Monthly Goal:
USD $2,000
Total Raised:
USD $8,765
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by David Krause
My longtime friend, Pastor Henry Lubega, founder and director of Reaching a Hand Children's Ministry and Orphanage (RHCMO) in Mityana, Uganda, is caring for eighty-five boys and girls living in the orphanage home and approximately another forty who are receiving help from their homes. Pastor Henry established the orphanage in 2012, and registered it officially in 2014, to reach out to needy children in their local communities, including children infected with /AIDS, children with disabilities, and children abandoned by their parents.
9/26/24 Donation for firewood
10/5/24 Donation for food
9/28/24 Donation for food
9/28/24 Donation for rent
9/23/24 Donation for food
Rent
For one month’s food
12/18 Weekly food donation
12/13 Donation to clear electricity and water bills
12/11 Weekly food donation
11/29 Donation to clear the rent
11/26 Weekly food donation
11/25 Monthly firewood donation
11/22/23 Donation for Food and medical expenses
11//21 Donation toward medical expenses
11//15 Donation toward medical expenses
11/12/23 weekly food donation
Donated 11/9/23 toward medical expenses and rent.
September 26, 2023 Renewal fee for Orphanage certification
September 2023 donations for rent, electricity, water and firewood
December 21st, 2023
75 boys and girls are currently living in the orphanage home and another 20 are receiving help from their homes The ministry provides food, shelter, medication, clothing, and help for education and spiritual growth. Pastor Henry has four salaried employees: a cook, a night security person, a boys warden and a girls matron. Total average monthly expenses for food, salaries, rent, water, electricity, education costs and medical needs is about $2,000. Every donation of any size helps and is greatly appreciated! Living conditions in Uganda are austere, but at least these 95 children are receiving shelter, sustenance and loving godly care. Whatever help you may choose to give will be gratefully received and responsibly used for this important mission.
October 28th, 2023
Pastor Henry Lubega, founder and director of Reaching a Hand Children's Ministry and Orphanage (RHCMO) in Mityana, Uganda, is caring for eighty-five boys and girls living in the orphanage home and approximately another forty who are receiving help from their homes. Pastor Lubega established this orphanage in 2012, and registered it officially in 2014, to reach out to needy children in their local communities, including children infected with /AIDS, children with disabilities, and children abandoned by their parents. The ministry provides food, shelter, medication, clothing, education fees, scholastic materials, and help for spiritual growth. As of July 19, 2023, the Orphanage is now connected to city water, no longer dependent on distant unreliable wells! RHCMO depends upon regular ongoing donations to meet operating expenses, and is currently in great need of more participating donors. Contributions of any size will help, and will be greatly appreciated.
September 3rd, 2023
We’re thankful to God that the orphanage is now connected to city water, no longer dependent on distant unreliable wells!
October 26th, 2022
Thanks to all who have contributed! Director Henry Lubega writes that in addition to the regular support, the orphanage is in need of a water tank: "We have a serious problem of clean drinking water. These days we have heavy rains. The mud well we've been forced to use is causing typhoid. If we can get a water tank to collect rain water, that can be used for only drinking it can help us very well. So the request is for a water tank. The cost for a tank of the size needed is $500."
October 26th, 2022
Thanks to all who have contributed! Director Henry Lubega writes that in addition to the regular support, the orphanage is in need of a water tank: "We have a serious problem of clean drinking water. These days we have heavy rains. The mud well we've been forced to use is causing typhoid. If we can get a water tank to collect rain water, that can be used for only drinking it can help us very well. So the request is for a water tank. The cost for a tank of the size needed is $500."
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.