Supporting The Pulvinar Gobris Family

Let's Rebuild Lolo's Farm





Way back in August, 2007, I had the absolute joy of helping a family I met from the Philippines with building a structure they would name Lolo's Farm. The Gobris/Pulvinar families were able to build a pig farm and start a small but promising business. The business they created not only helped them but also their extended family and a few of their surrounding neighbors. Unfortunately, in December 2015, Typhoon Nona had a direct hit in their area and their home and farm were destroyed. Ever since, they have struggled to make ends meet. In May 2022, tragedy struck again when their father, Manuel, died suddenly of a heart attack. My goal now will be to help rebuild the farm to help them get their family businesses started again.

If you would like to participate in changing lives like I have, please consider making a donation.