Supporting The Pulvinar Gobris Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,700

Campaign created by John Chiarelli

Campaign funds will be received by John Chiarelli

Supporting The Pulvinar Gobris Family

Let's Rebuild Lolo's Farm


Way back in August, 2007, I had the absolute joy of helping a family I met from the Philippines with building a structure they would name Lolo's Farm. The Gobris/Pulvinar families were able to build a pig farm and start a small but promising business. The business they created not only helped them but also their extended family and a few of their surrounding neighbors. Unfortunately, in December 2015, Typhoon Nona had a direct hit in their area and their home and farm were destroyed. Ever since, they have struggled to make ends meet. In May 2022, tragedy struck again when their father, Manuel, died suddenly of a heart attack. My goal now will be to help rebuild the farm to help them get their family businesses started again.

If you would like to participate in changing lives like I have, please consider making a donation. 

Recent Donations
Show:
DocuTrek
$ 250.00 USD
18 days ago

In Honor of Christine
$ 120.00 USD
1 month ago

In Loving Memory of Christine Wasnieski

Emily Salz
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

DocuTrek
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Marie GackeAmanda Simpson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Nancy Barr
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Ed ODonnell
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Jennifer Irizarry
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Ed O’Donnell
$ 40.00 USD
9 months ago

Darlene
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Tamara Zinno
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
10 months ago

Edward O Donnell
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anthony Giampolo
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Tom cahill
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Mister Ken
$ 200.00 USD
11 months ago

Hannah Lane
$ 75.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 87.00 USD
1 year ago

Anthony Abene
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #3

April 2nd, 2024

Putting on the roof.

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

February 26th, 2024

Feb 26th, 2024 - Work continues. 

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

February 14th, 2024

Finally an update. I was waiting for everyone's generous donations to reach $1000.00 so Ervic and Sarah can get started. Ervic will be leaving for Sorsogon, in the eastern part of the Phillipines in the next day or so to get started with the construction. For now, he will be helped by his brother, Jomar, his son, Hyun-ji, and his friend, a carpenter, Ernest.
Update Update #1 Image

