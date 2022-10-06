Verdes Pastos

(Español a continuación)

In the Canary Islands, thanks to missionaries in the past, there are now quite a few evangelical churches. But these churches need help and support in maturing future leaders and to continue the good work began in individuals and communities.

We are a group of local believers who have been serving many years in the Evangelical Church in Santa Cruz in Tenerife. Most of our service has been in the organisation of youth camps and adult retreats for the members of our church and sister churches but we see a greater need in this secular culture where believers are constantly side-lined by busy lives and worldly desires.

Our aim is to create a physical venue where Christians from every walk of life can come to disconnect from the world around them and reconnect with God. In addition to what they experience in church, we wish to offer them ways to achieve maturity in Christ, such as one-on-one discipleship, the fomenting of simple spiritual disciplines, small groups, Bible studies, and also larger scale seminars or workshops with invited speakers.

A main focus of the venue will also be the hosting and organising of summer camps and retreats for any interested churches. Throughout the years it has been difficult to constantly find suitable venues for large summer camps without the church spending large sums of money or the attendees being put off by high prices. We wish to pay a chosen couple to run the venue, make it profitable and be able to provide churches with an ever-accessible and inexpensive place to hold their camps. Our desire is to create a dynamic and interesting space, connected and filled with God-glorifying nature to allow the believer to 'go to the mountain to pray' as Jesus did but also have a variety of different options for staying the night. For large camps we will provide bunk rooms but for more intimate retreats or individual stays, our wish is to have more luxuriously prepared rooms to allow for rest and privacy.

To make this venue self-funding we have come up with various ideas for making an income, such as the renting of spaces to any interested party when not in use by the Church (think rural tourism), on-site small-scale agriculture, the selling of bible-study products etc to help the spiritual growth of believers, among other things.

We need initial funds to purchase a suitable property and begin work. Tenerife is a small island and land is limited but we feel if we can make a good investment now, this could be a strong ministry and great help to churches for hundreds of years to come. God is doing exciting things here and we want to be right there with Him.

-------- --------

En Canarias, gracias a los misioneros del pasado, ahora hay bastantes iglesias evangélicas. Pero estas iglesias necesitan ayuda y apoyo para madurar a los futuros líderes y continuar el buen trabajo iniciado en individuos y comunidades.

Somos un grupo de creyentes locales que llevamos muchos años sirviendo en la Iglesia Evangélica de Santa Cruz en Tenerife. La mayor parte de nuestro servicio ha sido en la organización de campamentos juveniles y retiros de adultos para los miembros de nuestra iglesia e iglesias hermanas, pero vemos una mayor necesidad en esta cultura secular donde los creyentes están constantemente marginados por vidas ocupadas y deseos mundanos.

Nuestro objetivo es crear un lugar físico donde los cristianos de todos los ámbitos de la vida puedan desconectarse del mundo que los rodea y reconectarse con Dios. Además de lo que experimentan en la iglesia, deseamos ofrecerles formas de alcanzar la madurez en Cristo, como el discipulado uno a uno, el fomento de disciplinas espirituales simples, grupos pequeños, estudios bíblicos y también seminarios o talleres a mayor escala. con ponentes invitados.

Un objetivo principal del lugar también será albergar y organizar campamentos de verano y retiros para las iglesias interesadas. A lo largo de los años ha sido difícil encontrar constantemente lugares adecuados para grandes campamentos de verano sin que la iglesia gaste grandes sumas de dinero o que los asistentes se desanimen por los altos precios. Deseamos pagar a una pareja elegida para que administre el lugar, hacerlo rentable y poder brindar a las iglesias un lugar siempre accesible y económico para realizar sus campamentos. Nuestro deseo es crear un espacio dinámico e interesante, conectado y lleno de naturaleza que glorifica a Dios para permitir al creyente 'ir a la montaña a orar' como lo hizo Jesús, pero también tener una variedad de opciones diferentes para pasar la noche. Para campamentos grandes, proporcionaremos habitaciones con literas, pero para retiros más íntimos o estadías individuales, nuestro deseo es tener habitaciones más lujosamente preparadas para permitir el descanso y la privacidad.

Para que este lugar se autofinancie, hemos ideado varias ideas para generar ingresos, como el alquiler de espacios a cualquier parte interesada cuando no los utilice la Iglesia (pensemos en el turismo rural), agricultura a pequeña escala en el lugar, la venta de productos de estudio bíblico, etc. para ayudar al crecimiento espiritual de los creyentes, entre otras cosas.

Necesitamos fondos iniciales para comprar una propiedad adecuada y comenzar a trabajar. Tenerife es una isla pequeña y el territorio es limitado, pero creemos que si podemos hacer una buena inversión ahora, este podría ser un ministerio sólido y de gran ayuda para las iglesias durante cientos de años por venir. Dios está haciendo cosas emocionantes aquí y queremos estar allí con Él.