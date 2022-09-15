Campaign Image

The Church Outside — Rome, Italy

Hi, I am Kent. I am graduating with a degree in business in May and have an exhilarating opportunity in front of me. I have been asked to serve full-time in Italy, helping start and eventually run City House Coffee, a ministry of The Church Outside in Rome.

The following year will include training in business management, specifically coffee shops, market research and analysis, and acquiring the legal means to establish a nonprofit coffee shop in Italy. From training to day one, I will help build City House Coffee and open it to the public.

City House Coffee will be a place for our Christian community to serve, a place for the Church Outside to meet new friends and invite them to Jesus, and a place to find opportunities to serve our community.

Would you help me? To launch this nonprofit, I need your support! I have committed at least the next year of my life to this project, and the goal is to add to the value of this ministry and the success of this coffee shop by being fully funded. You can respond at Give/Send/Go, and please remember to join my prayer team!

  • Please pray that the Lord gives me time to carry out His work! That I maintain my relationship with the Father through prayer, supplication, and the Word.
  • I need wisdom on how to serve and lead in this ministry!
  • I need God to protect me from the evil one and the strength to persevere through temptation.
  • A team of five. Specifically a cheerleader, a strategist, my straight shooter, a problem solver, and an implementer.

