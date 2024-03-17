If you had the pleasure of knowing Sybil Joyce Narcisse, affectionately known as “Mom”, then you remember her love for people and her love for giving.





Whether through giving of her tithes, to giving to those in the music and arts ministry, to her local community, or to mission trips – Mom Sybil never hesitated to give. For mission trips in particular, there came a time in her life when she could no longer travel with the teams. But that didn’t stop her from encouraging young people to follow in her footsteps. In fact, The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship exists today for her legacy of giving to continue for generations ahead.





Now, who will receive this award? A high school senior who attends Christ Church – Mom Sybil’s home church for 28 years.





The ideal candidates for the scholarship serve in the local church. They are also a part of the performing arts ministry or have many hours of community service. The two recipients we select must plan to continue their education full-time. They should intend to receive their bachelor degree at the college they choose to attend. The scholarship committee will review all applications by June. And will then select two recipients and announce them on The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship website in July of the year the scholarship is awarded.





The scholarships exist because of generous contributions from family, friends and kind donors. Thank you in advance for your donations and prayers in carrying on Mom Sybil J. Narcisse’s legacy of giving! We are so grateful for you.





The Sybil J. Narcisse Legacy Scholarship, a project of 12 To LiFE A NJ Nonprofit Corporation