Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $1,757
Campaign funds will be received by Kathie Hedrick
I am sorry People are confused I am also PrayerWarriorGirlI had to use my legal name. This is one of the hardest things I have had to do! I was praying this morning and asking the Lord how I can get money for food and utilities.When just now He spoke into my spirit telling me to research Give Send Go.So here I am being led by the Lord to do this.I excepted Jesus into my heart and life in 1983 I love Him so much and do not know what I would do without Him!I live alone with my little dog Little Grace.I am retired 67 years old on Social Security.I do not have a car it is hard to get around. With Gas the way it is hate to ask for rides.I have been ordering my groceries online having them delivered.Every thing in the past 4 months has gone sky high especially my electric bill. Which could be used to buy food however I love Jesus and responsibilities come first. When I get my check on the 3rd I pay my Rent first then my utility bills. These past 4 months after i do this there is barely enough money to buy food and necessities.It is now the third week in September I have hardly any food left i have one more week to go.I worked hard when i was younger put a lot into Social Security and like all of us on Social Security are barely making it right now!I l have borrowed money from friends for food and cannot even pay them back right now! When I was younger I made good money and gave to others all the time expecting nothing back in return.Jesus always told me if anyone wanted to borrow any money give it to them telling them not to pay it back. Which is what i always did.It is very hard for me to ask for help however this time I am swallowing my pride doing this. I need to eat healthy food to live and to do what the Lord is calling me to do. Which is His Prayer Warrior Girl.There are times I start praying and two hours have gone by the Lord has given me that gift to pray for long periods of time. I know money is really hard to come by right now. Every thing keeps going up more each month for me and all of us. I just know things are going to get better and this season of poverty for all of us is going to turn into prosperity. I am praying this is going to be a very short season for us all. Please pray and ask the Lord if He would have you to give to me at this time?I pray if you can Jesus will bless you back abundantly!!! God Bless You and Thank You for stopping by!
Thinking of and praying for you Kathie!
For groceries or whatever
Toward a new computer. God bless DD and Tom and Fr Larry for helping you out
Hope this helps with the heat bill. God bless and Merry Christmas.
Prayers up wwg1wga
🤗🤗
Just a friend of a friend. May you never feel alone, always have what you need, and know you are loved. I'm keeping you in my prayers.
Heard about your sitch on Zosodude's show. Chin up, your fellow sailors got your six.
I wish I could do more but at this moment I can do this will try to help with more as next week's payout I wish you all the best and hope and Pray things to get better for you and all the other Foxhole Fam.
Prayers and love sister.
January 14th, 2025
Yes you read this right Dear Friends my Bank stole money from me 97.92 cents to be exact! Without going into all of the details. I was on the phone for over two hours yesterday trying to get this worked out! What it boils down to is a Company gave me credit on my account! My account was not overdrawn it was in good standing! I owed this bank no money and the bank took it and on top of this overdrew my checking account. They said they are going to do an Investigation. Yeah right I know about Investigations they say that to get rid of you and you never hear from them again! I sent them an email yesterday I received from the Company on the 9th of January saying they were giving me this as a gift! As well as asking them for the Claim number so I may keep on top of this! We will see what happens. In the mean time the reason I come to you all with a very Humble heart. My account will not be in good standing again until I get paid in February on the 3rd. So when I get paid I will have to pay this back and how they will do it they will take it out of my account! Needless to say I will be short almost 100 dollars on my check next month and to me this is a lot! It puts a very big dent on my rent, bills and buying food. I know all of us are in hard times right now! If you are able to give every little bit helps! More important Prayer helps even more!🙏 I did nothing wrong and I am being punished for someone else's mistake. If there is anything you can do to help I would so appreciate it! May God Bless Us All With Abundant Prosperity In This New Year!✝️🙏🤗🕊️
November 26th, 2024
Greetings Dear Friends!
It has been awhile that has been good. However I come to you all with a humble and heavy heart now! The bills are piling up especially the electric bill which takes away the money I can use for food. I always pay my rent and bills first and buy food and necessities last they are the most important. I also have a dog Little Grace who I also buy her food before I buy my own! I know things are going to get better. I was praying and asking the Lord to help me and everyone.🙏 We are all going through hard times right now! He brought into my spirit to reach out to you my dear friends who have given before. However the way things are please do not feel obligated to give only give if the Lord leads you to. If He does not please pray prayer is so needed and so powerful for us all! 🙏 Also my Mom went to be with the Lord this January please pray for my Sister Lisa.🙏 She has never missed a Holiday with my Mom. She has become very distant from me. I live out of town and I am not going to have as hard a time as she will. She has changed so much she keeps to herself a lot! Would really appreciate your prayers for her. My Mom also would help me when I reached out to her however she is no longer here! So if there is anything you can do would very much appreciate it thank you! God Bless You and Much Much Love To You All!🙏❤️🕊️
August 16th, 2024
Greetings Dear Friends! I come to you again with a very humble heart asking for your help! I have two Air Purifiers one in my kitchen and one in my bedroom. I have to replace the filters once a year. I bought the Purifiers in 2014 they have helped me so much with allergies and keeping me healthy! Next month it will be a year I need to replace them. Because of this unpredictable economy we are all in right now! I am going to have a hard time replacing the filters this year. I just called the Company with taxes and everything it will cost me 151.80 to replace them. I am reaching out early so I will hopefully be able to replace them before they cannot be used anymore! If there is anything you can do to help I would so greatly appreciate it! God Bless You Dear Friends Thank you in advance for what the Lord leads you to do.🙏🥰🕊️
July 20th, 2024
Dear Dear Friends I Prayed about this and Jesus is leading me to ask for your help again.🙏 I come with a very humble heart I received my Electric bill yesterday July 19th, 2024. Also my Water my Landlord has been paying now it is my responsibility! Because of Biden's economy like all of us I am struggling financially. However because of yesterday has really left me in a bind. Please Pray about this if the Lord leads you to give to me would be so Blessed! 🙏 However if He leads you to Pray only that is even better! 🙏 Because if you cannot give you can pray the Lord will touch someone else's heart to give what you cannot.🙏 Whatever the Lord leads you to do Thank You Ever So Much! God Bless You Abundantly they both mean more than you will ever know!🙏😇❤️🕊️
September 21st, 2023
Dear Friends I come here again with a very humble heart. I am in the same position I was in last year at this time. The Lord really led me to do this with an update. The reason this time is a little bit different like I know it is for everyone right now so I understand if you cannot give. If you just read this and pray will be of more help then even your giving. What I am dealing with is the food situation right now as I am typing this it is September 20th. I have thirteen more days to go the food each day is going more. The reason the food is going so much more quickly for all of us. First they have raised the prices my grocery bill has almost tripled. Second they are giving you less in a box of cereal I opened last week was only a half of bag. On top of that the cereal is like an organic fruit loops. The fruit loops have shrunk down to hardly nothing as well as my carrots are all pencil thin. I remember when the carrots were big and thick not anymore. I am even down to one meal a day the food is still running out. I just know things are going to improve for us all. I also know we are going through a storm right now. Jesus is with us In Psalm 37:19 it says this even in famine we will have an Abundance I believe that with all of my heart! I know the Lord cannot knock on my door and help me. He works through us to help each other. So if you are able to give thank you so very much May the Lord Bless You back so Abundantly! I also have a little dog Little Grace. I have no car I get my groceries delivered online once a month so only receive what they bring. Little Grace loves Zucchini well this time they were out as well as I eat only organic. I will not compromise and eat non organic. Sorry I am so picky but I do not want to get sick eating those pesticides they brought me regular potatoes which I had to give away. So that is one less bag of potatoes and Little Grace is down to half a cucumber I mix in with her other food. In all of my years on my own the Lord has not ever let me go hungry. Even if it is down to eating out of a Sunflower seed butter jar which it has. I know He will not let me go hungry this is the new year for Jerusalem as well as the new year in the Spirit. The Lord spoke into my spirit and said this new year is the year of the SuddenLies!!! Also When We Are Down To Nothing God Is Up To Something!!! God Bless You All For What the Lord Leads You To Do! Sending Out My Prayers and Love To Each and Everyone of You My Dear Friends!!! 🙏❤️🕊️
October 11th, 2022
This is for all of the People who have given in Secret especially the Gift I was given seven days ago! Everyone who gives to me I send them back a personal thank you email. If you give to me in secret sometimes I cannot do this I do not even receive an email you have given! Which this wonderful giver who gave seven days ago I just saw it on here! I am so happy the Lord showed me I am able to say thank you to all of you here! I was really upset I could not do this. I just want to say thank you so much for your generosity and your caring! Praise the Lord He is using all of you to bless me as well as all of my wonderful friends who have already blessed me so much! I hope the people who have given in secret you see this message! Your prayers and your gifts mean more to me than you all know! Thank you Thank you again May God Bless You All Abundantly may He meet all of your needs and more! Sending all of you a great big hug all my prayers and much much love!❤️
October 4th, 2022
