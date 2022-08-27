Brighter Than Before: Film Illuminating Creation

Christian-Zionist Nexus: LLC, EIN 88-3069110, production of film about Creation and God's omni-prescience.

It's time to illuminate the world with a film showcasing the outer brilliance of God's Creation, "In the beginning..." - Heaven, the Universe, Earth, Angels, Mankind - as well as the inner brilliance, the mind and heart of a God who truly always has known what He was doing...to Begin with...

In the Beginning, God created the Heavens and the Earth. Flash forward to modern day, and considering the very primordial utterance of firsts, even devout Christians, and the broader stroke of believers in an ultimate Creator, still find it hard to escape questioning the realities and parameters of such a broad, simplistic retelling. Could this Script be true to its core? Did God truly know what He was getting into when He created everything the way He did...or somewhere along the way, did He lose sight of a complexity beyond His scope?

"Brighter Than Before" aims to quell these questions with a prayerful, piercing boldness, the creators of this film approaching God in His force, asking the weighty questions weighing down a world in reticence of embracing Him and His creational plan for us all. God surely will answer, confirming with His Scripture, so that we may step into that pre-form ponderance together, looking into the forethoughts and foreknowledge of "What Is, Is," the true prescience of God.

It takes faith to face Creation and say, yes, I know God knew...and He made the best, determined decision involving everything about this initial step of a new reality, everything about eternal lifeforms in His delicate pry, and in laying a firm foundation. The firmest foundation, that God not only knew the throes we would all eventually face, but in the deepest depths of His desires, from the very Beginning, He only had the purest of ulterior motives. An ultimate beneficence. He intended for humans and angels alike to embrace a peaceful, joyous life with all of our heart, all of our mind, all of our soul, all of our strength...and so much more.

A narrative of God's pre-considerations overlays a majestic creational playground for Heaven, the Universe, and Earth in their out-of-this-world developments. Using broad filming media such as IMAX, cutting edge digital and computer video, the filmmakers capture...not all of the beauty of those initial moments, such a task would be beyond anyone's scope...but enough of this once-in-a-lifetime awe to capture the eyes of a viewing public searching outward for stark answers. That visual compelling will turn inward with the infusion of Godly ponderances, and in the End, the prayerful hope is the re-affirming bloom of Christian love, faith, and hopefulness to overcome all obstacles. Panning to the public, others will ponder a splendorous opportunity to embrace a virtuous God, the preciousness of their own souls, and the beauty of His painted plan, so much the more embracing Him in the determination of their life journeys.

Join us in this unique journey, back to the past, back to the very Beginning...and afterward, join us again as we embrace God in the fulness of His plan now, with fulness of assurance for our destined Ending forevermore.