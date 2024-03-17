Monthly Goal:
USD $500
Total Raised:
USD $6,092
Raised this month:
USD $25
Campaign funds will be received by Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship
If you had the pleasure of knowing Sybil Joyce Narcisse, affectionately known as “Mom”, then you remember her love for people and her love for giving.
Whether through giving of her tithes, to giving to those in the music and arts ministry, to her local community, or to mission trips – Mom Sybil never hesitated to give. For mission trips in particular, there came a time in her life when she could no longer travel with the teams. But that didn’t stop her from encouraging young people to follow in her footsteps. In fact, The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship exists today for her legacy of giving to continue for generations ahead.
Now, who will receive this award? A high school senior who attends Christ Church – Mom Sybil’s home church for 28 years.
The ideal candidates for the scholarship serve in the local church. They are also a part of the performing arts ministry or have many hours of community service. The two recipients we select must plan to continue their education full-time. They should intend to receive their bachelor degree at the college they choose to attend. The scholarship committee will review all applications by June. And will then select two recipients and announce them on The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship website in July of the year the scholarship is awarded.
The scholarships exist because of generous contributions from family, friends and kind donors. Thank you in advance for your donations and prayers in carrying on Mom Sybil J. Narcisse’s legacy of giving! We are so grateful for you.
The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship, a project of 12 To LiFE A NJ Nonprofit Corporation
Believe…It’s possible💫
Trust in the Lord always🙏🏽
Praise God❣️
Our God is Faithful✨
Bless the Lord at all times❣️
For God so loved the world…He gave His only Son✨
Jesus is Alive✨
The Lord is My Light and my Salvation💫.
For God so loved the world He gave His Only Son.✨
God is Faithful ✨
“God is not unjust; He will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them.” Hebrews 6:10
Praise God🙏🏽
God is a Good God💫
Bless The Lord at All Times❣️
March 17th, 2024
🍿YAAAYYY…wE’rE P o P p i n Now🍿
ThAnKs to everyone who ZeLLeD, DoNatEd directly to our SJN fundraising or purchased PoPcOrN…We’re So Grateful❣️❣️❣️
March 16th, 2024
Join The D O U B L E G O O D Fun⚡️
To M u N C h..,Highlight & open link❣️ https://s.dgpopup.com/5474togc
March 16th, 2024
YAY‼️ Our P O P C O R N FUN🍿raising is ON…
January 16th, 2024
💫YEAR 2🌟The Legacy Continues💫
Praying for the success of the scholarship and all who will help make an impact in the life of a student.
June 24th, 2023
🎓CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES🎓
THE DAY YOU’VE WORKED SO HARD FOR HAS FINALLY ARRIVED…
✨KEEP SHINNING BRIGHTLY✨
April 6th, 2023
“EDUCATION IS
THE KEY
TO UNLOCK
THE GOLDEN
DOOR Of
FREEDOM"
George Washington Carver🥜
March 17th, 2023
let GRATITUDE be
the pillow upon which
you kneel to say your
nightly prayer.
And let FAITH be
the bridge
you build to
overcome evil and
welcome good.💫
~ Dr. Maya Angelou
March 14th, 2023
🌾ThANk YoU!🌾
OnLY a FeW MorE DaYS
To ReAcH OuR GoAL!💫
February 18th, 2023
✨PEOPLE WILL FORGET WHAT YOU SAID. PEOPLE WILL FORGET WHAT YOU DID. BUT PEOPLE WILL NEVER FORGET HOW YOU MADE THEM FEEL✨
~ Maya Angelou🌻
February 5th, 2023
✨Praying for all the seniors as they navigate their final semester in high school. Praying for peace and direction.
-Grace🙏🏽
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
Praying for the success of the scholarship and many students will be blessed by your generosity.
God Bless! -Kay🙏🏽
January 23rd, 2023
Continue the legacy of giving by sharing the SJN flyer with anyone you feel could benefit.
Thank you.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.