Expose Horrific Hospital Protocols

Goal:
USD $750,000
Raised:
USD $43,324
Primum non nocereFirst do no harm.
We filed the class action! There is a sense of urgency more than ever. Remdesivir is being used as outpatient protocol to get away from the stigma of dying from in patient hospital protocol. Even scarier is the intent to offer remdesivir orally by the end of the year 2023. We as a community worldwide can put a stop to it.
Support Remdesivir/Veklury Victims and their Surviving Family Members to get Justice for the Deadly Hospital Protocols that are still in place. This is for EVERYONE, even if you are not a victim or a survivor or a family member of a victim. We must stop the use of these lethal drugs.
Remdesivir aka Veklury and Midazolam are dangerous pharmaceuticals drugs being used on adults and children worldwide in hospitals as part of failed COVID protocols. Big Pharma and captured quasi government agencies are using their influence and power to force their toxic products on an unsuspecting population. These drugs are responsible for countless deaths, deaths that are covered up by attributing them to COVID rather than to the toxicity of Remdesivir or the sedative effect of Midazolam.
This Give Send Go account has been set up to build the financial war chest we need in order to fight this battle and take care of those negatively impacted by these drugs. Attorneys are teaming up with scientific and medical experts from across the country to bring class action lawsuits against the pharmaceutical company, the FDA, hospitals and health care providers. In some instances more targeted cases are being brought by individuals against specific doctors and hospitals; criminal cases will soon follow. All of these responsible medical providers either knew or should have known of the dangers these lethal drugs pose.
You will save lives by donating. Please donate and share right now.
We cannot allow those who have died to have died in vain, nor can we allow those permanently injured go without our help. The impact of these toxic drugs on so many families has been devastating. The incalculable pain caused by the premature loss or permanent damage to a loved one is especially accentuated when that loved one provided financially for the family. Many families now need help paying their basic bills in addition to funeral expenses, the costs of autopsies and legal fees.
Remdesivir must be immediately removed from the market and Midazolam needs to be relegated back to its original purpose . Help us to stop this ongoing tragedy and to care for the victims’ families. Please share this apolitical message with everyone you can. It is a matter of life and death.
1 Samuel 17:40
Thank you for speaking for the voiceless. This evil needs to stop. God bless you all.
Thank you for doing this important work to bring these drug companies and other predators to justice!
3rd donation towards Remdesivir class action , Thank you for doing this it means allot.
How is the lawsuit coming along?
July 19th, 2024
Often we are asked about status of the class action against Gilead. We brought the case in State Court in California. Gilead removed the case to Federal Court in order to use the Prep Act. We feel strongly the case belongs in State Court. We filed a motion to remand and we were denied and dismissed. We filed a notice of appeal. Meanwhile we would endeavor to file cases throughout the country in State Courts and avoid CAFA and the Prep Act. The biggest problem is the cost of filing these cases. Gilead has a war chest of funds to hire and pay attorneys. Your donations would allow us to fight them. We have all seen how a few dollars from many people can add up. The sooner we raise the money the sooner we can file and fight from different angles. Remdesivir/Veklury is still being used in hospitals today and harming and killing people. We have no choice, this must be stopped.
February 16th, 2023
Every dollar is appreciated. We have completed the Complaint and its ready to be filed. Please share this GiveSendGo with everyone you know. We welcome prayers as well. Thank you all. Another way you can donate is to go to www.myerandscher.com where you can donate directly or get connected to www.formerfedsgroup.org where you can purchase medical alert bracelets you, your family members and your friends and co-workers. You will save lives by having people wear the medical alert bracelet to a hospital or nursing home or any other health facility. You can help, start right now.
