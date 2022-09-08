Human Rights challenge against vaccine mandates

Hello all,





As an update:





My name is Jayden Beale and I am now personally and privately running a leading anti-discrimination and human rights challenge in QCAT against Queensland's public health mandates which mandated Covid-19 vacc's on the public between 17 December 2021 to 14 April 2022. These mandates were in the form of building and business entry requirements. The case was originally in the Supreme Court but has been moved to QCAT due to the nature of the complaint now being an anti-discrimination complaint. I live in Brisbane and I currently work in personal injury law, however I am running this case privately in my own time on behalf of the public interest. Despite starting these legal proceedings in the middle of the night on my own in December 2021, I have now secured a full team of credentialed scientists, doctors and legal practitioners who are eagerly involved in this matter. My goal is to seek a declaration from QCAT that the mandates and decisions of QLD's Chief Health Officer were unlawful and inconsistent with the Human Rights Act 2019 (Qld) and the principles of medical ethics. My case has private involvement from very senior legal professionals and multiple internationally renowned experts have offered to give evidence in court against the coercion of Covid-19 vacc's on the public. I am also seeking a punitive fine against Queensland Health for their actions.





I am also personally taking statements from every Queensland resident who has suffered harm from Covid-19 vacc's to bring to the attention of the court that these vacc's should not have been mandated on the public as they are potentially unsafe. These statements will be filed in court as supplementary evidence to medical expert reports. My own partner has suffered an injury from her vacc and I am fighting this cause for her, but also on behalf of every other person who has suffered.





The fundraising will go towards paying for further medical expert reports, external legal advice and some other legal costs. I will be personally reaching out to everyone who is willing to provide a statement and ensuring your voice is heard.





With a declaration of unlawfulness from the court, this will hopefully bring more awareness to this injustice and hopefully open up further remedies against the government for people who have suffered. The case reference is Beale v State of Queensland (ADL014-23) and is being heard in QCAT. A trial for the matter will likely take place in approximately 3 months.





Contact me on j.j.beale@protonmail.com or 0439 777 633 if you’d like to know more.