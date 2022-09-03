Expose Horrific Hospital Protocols





Primum non nocereFirst do no harm.

We filed the class action! There is a sense of urgency more than ever. Remdesivir is being used as outpatient protocol to get away from the stigma of dying from in patient hospital protocol. Even scarier is the intent to offer remdesivir orally by the end of the year 2023. We as a community worldwide can put a stop to it.





Support Remdesivir/Veklury Victims and their Surviving Family Members to get Justice for the Deadly Hospital Protocols that are still in place. This is for EVERYONE, even if you are not a victim or a survivor or a family member of a victim. We must stop the use of these lethal drugs.





Remdesivir aka Veklury and Midazolam are dangerous pharmaceuticals drugs being used on adults and children worldwide in hospitals as part of failed COVID protocols. Big Pharma and captured quasi government agencies are using their influence and power to force their toxic products on an unsuspecting population. These drugs are responsible for countless deaths, deaths that are covered up by attributing them to COVID rather than to the toxicity of Remdesivir or the sedative effect of Midazolam.





This Give Send Go account has been set up to build the financial war chest we need in order to fight this battle and take care of those negatively impacted by these drugs. Attorneys are teaming up with scientific and medical experts from across the country to bring class action lawsuits against the pharmaceutical company, the FDA, hospitals and health care providers. In some instances more targeted cases are being brought by individuals against specific doctors and hospitals; criminal cases will soon follow. All of these responsible medical providers either knew or should have known of the dangers these lethal drugs pose.





You will save lives by donating. Please donate and share right now.







We cannot allow those who have died to have died in vain, nor can we allow those permanently injured go without our help. The impact of these toxic drugs on so many families has been devastating. The incalculable pain caused by the premature loss or permanent damage to a loved one is especially accentuated when that loved one provided financially for the family. Many families now need help paying their basic bills in addition to funeral expenses, the costs of autopsies and legal fees.