Support the American Vindicta Show

Raised:
USD $74,865
Campaign funds will be received by Douglas Thornton
My name is Doug Thornton, I am the host and owner of the American Vindicta Show. My show is conservative and christian based. This show covers a wide variety of subjects to include history, politics, war, law enforcement, exploration, the supernatural and the paranormal. This is a podcast you won't get bored listening to.
Reason for being on GiveSendGo: I was using PayPal and now I am permanently banned from PayPal because I cover "offensive material". Which is correct. I try to offended the devil himself with preaching the truth about history and the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. MARANATHA!
Thank you and God bless!
God bless
Have a blessed New Year. You and your family are ever in my thoughts and prayers. Keep standing and never back down. Maranatha!!
Absolutely love your teachings and insights! Appreciate your efforts to preach the gospel! Blessings to you, Amy and your family.. May the holy spirit continue to guide you.
Welcome to one of the weird areas of God's kingdom. I really love seeing what He is doing with people like you. Reyes is dead right about learning to rapidly hear the Holy Spirit.
When you have faith, and the Lord tells you to be still and listen... He does not make mistakes, his promises are not empty, his storehouse is full...
Thank you for your hard work and for teaching us things we need to know. We appreciate you!
Praising God to hear from good lawmen in truth. Much oblige to y'all.
Praying for your family and your ministry. Thank you for all your labor for our Lord Jesus Christ
Hi Doug and Amy this isn't much but I wanted to say how much you both mean to me and Sean! Thank you for your prayers for him when he was in the hospital. He spent 7days in the hospital -5 of those days in the ICU. He is home now and on the mend. Thank you for your support, your fellowship, your truth and making us feel seen and heard. Huge hug to you both. Cant wait to meet you on the flip side!!
Doug thank you for preaching truth and obeying Jesus no matter the cost.
Welcome to one of the weird areas of God's kingdom. I really love seeing what He is doing with people like you. Reyes is dead right about learning to rapidly hear the Holy Spirit.
Now the real work begins. Hopefully your teaching/preaching will help others see that politics is not a religion, and no politician is a savior. The time is short and the laborers are few... Be blessed brother.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.