Help the Jones Family

Campaign funds will be received by Melanie Jones
4//28/25 EVERYONE, I RECEIVED WORD THAT WE NEEDED TO REOPEN THIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE JONES FAMILY. THIS WAS INITIALLY CREATED FOR AN INCIDENT IN 2022 BUT THE FAMILY IS IN A CRISIS NOW. COURT MAY 8. CAN'T ADD MUCH TEXT HERE DUE TO SPACE - PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO HELP COVER LEGAL FEES. THANK YOU, WENDY
--
ORIGINAL CAMPAIGN:
October 24, 2022 Campaign Update: Robert is Appealing!
Dear Friends and Family,
Thank you so much for your many generous contributions and for your continued prayer for the Jones family. With your help, we raised nearly $9,000 to support them during this time.
This week, Robert made the decision to appeal his conviction and has since contracted with an attorney. We wanted to share this update with you as we are making another fundraising push to aid the family with these new legal fees.
Please share this campaign link and help us help Robert. Winning an appeal would not only help to bring justice for Robert but also much needed accountability for a judge who failed in her commission. And please continue to pray. Six months is too long for him to wait to see his children.
Keep up to date on Robert's case here:
Facebook: "#FreeRobertJones"
Telegram: "Free Robert Now!"
Thank you all so much,
Wendy R.
***
September 16, 2022 Campaign: Help Robert Jones
Fellow patriot Robert Jones has been sentenced to six months in jail for his part in a peaceful protest. Please help support him and his wife Melanie with their expenses during this difficult time. Melanie works 50 hours a week and is also homeschooling their children on her own. Please pray for this special family and if you are able to help with childcare, please reach out to Melanie directly at 208-283-0489. She is requesting that letters of support be mailed to Robert at:
Ada County Jailhouse
Robert Jones 01103027
7210 Barrister Dr.
Boise, ID 83704
Thank you, Wendy R.
Thinking of you, friends. <3
We need more brave patriots like Robert standing up for our Liberties.
Godspeed.
I am so very sorry for this hardship you and your family are experiencing! May YOU, TRUTH and GOD prevail! Bless you all!
I'm so sorry that your loving husband and father can not be with you this Thanksgiving. I am so very thankful for Robert's friendship and dedication to liberty. I hope to help you all have a lovely Thanksgiving with each other and in this small way. Hopefully Robert will enjoy something special as well. You all are always in my heart and prayers.
I'm so sorry your in this situation Robert and I appologize I couldn't give more right now. Blessings Brother. Regards, Mark
My prayers are that your lawyer kicks @$$ and makes it all go viral/public.
Doing everything we can out here to get that RED HOT pardoning pen into Ammons hand, my friend. Hang tight!
Thank you for standing your ground peacefully
Love and prayers for your family!
April 29th, 2025
ALL, RECEIVED THE FOLLOWING FORWARD TO POST WITH THIS CAMPAIGN:
For those who may not know, Robert and Melanie Jones were arrested on December 6 in front of Officer Caden Lines home in Nampa, Idaho while protesting with chalk against the harassment and unlawful arrest of their daughter-see video of harassment of Roberts Daughter by Officer Line
https://www.youtube.com/live/v_Pb3pYms8k?si=zScF3GICh2PZEZ27
https://youtu.be/Vk-dDIaxqls
Officer comes to Jones House looking for adult daughter who doesn't live there
https://youtube.com/shorts/onFR8o5DrfE?si=64S3T8xNn7yWP9uA
Their daughters charges were not prosecuted as insufficient evidence.
https://rumble.com/v6qi21a-could-this-be-coercion-or-rights-violation-by-nampa-police.html)
The charges Robert are facing is Felony Stalking and Intimidating a Witness and Melanie faces Felony Aiding and Abetting Stalking and Intimidating a Witness. Apparently chalking a public sidewalk is now considered stalking, not chalking or a peaceful protest. See the full arrest here.
First Hearing for Robert and Mel
https://rumble.com/v5xrxpw-jones-hearing-december-9-2024.html
See the body cam footage arrest of Robert by Officer Line Dec 6 2024
https://youtu.be/lY0qnCakijM?si=1K6HbfeMlA7pi1GP
Probable Cause Affidavit for Robert and Melanie
https://youtu.be/jAiHfdX5n9k
Watch more here 🤓
https://rumble.com/v62013n-jailed-in-canyon-county.html
A quick update after court on Insta:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFLyneET5LT/?igsh=eXQ0em4wYTY1cDdy
Hear from Robert and Melanie in this video from Casey with North Idaho Exposed. 😎
https://x.com/casey_whalen/status/1882611235398574413?s=46
