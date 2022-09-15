Campaign Image

Reaching a Hand Children's Ministry and Orphanage

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,000

Total Raised:

 USD $8,765

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by David Krause

Campaign funds will be received by David Krause

Reaching a Hand Children's Ministry and Orphanage

My longtime friend, Pastor Henry Lubega, founder and director of Reaching a Hand Children's Ministry and Orphanage (RHCMO) in Mityana, Uganda, is caring for eighty-five  boys and girls living in the orphanage home and approximately another forty who are receiving help from their homes. Pastor Henry established the orphanage in 2012, and registered it officially in 2014, to reach out to needy children in their local communities, including children infected with /AIDS, children with disabilities, and children abandoned by their parents. 

The goal of this campaign is to raise money toward the ongoing operating expenses and future projects for the orphanage and ministry. Pastor Henry typically has four salaried employees: a cook,  a boys warden a girls matron and a night security person. Total average monthly cost for food, rent, firewood, utilities, salaries,  medications and supplies is about $2,000. Every donation of any size provides vital help and is greatly appreciated.

Pastor Henry Lubega writes:

The love and care we show to others is a virtue of Christianity and it represents our faith and love for God as Christians. We can change lives together and we can transform our communities when we come together as one. Let us join hands to help the poor of the poorest children, orphans, disabled, children with /AIDS and all others with special needs.

RHCMO SCHOOL PROJECT:

In the future we plan to build a school to help the orphans in the community.

 RHCMO FARMING PROJECT:

This would help provide sustainable food security and a reliable source of income. For so many years, we are depending on donations for food which is not reliable and not dependable. If we have land and can be able to grow our food and raise animals like cows, goats, pigs and chickens, we shall have overcome the problem of food.

 RHCMO HOME PROJECT:

At the moment we are renting and the rent fees are very high, and the place is very small to accommodate the number of children. We would want to help as many children as we can, but we are limited because we don’t have a big home to accommodate a large number of children.

Recent Donations
Show:
D K
$ 140.00 USD
3 months ago

9/26/24 Donation for firewood

D K
$ 118.00 USD
3 months ago

10/5/24 Donation for food

D K
$ 117.00 USD
3 months ago

9/28/24 Donation for food

J V
$ 272.00 USD
3 months ago

9/28/24 Donation for rent

D K
$ 134.00 USD
3 months ago

9/23/24 Donation for food

Anonymous Giver
$ 276.00 USD
4 months ago

Rent

David Krause
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

For one month’s food

David Krause
$ 116.00 USD
1 year ago

12/18 Weekly food donation

David Krause
$ 77.00 USD
1 year ago

12/13 Donation to clear electricity and water bills

David Krause
$ 116.00 USD
1 year ago

12/11 Weekly food donation

David Krause
$ 224.00 USD
1 year ago

11/29 Donation to clear the rent

David Krause
$ 112.00 USD
1 year ago

11/26 Weekly food donation

David Krause
$ 120.00 USD
1 year ago

11/25 Monthly firewood donation

David Krause
$ 284.00 USD
1 year ago

11/22/23 Donation for Food and medical expenses

David Krause
$ 42.00 USD
1 year ago

11//21 Donation toward medical expenses

David Krause
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

11//15 Donation toward medical expenses

David Krause
$ 112.00 USD
1 year ago

11/12/23 weekly food donation

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 11/9/23 toward medical expenses and rent.

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 USD
1 year ago

September 26, 2023 Renewal fee for Orphanage certification

Anonymous Giver
$ 340.00 USD
1 year ago

September 2023 donations for rent, electricity, water and firewood

Updates

Update #5

December 21st, 2023

75 boys and girls are currently living in the orphanage home and another 20 are receiving help from their homes The ministry provides food, shelter, medication, clothing, and help for education and spiritual growth. Pastor Henry has four salaried employees: a cook, a night security person, a boys warden and a girls matron. Total average monthly expenses for food, salaries, rent, water, electricity, education costs and medical needs is about $2,000. Every donation of any size helps and is greatly appreciated! Living conditions in Uganda are austere, but at least these 95 children are receiving shelter, sustenance and loving godly care. Whatever help you may choose to give will be gratefully received and responsibly used for this important mission.

Update Update #5 Image
Update #4

October 28th, 2023

Pastor Henry Lubega, founder and director of Reaching a Hand Children's Ministry and Orphanage (RHCMO) in Mityana, Uganda, is caring for eighty-five  boys and girls living in the orphanage home and approximately another forty who are receiving help from their homes. Pastor Lubega established this orphanage in 2012, and registered it officially in 2014, to reach out to needy children in their local communities, including children infected with /AIDS, children with disabilities, and children abandoned by their parents. The ministry provides food, shelter, medication, clothing, education fees, scholastic materials, and help for spiritual growth. As of July 19, 2023, the Orphanage is now connected to city water, no longer dependent on distant unreliable wells! RHCMO depends upon regular ongoing donations to meet operating expenses, and is currently in great need of more participating donors. Contributions of any size will help, and will be greatly appreciated.

Update Update #4 Image
Update #3

September 3rd, 2023

We’re thankful to God that the orphanage is now connected to city water, no longer dependent on distant unreliable wells!

Update #1

October 26th, 2022

Thanks to all who have contributed! Director Henry Lubega writes that in addition to the regular support, the orphanage is in need of a water tank: "We have a serious problem of clean drinking water. These days we have heavy rains. The mud well we've been forced to use is causing typhoid. If we can get a water tank to collect rain water, that can be used for only drinking it can help us very well. So the request is for a water tank. The cost for a tank of the size needed is $500."

Update #1

October 26th, 2022

Thanks to all who have contributed! Director Henry Lubega writes that in addition to the regular support, the orphanage is in need of a water tank: "We have a serious problem of clean drinking water. These days we have heavy rains. The mud well we've been forced to use is causing typhoid. If we can get a water tank to collect rain water, that can be used for only drinking it can help us very well. So the request is for a water tank. The cost for a tank of the size needed is $500."

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo