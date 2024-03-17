Campaign Image
The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500

Total Raised:

 USD $6,092

Raised this month:

 USD $25

Campaign created by SJN Scholarship Committee

Campaign funds will be received by Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship

The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship

If you had the pleasure of knowing Sybil Joyce Narcisse, affectionately known as “Mom”, then you remember her love for people and her love for giving. 


Whether through giving of her tithes, to giving to those in the music and arts ministry, to her local community, or to mission trips – Mom Sybil never hesitated to give. For mission trips in particular, there came a time in her life when she could no longer travel with the teams. But that didn’t stop her from encouraging young people to follow in her footsteps. In fact, The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship exists today for her legacy of giving to continue for generations ahead.


Now, who will receive this award? A high school senior who attends Christ Church – Mom Sybil’s home church for 28 years.


The ideal candidates for the scholarship serve in the local church. They are also a part of the performing arts ministry or have many hours of community service. The two recipients we select must plan to continue their education full-time. They should intend to receive their bachelor degree at the college they choose to attend. The scholarship committee will review all applications by June. And will then select two recipients and announce them on The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship website in July of the year the scholarship is awarded.


The scholarships exist because of generous contributions from family, friends and kind donors. Thank you in advance for your donations and prayers in carrying on Mom Sybil J. Narcisse’s legacy of giving! We are so grateful for you.


The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship, a project of 12 To LiFE A NJ Nonprofit Corporation

Recent Donations
Jillene
$ 25.00 USD
6 hours ago

Believe…It’s possible💫

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Marleen H.
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Trust in the Lord always🙏🏽

ALW
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Praise God❣️

J W
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Our God is Faithful✨

Shirley Pettiford
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Bless the Lord at all times❣️

SDCosta
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Bonnie Smitte
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

For God so loved the world…He gave His only Son✨

Cleo and Keon Williams
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

JW
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Jesus is Alive✨

Anonymous
$ 532.50 USD
9 months ago

The Lord is My Light and my Salvation💫.

Rev. William and Diana Freeman
$ 250.00 USD
9 months ago

For God so loved the world He gave His Only Son.✨

Gloria Dyke
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

God is Faithful ✨

Sherron Mills
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Vanessa Freeland Thomas
$ 125.00 USD
9 months ago

“God is not unjust; He will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them.” Hebrews 6:10

Sheila McCullough
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

Praise God🙏🏽

Esther Gibson
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

God is a Good God💫

Everdene Watson
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Bless The Lord at All Times❣️

Judith Duncker
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Updates

YaAaYaYY❣️❣️❣️

March 17th, 2024

🍿YAAAYYY…wE’rE  P o P p i n  Now🍿

ThAnKs to everyone who ZeLLeD, DoNatEd directly to our SJN fundraising or purchased PoPcOrN…We’re So Grateful❣️❣️❣️

Update YaAaYaYY❣️❣️❣️ Image
Our Team POPcorn FunRaising⚡️

March 16th, 2024

Join The D O U B L E   G O O D Fun⚡️

To M u N C h..,Highlight & open link❣️ https://s.dgpopup.com/5474togc

Update Our Team POPcorn FunRaising⚡️ Image
Yummy…POPCORN🍿

March 16th, 2024

YAY‼️ Our P O P C O R N  FUN🍿raising is ON…




Update Yummy…POPCORN🍿 Image
🌟The SJN Legacy Scholarship🌟

January 16th, 2024

💫YEAR 2🌟The Legacy Continues💫

Praying for the success of the scholarship and all who will help make an impact in the life of a student.

Update 🌟The SJN Legacy Scholarship🌟 Image
You Did It 🎓

June 24th, 2023

🎓CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES🎓

THE DAY YOU’VE WORKED SO HARD FOR HAS FINALLY ARRIVED…

✨KEEP SHINNING BRIGHTLY✨

Update You Did It 🎓 Image
📚Education is Key

April 6th, 2023

“EDUCATION IS

THE KEY

TO UNLOCK 

THE  GOLDEN

DOOR Of

FREEDOM"

George Washington Carver🥜

Update 📚Education is Key Image
Together 💫

March 17th, 2023

 let GRATITUDE be

the pillow upon which

you kneel to say your

nightly prayer.

And let FAITH be

the bridge

you build to

overcome evil and

welcome good.💫 

~ Dr. Maya Angelou

Update Together 💫 Image
So Grateful💫

March 14th, 2023

🌾ThANk YoU!🌾 

OnLY a FeW MorE DaYS

To ReAcH OuR GoAL!💫

Never Forget 🌻

February 18th, 2023

✨PEOPLE WILL FORGET WHAT YOU SAID. PEOPLE WILL FORGET WHAT YOU DID. BUT PEOPLE WILL NEVER FORGET HOW YOU MADE THEM FEEL✨

  ~ Maya Angelou🌻

Update Never Forget 🌻 Image
🙏🏽Praying for Guidance🙏🏽

February 5th, 2023

✨Praying for all the seniors as they navigate their final semester in high school. Praying for peace and direction. 

-Grace🙏🏽

✨LET'S GO for GOAL✨

January 26th, 2023

ThANk YoU! 
OnLY a FeW MorE DaYS
To gO tO ReAcH OuR
MONTHLY GoAL!

God Is Faithful🙏🏽

January 26th, 2023

Praying for the success of the scholarship and many students will be blessed by your generosity.

God Bless! -Kay🙏🏽

The SJN Legacy Scholarship Flyer

January 23rd, 2023

Continue the legacy of giving by sharing the SJN flyer with anyone you feel could benefit. 

Thank you.

Update The SJN Legacy Scholarship Flyer Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

