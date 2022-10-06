Verdes Pastos

Goal:
(Español a continuación)
In the Canary Islands, thanks to missionaries in the past, there are now quite a few evangelical churches. But these churches need help and support in maturing future leaders and to continue the good work began in individuals and communities.
We are a group of local believers who have been serving many years in the Evangelical Church in Santa Cruz in Tenerife. Most of our service has been in the organisation of youth camps and adult retreats for the members of our church and sister churches but we see a greater need in this secular culture where believers are constantly side-lined by busy lives and worldly desires.
Our aim is to create a physical venue where Christians from every walk of life can come to disconnect from the world around them and reconnect with God. In addition to what they experience in church, we wish to offer them ways to achieve maturity in Christ, such as one-on-one discipleship, the fomenting of simple spiritual disciplines, small groups, Bible studies, and also larger scale seminars or workshops with invited speakers.
A main focus of the venue will also be the hosting and organising of summer camps and retreats for any interested churches. Throughout the years it has been difficult to constantly find suitable venues for large summer camps without the church spending large sums of money or the attendees being put off by high prices. We wish to pay a chosen couple to run the venue, make it profitable and be able to provide churches with an ever-accessible and inexpensive place to hold their camps. Our desire is to create a dynamic and interesting space, connected and filled with God-glorifying nature to allow the believer to 'go to the mountain to pray' as Jesus did but also have a variety of different options for staying the night. For large camps we will provide bunk rooms but for more intimate retreats or individual stays, our wish is to have more luxuriously prepared rooms to allow for rest and privacy.
To make this venue self-funding we have come up with various ideas for making an income, such as the renting of spaces to any interested party when not in use by the Church (think rural tourism), on-site small-scale agriculture, the selling of bible-study products etc to help the spiritual growth of believers, among other things.
We need initial funds to purchase a suitable property and begin work. Tenerife is a small island and land is limited but we feel if we can make a good investment now, this could be a strong ministry and great help to churches for hundreds of years to come. God is doing exciting things here and we want to be right there with Him.
En Canarias, gracias a los misioneros del pasado, ahora hay bastantes iglesias evangélicas. Pero estas iglesias necesitan ayuda y apoyo para madurar a los futuros líderes y continuar el buen trabajo iniciado en individuos y comunidades.
Somos un grupo de creyentes locales que llevamos muchos años sirviendo en la Iglesia Evangélica de Santa Cruz en Tenerife. La mayor parte de nuestro servicio ha sido en la organización de campamentos juveniles y retiros de adultos para los miembros de nuestra iglesia e iglesias hermanas, pero vemos una mayor necesidad en esta cultura secular donde los creyentes están constantemente marginados por vidas ocupadas y deseos mundanos.
Nuestro objetivo es crear un lugar físico donde los cristianos de todos los ámbitos de la vida puedan desconectarse del mundo que los rodea y reconectarse con Dios. Además de lo que experimentan en la iglesia, deseamos ofrecerles formas de alcanzar la madurez en Cristo, como el discipulado uno a uno, el fomento de disciplinas espirituales simples, grupos pequeños, estudios bíblicos y también seminarios o talleres a mayor escala. con ponentes invitados.
Un objetivo principal del lugar también será albergar y organizar campamentos de verano y retiros para las iglesias interesadas. A lo largo de los años ha sido difícil encontrar constantemente lugares adecuados para grandes campamentos de verano sin que la iglesia gaste grandes sumas de dinero o que los asistentes se desanimen por los altos precios. Deseamos pagar a una pareja elegida para que administre el lugar, hacerlo rentable y poder brindar a las iglesias un lugar siempre accesible y económico para realizar sus campamentos. Nuestro deseo es crear un espacio dinámico e interesante, conectado y lleno de naturaleza que glorifica a Dios para permitir al creyente 'ir a la montaña a orar' como lo hizo Jesús, pero también tener una variedad de opciones diferentes para pasar la noche. Para campamentos grandes, proporcionaremos habitaciones con literas, pero para retiros más íntimos o estadías individuales, nuestro deseo es tener habitaciones más lujosamente preparadas para permitir el descanso y la privacidad.
Para que este lugar se autofinancie, hemos ideado varias ideas para generar ingresos, como el alquiler de espacios a cualquier parte interesada cuando no los utilice la Iglesia (pensemos en el turismo rural), agricultura a pequeña escala en el lugar, la venta de productos de estudio bíblico, etc. para ayudar al crecimiento espiritual de los creyentes, entre otras cosas.
Necesitamos fondos iniciales para comprar una propiedad adecuada y comenzar a trabajar. Tenerife es una isla pequeña y el territorio es limitado, pero creemos que si podemos hacer una buena inversión ahora, este podría ser un ministerio sólido y de gran ayuda para las iglesias durante cientos de años por venir. Dios está haciendo cosas emocionantes aquí y queremos estar allí con Él.
To help further God's work within the mission Verdes Pastos. Love from friends in Northern Ireland xx
January 26th, 2024
(English at end)
Recientemente nos decepcionó descubrir que la propiedad en Tegueste que nos encantaba había sido vendida. En muchos sentidos, teníamos el corazón puesto en ella, pero tenemos que confiar en que Dios tiene un plan mejor y más grande y solo estamos viendo una pequeña parte del panorama. Dios ya está en el futuro y ve a dónde llevará todo esto y tenemos que confiar en Él y seguir adelante.
Y vamos avanzando poco a poco. Hemos dado la bienvenida a nuestra asociación a nuevos miembros jóvenes de una iglesia hermana y hemos logrado avances en la planificación, las finanzas, la organización, el diseño y la web. Dios continúa brindándonos conexiones que pueden ayudarnos, personas con experiencia en construir el mismo tipo de lugar para guiarnos en el camino. Seguimos asombrados de cómo Él se mueve a veces de la manera más sutil pero muy obvia.
Seguimos buscando financiación o inversores que puedan ayudarnos a adquirir una propiedad adecuada y comenzar la obra. Sigue siendo difícil compatibilizar nuestra ajetreada vida diaria y nuestras responsabilidades familiares con la creación y gestión de un gran proyecto como este, y a muchos les puede parecer que no estamos haciendo nada. No se dejen engañar por nuestro silencio, por favor (¡lo siento!), estamos orando constantemente, buscando la guía de Dios, dando pequeños pasos hacia donde Él nos lleva y teniendo paciencia cuando pensamos que no avanzamos lo suficientemente rápido.
Nos gustaría pedir específicamente oración por:
- una presentación del proyecto que tenemos el 3 de febrero a pastores y líderes de las Islas Canarias. Es una de nuestras primeras presentaciones 'oficiales' y estamos nerviosos pero muy emocionados. Ore para que Dios nos guíe en la presentación y que sea bien recibida y entendida. Que otros líderes puedan unirse a nosotros en nuestro proyecto y compartir nuestra visión.
- financiación, local, nacional, internacional. Que Dios mueva los corazones para proveer para este proyecto. Creemos que el dinero no será una barrera.
- paciencia y visión renovada para aquellos involucrados que se sienten desanimados por las decepciones o retrasos que hemos tenido. Que confiemos en Dios y en su tiempo perfecto.
Muchas gracias por leer esto y por tu interés en Verdes Pastos. Si tienes preguntas o te gustaría participar de alguna manera, ¡ponte en contacto y charlaremos!
verdespastos@verdespastos.org
Muchas bendiciones en Él,
VP
We were disappointed recently to discover that the property in Tegueste that we loved had been sold. In many ways, we had our hearts set on it but we have to trust that God has a bigger and better plan and we're only seeing a small part of the picture. God is already in the future and sees where all this will lead and we have to trust him and keep going forward.
And we are moving forward little by little. We have welcomed new young members from a sister church into our association and made advances with planning, finances, organisation, design and the web. God continues to bring us connections that can help us, people with experience in building the same sort of venue to guide us along the way. We continue to be amazed at how He moves in sometimes the most subtle but obvious ways.
We continue to look for funding or investors that can help us acquire a suitable property and begin the work. It continues to be hard to juggle our busy daily lives and family responsibilities with setting up and managing a large project like this and it may appear to many that we aren't doing anything. Don't be fooled by our silence please (sorry for it!), we are constantly praying, seeking God's guidance, taking little steps where He leads and having patience when we think it's not moving fast enough.
We would like to specifically ask for prayer for:
- a project presentation we have on the 3rd of February to pastors and leaders from the Canary Islands. It is one of our first 'official' presentations and we are nervous yet very excited. Pray that God leads us in the presentation and that it is well received and understood. That other leaders can join with us in our project and share our vision.
- funding, local, national, international. That God moves hearts to provide for this project. We believe that money will not be a barrier.
- patience and renewed vision to those involved who are feeling discouraged about the let downs or hold ups we've had. That we would trust God and His perfect timing.
Thank you so much for reading this and in your interest in Verdes Pastos. If you have questions or would like to be involved in some way, get in touch and we can chat!
verdespastos@verdespastos.org
Many blessings in Him.
VP
October 6th, 2022
(English at end)
Hace poco fuimos a visitar una propiedad en venta sería el tipo de propiedad de nuestros sueños, pero ahora mismo parece muy cara.
Incluye:
- Una gran casa principal con amplias estancias que se podrían adaptar a nuestras necesidades.
- Varias dependencias que podrían usarse como dormitorios de literas para campamentos.
- Gran espacio abierto directamente conectado con la naturaleza. Con el espacio tendríamos posibilidades agrícolas y mucho espacio para cabañas o cúpulas. La propiedad está flanqueada por una montaña por un lado (con muchos senderos para caminar) y un barranco por el otro. El pueblo se encuentra a poca distancia caminando y la playa a unos 10 minutos en coche.
- ¡Una cueva enorme! El cual sería un espacio adaptable para uso como comedor y gran salón para eventos de hasta 250 (?) personas.
- Una cueva más pequeña que podría convertirse en un apartamento independiente o utilizarse como otra habitación grande para literas.
- ¡La tierra sobre la que se asienta se llama 'Aguas de Dios'!
Estamos orando, ¡únete a nosotros!
We recently went to visit a property on sale and in a round-about way ended up at another one a few days later. The second property would be our dream type of property but right now it looks very expensive.
It includes:
We're praying, please join with us!
October 6th, 2022
English at end:
Después de semanas de esperar a que se concretaran varias cosas, finalmente lanzamos nuestro sitio web y nuestra página de Instagram. Este será un punto de referencia a medida que hablemos y compartamos nuestra idea con la gente y una forma rápida de compartir actualizaciones y noticias con nuestros seguidores.
www.verdespastos.org
Instagram: @verdes.pastos
After weeks of waiting for various things to come together we've finally launched our website and Instagram page. This will be a point of reference as we talk and share our idea with people and a quick way for sharing updates and news with our supporters.
Instagram: @verdes.pastos
