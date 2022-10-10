Support Patti's fight to be cancer free

Goal:
USD $16,000
Raised:
USD $21,380
Campaign funds will be received by Patti Eckels
My good friend Patti has spent her life working for non-profit organizations that benefit others. Nearly two years ago, Patti was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and underwent traditional lumpectomy surgery. Unfortunately, the cancer returned a year later, necessitating a mastectomy. She has urgently embarked upon a course of treatment to rebuild her immune system and restore and maintain her health. Patti retired from her last position two years ago and is now covered by Medicare and a supplemental health plan that does not cover the natural medical care and therapies that she requires. Her monthly treatment costs alone for the coming year exceed $1,500 (at times reaching $3,500) which she has been financing with her savings. Would you help her defray some of these ongoing treatment costs so she's able to focus on restoring her health and getting well?
