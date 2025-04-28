Campaign Image

Help the Jones Family

Goal:

 USD $16,000

Raised:

 USD $10,850

Campaign created by Wendy R.

Campaign funds will be received by Melanie Jones

Help the Jones Family

4//28/25 EVERYONE, I RECEIVED WORD THAT WE NEEDED TO REOPEN THIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE JONES FAMILY. THIS WAS INITIALLY CREATED FOR AN INCIDENT IN 2022 BUT THE FAMILY IS IN A CRISIS NOW. COURT MAY 8. CAN'T ADD MUCH TEXT HERE DUE TO SPACE - PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO HELP COVER LEGAL FEES. THANK YOU, WENDY

--

ORIGINAL CAMPAIGN:

October 24, 2022 Campaign Update: Robert is Appealing!

 

Dear Friends and Family,

 

Thank you so much for your many generous contributions and for your continued prayer for the Jones family. With your help, we raised nearly $9,000 to support them during this time.

 

This week, Robert made the decision to appeal his conviction and has since contracted with an attorney. We wanted to share this update with you as we are making another fundraising push to aid the family with these new legal fees.

 

Please share this campaign link and help us help Robert. Winning an appeal would not only help to bring justice for Robert but also much needed accountability for a judge who failed in her commission. And please continue to pray. Six months is too long for him to wait to see his children.

 

Keep up to date on Robert's case here:

Facebook: "#FreeRobertJones"

Telegram: "Free Robert Now!"

 

Thank you all so much,

Wendy R.

 

***

September 16, 2022 Campaign: Help Robert Jones

Fellow patriot Robert Jones has been sentenced to six months in jail for his part in a peaceful protest. Please help support him and his wife Melanie with their expenses during this difficult time. Melanie works 50 hours a week and is also homeschooling their children on her own. Please pray for this special family and if you are able to help with childcare, please reach out to Melanie directly at 208-283-0489. She is requesting that letters of support be mailed to Robert at:

Ada County Jailhouse

Robert Jones 01103027

7210 Barrister Dr.

Boise, ID 83704


Thank you, Wendy R.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kelly Sawin
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Thinking of you, friends. <3

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

We need more brave patriots like Robert standing up for our Liberties.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Godspeed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

I am so very sorry for this hardship you and your family are experiencing! May YOU, TRUTH and GOD prevail! Bless you all!

terri gibbs
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Miste Karlfeldt
$ 300.00 USD
2 years ago

I'm so sorry that your loving husband and father can not be with you this Thanksgiving. I am so very thankful for Robert's friendship and dedication to liberty. I hope to help you all have a lovely Thanksgiving with each other and in this small way. Hopefully Robert will enjoy something special as well. You all are always in my heart and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

Jodi Hayes
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

AnimalFarm
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

I'm so sorry your in this situation Robert and I appologize I couldn't give more right now. Blessings Brother. Regards, Mark

Dava Serbantes
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

My prayers are that your lawyer kicks @$$ and makes it all go viral/public.

Laurie Wilson
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Najo
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Doing everything we can out here to get that RED HOT pardoning pen into Ammons hand, my friend. Hang tight!

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Sonja Homa
$ 45.00 USD
2 years ago

Thank you for standing your ground peacefully

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Love and prayers for your family!

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Updates

4/28/25 UPDATE: Please Pray for Jones Family, Consider Donating

April 29th, 2025

ALL,  RECEIVED THE FOLLOWING FORWARD TO POST WITH THIS CAMPAIGN:

For those who may not know, Robert and Melanie Jones were arrested on December 6 in front of Officer Caden Lines home in Nampa, Idaho while protesting with chalk against the harassment and unlawful arrest of their daughter-see video of harassment of Roberts Daughter by Officer Line
https://www.youtube.com/live/v_Pb3pYms8k?si=zScF3GICh2PZEZ27
https://youtu.be/Vk-dDIaxqls
Officer comes to Jones House looking for adult daughter who doesn't live there
https://youtube.com/shorts/onFR8o5DrfE?si=64S3T8xNn7yWP9uA
Their daughters charges were not prosecuted as insufficient evidence.
https://rumble.com/v6qi21a-could-this-be-coercion-or-rights-violation-by-nampa-police.html)
The charges Robert are facing is Felony Stalking and Intimidating a Witness and Melanie faces Felony Aiding and Abetting Stalking and Intimidating a Witness.  Apparently chalking a public sidewalk is now considered stalking, not chalking or a peaceful protest.  See the full arrest here.
First Hearing for Robert and Mel
https://rumble.com/v5xrxpw-jones-hearing-december-9-2024.html
See the body cam footage arrest of Robert by Officer Line Dec 6 2024
https://youtu.be/lY0qnCakijM?si=1K6HbfeMlA7pi1GP
Probable Cause Affidavit for Robert and Melanie
https://youtu.be/jAiHfdX5n9k
Watch more here 🤓
https://rumble.com/v62013n-jailed-in-canyon-county.html
A quick update after court on Insta:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFLyneET5LT/?igsh=eXQ0em4wYTY1cDdy
Hear from Robert and Melanie in this video from Casey with North Idaho Exposed. 😎
https://x.com/casey_whalen/status/1882611235398574413?s=46

Campaign Update: Robert is Appealing!

October 25th, 2022

Dear Friends and Family,


Thank you so much for your many generous contributions and for your continued prayer for the Jones family. With your help, we raised nearly $9,000 to support them during this time.


This week, Robert made the decision to appeal his conviction and has since contracted with an attorney. We wanted to share this update with you as we are making another fundraising push to aid the family with these new legal fees.


Please share this campaign link and help us help Robert. Winning an appeal would not only help to bring justice for Robert but also much needed accountability for a judge who failed in her commission. And please continue to pray. Six months is too long for him to wait to see his children.


Keep up to date on his case here:

FB: "#FreeRobertJones"

TG: "Free Robert Now!"


Thank you all so much,

Wendy R.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo