I am sorry People are confused I am also PrayerWarriorGirlI had to use my legal name. This is one of the hardest things I have had to do! I was praying this morning and asking the Lord how I can get money for food and utilities.When just now He spoke into my spirit telling me to research Give Send Go.So here I am being led by the Lord to do this.I excepted Jesus into my heart and life in 1983 I love Him so much and do not know what I would do without Him!I live alone with my little dog Little Grace.I am retired 67 years old on Social Security.I do not have a car it is hard to get around. With Gas the way it is hate to ask for rides.I have been ordering my groceries online having them delivered.Every thing in the past 4 months has gone sky high especially my electric bill. Which could be used to buy food however I love Jesus and responsibilities come first. When I get my check on the 3rd I pay my Rent first then my utility bills. These past 4 months after i do this there is barely enough money to buy food and necessities.It is now the third week in September I have hardly any food left i have one more week to go.I worked hard when i was younger put a lot into Social Security and like all of us on Social Security are barely making it right now!I l have borrowed money from friends for food and cannot even pay them back right now! When I was younger I made good money and gave to others all the time expecting nothing back in return.Jesus always told me if anyone wanted to borrow any money give it to them telling them not to pay it back. Which is what i always did.It is very hard for me to ask for help however this time I am swallowing my pride doing this. I need to eat healthy food to live and to do what the Lord is calling me to do. Which is His Prayer Warrior Girl.There are times I start praying and two hours have gone by the Lord has given me that gift to pray for long periods of time. I know money is really hard to come by right now. Every thing keeps going up more each month for me and all of us. I just know things are going to get better and this season of poverty for all of us is going to turn into prosperity. I am praying this is going to be a very short season for us all. Please pray and ask the Lord if He would have you to give to me at this time?I pray if you can Jesus will bless you back abundantly!!! God Bless You and Thank You for stopping by!