
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
5 months ago

Linda Mell
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo