Supporting Makaila through Leukemia

Makaila is 15 years old and her world along with her families was completely turned upside down with the diagnosis of ALL leukemia on May 27th 2022. It has been a roller coaster of emotions as well as illnesses over the last few months. Makaila has a long road ahead of her with her treatments lasting 2.5 years. The household income went from two incomes to one and so any financial help is very appreciated as it gets very expensive driving back and forth for treatments, hospital stays, household expenses, and Makailas needs. Prayers are always needed and welcomed. Thank you!