David Cosimini Bible Ministry is teaching the word of God from the original languages of scripture and posting it on Rumble.com to the entire world.

All giving is by means of Grace and Grace alone.

https://rumble.com/c/BostonBibleChurchDoctrineClass



2 Corinthians 9:7-8

Each one must do just as he has purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 8 And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that always having all sufficiency in everything, you may have an abundance for every good deed.