Help the Jones Family

4//28/25 EVERYONE, I RECEIVED WORD THAT WE NEEDED TO REOPEN THIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE JONES FAMILY. THIS WAS INITIALLY CREATED FOR AN INCIDENT IN 2022 BUT THE FAMILY IS IN A CRISIS NOW. COURT MAY 8. CAN'T ADD MUCH TEXT HERE DUE TO SPACE - PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO HELP COVER LEGAL FEES. THANK YOU, WENDY

ORIGINAL CAMPAIGN:

October 24, 2022 Campaign Update: Robert is Appealing!

Dear Friends and Family,

Thank you so much for your many generous contributions and for your continued prayer for the Jones family. With your help, we raised nearly $9,000 to support them during this time.

This week, Robert made the decision to appeal his conviction and has since contracted with an attorney. We wanted to share this update with you as we are making another fundraising push to aid the family with these new legal fees.

Please share this campaign link and help us help Robert. Winning an appeal would not only help to bring justice for Robert but also much needed accountability for a judge who failed in her commission. And please continue to pray. Six months is too long for him to wait to see his children.

Keep up to date on Robert's case here:

Facebook: "#FreeRobertJones"

Telegram: "Free Robert Now!"

Thank you all so much,

Wendy R.

September 16, 2022 Campaign: Help Robert Jones

Fellow patriot Robert Jones has been sentenced to six months in jail for his part in a peaceful protest. Please help support him and his wife Melanie with their expenses during this difficult time. Melanie works 50 hours a week and is also homeschooling their children on her own. Please pray for this special family and if you are able to help with childcare, please reach out to Melanie directly at 208-283-0489. She is requesting that letters of support be mailed to Robert at:

Ada County Jailhouse

Robert Jones 01103027

7210 Barrister Dr.

Boise, ID 83704





Thank you, Wendy R.