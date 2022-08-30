Support the American Vindicta Show

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 2 days ago Thank you and God bless! 1

Deborah HUGHES - $ 50.00 USD 5 days ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 12 days ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 12.00 USD 13 days ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 13 days ago God bless 2

Ivy - $ 100.00 USD 18 days ago Have a blessed New Year. You and your family are ever in my thoughts and prayers. Keep standing and never back down. Maranatha!! 2

wyn - $ 50.00 USD 26 days ago Absolutely love your teachings and insights! Appreciate your efforts to preach the gospel! Blessings to you, Amy and your family.. May the holy spirit continue to guide you. 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 45.00 USD 29 days ago Welcome to one of the weird areas of God's kingdom. I really love seeing what He is doing with people like you. Reyes is dead right about learning to rapidly hear the Holy Spirit. 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 4500.00 USD 29 days ago When you have faith, and the Lord tells you to be still and listen... He does not make mistakes, his promises are not empty, his storehouse is full... 4

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 29 days ago 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 3

Andrea D - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Thank you for your hard work and for teaching us things we need to know. We appreciate you! 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 12.00 USD 1 month ago 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago Praising God to hear from good lawmen in truth. Much oblige to y'all. 3

Liesbeth Robison - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Praying for your family and your ministry. Thank you for all your labor for our Lord Jesus Christ 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Hi Doug and Amy this isn't much but I wanted to say how much you both mean to me and Sean! Thank you for your prayers for him when he was in the hospital. He spent 7days in the hospital -5 of those days in the ICU. He is home now and on the mend. Thank you for your support, your fellowship, your truth and making us feel seen and heard. Huge hug to you both. Cant wait to meet you on the flip side!! 3

Arlen Jones - $ 26.00 USD 1 month ago 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Doug thank you for preaching truth and obeying Jesus no matter the cost. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 45.00 USD 1 month ago Welcome to one of the weird areas of God's kingdom. I really love seeing what He is doing with people like you. Reyes is dead right about learning to rapidly hear the Holy Spirit. 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 USD 2 months ago Now the real work begins. Hopefully your teaching/preaching will help others see that politics is not a religion, and no politician is a savior. The time is short and the laborers are few... Be blessed brother. 3