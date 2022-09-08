Campaign Image

GB Debates Ticket Purchase at £25 For 20/10/22

Raised:

 GBP £125

Campaign created by GB UNITES

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Donovan

GB Debates Ticket Purchase at £25 For 20/10/22

GB Debates is pleased to announce its first multigenerational debate in the series that explores major issues facing us all. 

Through open and free debate we hope to reach Great Britons with information that is excluded from the Main Stream Media and BBC. 

Please see Mark Sharman, ex editor of Sky News & Sport and Matt Le Tissier, ex footballer and commentator and Godfrey Bloom ex MEP and political commentator, oppose the view that "there is no censorship in the UK." at the Chelsea Town Hall on Thursday October 20th at 7.00 pm for a 7.30 Start. 

Tickets are £25.00 per person. 

With thanks GB Debates @ GB UNITES

Recent Donations
Show:
Alastair Cook
£ 25.00 GBP
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Asif
£ 25.00 GBP
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
2 years ago

May the divine light shine brightly to reveal the truth in all hearts of mankind .

Nicholas Martin
£ 25.00 GBP
2 years ago

Hope the event brings great awareness

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo