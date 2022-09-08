Campaign Image

Human Rights challenge against vaccine mandates

Hello all,

As an update:

My name is Jayden Beale and I am now personally and privately running a leading anti-discrimination and human rights challenge in QCAT against Queensland's public health mandates which mandated Covid-19 vacc's on the public between 17 December 2021 to 14 April 2022. These mandates were in the form of building and business entry requirements. The case was originally in the Supreme Court but has been moved to QCAT due to the nature of the complaint now being an anti-discrimination complaint. I live in Brisbane and I currently work in personal injury law, however I am running this case privately in my own time on behalf of the public interest. Despite starting these legal proceedings in the middle of the night on my own in December 2021, I have now secured a full team of credentialed scientists, doctors and legal practitioners who are eagerly involved in this matter. My goal is to seek a declaration from QCAT that the mandates and decisions of QLD's Chief Health Officer were unlawful and inconsistent with the Human Rights Act 2019 (Qld) and the principles of medical ethics. My case has private involvement from very senior legal professionals and multiple internationally renowned experts have offered to give evidence in court against the coercion of Covid-19 vacc's on the public. I am also seeking a punitive fine against Queensland Health for their actions. 

I am also personally taking statements from every Queensland resident who has suffered harm from Covid-19 vacc's to bring to the attention of the court that these vacc's should not have been mandated on the public as they are potentially unsafe. These statements will be filed in court as supplementary evidence to medical expert reports. My own partner has suffered an injury from her vacc and I am fighting this cause for her, but also on behalf of every other person who has suffered.

The fundraising will go towards paying for further medical expert reports, external legal advice and some other legal costs. I will be personally reaching out to everyone who is willing to provide a statement and ensuring your voice is heard.

With a declaration of unlawfulness from the court, this will hopefully bring more awareness to this injustice and hopefully open up further remedies against the government for people who have suffered. The case reference is Beale v State of Queensland (ADL014-23) and is being heard in QCAT. A trial for the matter will likely take place in approximately 3 months. 

Contact me on j.j.beale@protonmail.com or 0439 777 633 if you’d like to know more. 
January 29th, 2023

Hi everyone,

I am just providing an update on this matter and letting you all know it is still going ahead. I also finally have some good news about the case and confirmation that it will definitely head to a trial this year. However, the matter is no longer in the Supreme Court and will now be heard in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) and possibly the High Court.

As some of you may know, the QLD parliament intentionally amended the Public Health Act last year to specifically remove the power of the Chief Health Officer (CHO) to give ‘vaccine mandates’, however they retained the power for him to give all other types of mandate. Although I cannot prove this 100%, anyone who is able to read between the lines will realise that parliament likely made this amendment to remove any legal standing I had in the Supreme Court. In response, I simply dropped the proceedings and immediately filed a human rights and anti-discrimination complaint to the Queensland Human Rights Commission, and it has now been confirmed by the Commission that my complaint has been accepted and will move to a trial. If anyone is wondering what happened to vaccine mandate powers in QLD – it’s highly possible my case ended those powers simply because I was continuing to challenge them in court.

I also want to inform everyone of the full list of experts I have secured over the past 12 months who will be giving evidence in this case. Furthermore, I have been advised that I still have a chance at securing Prof. Robert Clancy, famed Australian Immunologist, to join my case. Here is the full list so far:

· Dr Phillip Altman (internationally renowned clinicals trials expert)

· Dr Ian Brighthope (40-year infectious disease expert)

· Dr Paul Costantino (Senior Lecturer in immunology and microbiology at Curtin University, WA)

· Dr Rikki Anderson (molecular biologist at the Institute of Molecular Biology, UQ)

· Chris Barnett (senior science administrator at Institute of Molecular Biology, UQ)

· Dr Mel McCann (former pharmacist and QLD GP)

· Dr Luke McLindon (former top Mater Hospital Gynaecologist)

· Dr Andrew McIntyre (physician and gastroenterologist)

· Dr Conny Turni (University of Queensland Bacteriologist and Veterinary scientist - PhD in animal vaccine clinical trials)

· Dr. Astrid. Lefringhausen (German Virologist)

I also have multiple pastors/priests who are giving evidence on a separate argument of religious freedom. However, the main arguments in this case will be challenging the coercion of experimental therapeutics on the public, so this is not just a religious freedom case.

It’s still the case that I am doing this purely in my own time and on behalf of the public interest. I have some background in personal injury law, but I am doing this privately because we all know how important this is. My partner is also still suffering from a vaccine injury since her 2nd dose. I am not aware of any cases like mine who have this caliber and number of experts but who also have confirmed legal standing for a trial. As a consequence, I really think this case can win.

It really helps me if anyone is able to donate so I can afford ongoing legal costs and other expenses relating to medical evidence, as I am doing this out of my own pocket.

I hope this continues to give some hope and I’ll be doing everything I can to establish our rights under law with this case.

