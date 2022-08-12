Our friend Ruth Brown needs our help!





Update!

Our friend Ruth Brown is still needing our help. She received what she needed for deductible to get her car back. The mechanic fixed only the body of Ruth's car and did not check for internal damages . She drove her car from the mechanic shop to work and the car broke down again. She had to get it towed back and has no idea what repairs will cost her.









Most of us is aware a deer hit Ruth's car and did significant damage to her car . The car has been repaired.This is her only transportationget to get to work. We know that God provided the,$1,000.00 for her deductible.

However, She got her car back and it quit running and needs to go back in the shop . This is why we are keeping campaign going. If anyone can still help maybe we can get her car fixed so she isn't walking early morning to catch the bus .