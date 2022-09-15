My longtime friend, Pastor Henry Lubega, founder and director of Reaching a Hand Children's Ministry and Orphanage (RHCMO) in Mityana, Uganda, is caring for eighty-five boys and girls living in the orphanage home and approximately another forty who are receiving help from their homes. Pastor Henry established the orphanage in 2012, and registered it officially in 2014, to reach out to needy children in their local communities, including children infected with /AIDS, children with disabilities, and children abandoned by their parents.The goal of this campaign is to raise money toward the ongoing operating expenses and future projects for the orphanage and ministry. Pastor Henry typically has four salaried employees: a cook, a boys warden a girls matron and a night security person. Total average monthly cost for food, rent, firewood, utilities, salaries, medications and supplies is about $2,000. Every donation of any size provides vital help and is greatly appreciated.Pastor Henry Lubega writes:The love and care we show to others is a virtue of Christianity and it represents our faith and love for God as Christians. We can change lives together and we can transform our communities when we come together as one. Let us join hands to help the poor of the poorest children, orphans, disabled, children with /AIDS and all others with special needs.RHCMO SCHOOL PROJECT:In the future we plan to build a school to help the orphans in the community.RHCMO FARMING PROJECT:This would help provide sustainable food security and a reliable source of income. For so many years, we are depending on donations for food which is not reliable and not dependable. If we have land and can be able to grow our food and raise animals like cows, goats, pigs and chickens, we shall have overcome the problem of food.RHCMO HOME PROJECT:At the moment we are renting and the rent fees are very high, and the place is very small to accommodate the number of children. We would want to help as many children as we can, but we are limited because we don’t have a big home to accommodate a large number of children.