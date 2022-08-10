January 6 Support Patriots under persecution

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,598
Campaign funds will be received by Deborah Sandoval
Glad you are courageous to see the light of Almighty God to help assist as you ride out this storm..
Hero you deserve A Medal not this torture If I had a So n I would want him just like you.Your Mother did a great job parenting.
We love and support you Salvador. You are not forgotten. This nightmare is almost over. Stay strong. God Bless you.
"Thank you God sees all and comforts us during our storms he also works thru people like you God bless you" By Deborah Sandoval
Please wish Salvador a happy birthday from me and send him my donation when he needs it. I will put another $50 on his books today. I sent him a letter but I'm not sure if he receives our letters. Please tell him he is in our thoughts and prayers always. Tell Salvador to appeal/lower his monthly restitution amount. He needs to tell them he is unable to pay as much.
"I copied and pasted this message to him I know it comforts him to know people care and he is not forgotten as it did myself. As his mother God Bless " By Deborah Sandoval
"Your a light in the storm your kindness will be remembered " By Deborah Sandoval
We pray for you EVERY day and regret your trial, but rejoice that God is holy and just. Take up your cross and continue to glorify God. He will see you through. My peace I give to you!
"Thank you God is great and we hold firm that the light will consume the darkness " By Deborah Sandoval
"Thank you for your continual support and the prayers God is good and Carrie’s is thru the storm and he also brings angels in our lives you are one" By Deborah Sandoval
We never cease to pray for you and our nation as our hearts ache for both.
"Thank you We believe in the power of prayer, I know my faith helped me bare prison and my son Salvador as he is still held captive. God bless you" By Deborah Sandoval
Praying for you and your family.
"I believe in the power of prayer! Thank you, I can’t describe how grateful I/we are God and all the prayer warriors are getting us thru this dark time" By Deborah Sandoval
January 13th, 2025
We are praying that Salvador will be out January 20.
I am going to be waiting outside.
They started charging for phone calls now and make it difficultly for him to communicate.
I pray the truth about what happened to all of us is shown, also for the ones who attacked us further when we came home, I wonder if they have a conscious and how they will feel after their alignment with evil. This has been the hardest thing to overcome. But I am proud of my son and I as we didn’t sit on our couch and grumble about a stolen election we traveled to make our voices heard.
The guilty will end up paying soon!
the judges and prosecutors for their corruption of the legal system and hiding our truth
September 30th, 2024
Salvador was forced to pay his fine of 3200, they froze his spend and told him he would not get any good days until it was paid.
I will be off probation in October and if approved I can see my son, I havnt seen him since December 14,22. The separation and not knowing his safety has taken a toll I am changed. I am blessed to know God he is my only source of strength
September 13th, 2024
The FCI Sandstone bills and takes $500 a month off Salvador’s books they decided to withdraw $2000 and run an investigation ( for what they never said) and since he didn’t have that they froze his spending so he was unable to get commissary or make any purchases.
My son is strong but after experiencing prison myself, I understand when he says mom I just want to come home.
God I pray this is over soon I pray for all of us J6ers and President Trump…
and I pray for the ignorance that follows the corrupt deepstate
they are going to need it when this is exposed!
I did an interview on
Donna Brandenburgnewsnetwork I encourage all to watch her podcast as she interviews J6ers and gets the truth exposed
https://brandenburgnewsnetwork.com/view?m=rPmDbD72C
July 10th, 2024
Have not heard from my son for awhile which always worries me, he finally called and said he has been sick and couldn’t stand by the phone. The were all on punishment for a shank the guard found and n the trash and they finally got their commissary, and cafeteria privilege back as well as being able to go to the gym
June 19th, 2024
Talked to my son today they won’t let him go to a camp even though he qualifies, anyone who is charged with January 6 will not go to camp. All these jailers, prosecutors and judges are the real criminals and I pity the ones who are watching our country be destroyed and our children being groomed for their sick and twisted immorality.
I thanked a veteran for his service to our country and when he found out about my son and I he thanked us for our service
I pray for all this discord everyday
June 6th, 2024
Heading to court with our 3rd sentencing since 1/21
i never in my worst nightmare envisioned being attacked by this evil
pray for us
May 28th, 2024
I know many have been persecuted not only by this corrupt government but by the very ones we loved and cherished many have turned against us. My daughter (who is now 18) has been indoctrinated and calls me delusional. I have to say this hurts I haven't seen her for a year, I always told her when people speak against your mom RUN because I protect you with my life. I pray for the truth to come out for so many reasons
can we restore what has been stolen
pray for my family as I will be praying for mine and yours
I embrace God and the truth always
May 16th, 2024
I have replayed what happened at the Capitol millions of times but the other day one thing came to mind.
During the trial they attacked my son as he went in the Capitol and was shoved out the door he caught his breathe and went back in he knew their were still unarmed protesters being beaten, he was also trying to find his mother.
A child’s love and care for their mom I am so blessed by his life
I PRAY FOR ALL WHO DO NOT KNOW THE TRUTH AND ATTACK US IN THE GUIZE OF A PRAYER, (THEY SHOULD BE PRAYING INSTEAD) THEY HAVE BEEN FOOLED BY THE GREAT DECEIVER!
May 6th, 2024
I haven’t heard from my son salvador Sandoval in 2 weeks, he usually calls me every Wednesday after Bible study, how can you not worry? I was in a women’s prison but do not know about the men’s prison, my son would not want to worry me and tell me if anything is wrong. Please pray for us.
An update
His truck was stolen about 6 months ago, this was an F350 that he worked hard for and was constantly working on, his pride and joy. I have not told him about it as he’s got enough to deal with. Well they found it totally stripped down and burnt.
I know it’s materialistic but he’s lost enough for this country I just didn’t want him to lose anything else.
April 21st, 2024
My sons second birthday in prison 😭
Happy birthday
🎂
I’m sitting here thinking what to say I hate that your in their and theirs nothing I can do about that. All I can do is remember the day I gave birth and how overwhelmed I was. You cried and had this deep voice like your dad. And your eyes were bright blue from the day you opened them. You were always so aware of your surroundings and would take in it all with a sense of peace. Banana baby food was your favorite so I always tried to make sure you got that. Every year was amazing watching you grow up. Even though I can’t be with you today you are part of me and I hold you close and remember the day you were separated from my womb to breath on your own. You were still in my heart
Today Even though we are separated I am with you just as the day you were born
and am so proud of your strength to stand your ground in the hardest of times. You stood up to the corruption in this country, And held on to the truth. I thank God for allowing me to be your mom.
One day this will be behind us and I can tell my grandchildren what you and I went thru, this will be a story for generations. We know we stood for God and Country. The deep-state will no longer exist and we were part of uncovering their assassination of AMERICA
Not many mothers and sons can say they’ve done this together.
I love you son
April 18th, 2024
My fiancées sentencing has been changed to June 6. 24 (666)
I know the prosecutor on the case reads this as he brought it up in court. I will tell him what I told him when I first met him
GOD BLESS YOU! It made him cringe before.. I can only hope the spirit of God moves in him and all who prosecute us unjustly.
My son and I were arrested feb 19, 21
and now My fiancée Jason curl in Nov 23.
I stand by my faith and with My President Trump. I’m holding the line and keeping the faith
April 13th, 2024
I still can’t visit my son but am grateful my 82 year old mother is able to go see him, this has definitely taken a toll on her.. she can’t talk to him without crying. Her health has gone down immensely she 105 and can’t seem to eat. Please keep her in your prayers. Salvador told me they are going to take $500 a month from his books to go towards paying for a Capitol we didn’t damage, and if it isn’t their he will be placed on restrictions and may get thrown in the hole. My fiancé will be sentenced 04/24 this has been going on since 2/19/21 God help us all
March 25th, 2024
No matter what this evil has doing I stand with God and love of our country and all who have lost their lives protecting us God bless all who are suffering to preserve our nation and uphold the Christian values that built it. My son is staying strong his attorneys didn’t represent him well and I am still doing things and looking for services to help. I miss him so much it’s hard to bare but I take comfort knowing we both are walking with God and some great patriots who suffer as well. May God comfort us and give strength and power to his chosen to save our nation change the world and all who have suffered under the rule of evil. Next month my fiancé will be sentenced keep him in your prayers
Salvador Jason and I
February 26th, 2024
my freedom is bittersweet as my son is still captive and I am denied seeing him and I just spoke to Audrey Southard-Rumsy (a fellow J6 patriot I met while incarcerated and now call sister) my heart hurts… none of us will be free until we all are reunited with our loved ones, God be with us and save our country from this evil.
February 23rd, 2024
Today my son called me from prison to let me know they denied my visit. I havnt seen him since December 14,22. My kids are my life. God gives me the peace I need to get thru all of this and I feel sorrow for all who do not understand what has been and is going on with our Country. I stand proudly with my son and all who took a stand peacefully against our stolen election and for America
GOD SAVE OUR CHILDREN
January 30th, 2024
We hold our heads high despite the price we have had to pay.
God is with us and leads us thru the dark times
December 18th, 2023
I spoke with my son the other day he is doing well now that he was able to purchase a sweat outfit, he said it felt heavenly after being in a freezing cell with little to keep him warm.
I miss my son and can say I know what he and all are dealing with in prison after being thrown in one of their cages myself, just losing our freedom especially when you know it was taken unjustly is horrific mind boggling trying to make sense out of what the corrupt have done to your life and knowing the lies they have sold everyone. I am grateful to all who know the truth and support us and to all who don’t.. well I will pray for you… your going to need it one day you will know your failure.
to all who have been attacked by the corrupt Government :
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope” Romans 15:13, ESV.
“The God of peace will soon crush Satan under your feet. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you” Romans 16:20
December 7th, 2023
Talked to my son yesterday. Their was a fight at the prison so they do mass punishment and took away their commissary except $25 for hygiene. They won’t let them have a Christmas they had given them extra spending and put special items on for the Holidays only to use it as a punishment. He is grateful to not be in solitary confinement and be able to see the grass and outdoors after a year of only being able to stand on a hot roof and look up the sides of a building to see the sky. Salvador asked me how my freedom feels after my incarceration. I’m not free, my heart and mind are always with my son, I pray for him and all J6ers and their families who are suffering at the hands of these demons.
November 27th, 2023
We went to visit my son over the Thanksgiving weekend and after driving 6 hours were stopped n the parking lot and turned away
they are locked down and make no exceptions.
I pray God takes care of all who suffer under this corrupt evil government
November 21st, 2023
We are witnesses to the actual attack on the Capitol. This was a trap set by the corrupt. My heart hurts as I witness the country I love and Government I believed in (and raised my children too as well) attack and criminalize my son.
an example of the corruption and weaponization of the FBI
My son bought a gun when BIDEN threatened to take away our 2nd amendment rights ( gun purchases went up 70%). In court The FBI agent was asked what he removed from my sons home, he left out the gun,why? Because he then called witnesses and talked to them about the gun, and as a result they told the witnesses that if they testified it would now harm my son. Then used the gun to support keeping him ( even though they took it and it had never been fired. And he was within his constitutional rights to possess one) DO NOT SPEAK TO THE FBI they do not serve the people and sadly most are now used against us.
We also had a witness ( disabled veteran) who seen the barricades were down and people dressed like police were attacking unprovoked protestors including himself and the police did nothing. They put two pictures of him at the protest up as a silent threat. As a mom I absolutely stand by my truth but had to take a plea …. This court has no Bible and no swearing in before God
my son stood as a man when asked on his word what can he say to the court to make them believe he wouldn’t run, why they should not hold him until sentencing, he said, “ I would consider that and act of cowardice, and I AM NOT A COWARD.
My guess they didn’t like hearing I’m not running from you I do not fear you.
I have always taught my children to love and honor God and Country. I went with my son to cast his first vote proudly! Donald Trump was my sons first time voting.
My son was sentenced to 7 years and after threatening me with adding 50 years to his sentence I took a plea and served 5 months in the worst prison they could find
my son is at
Salvador Sandoval 30875-509
FCI SANDSTONE
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
P.O. BOX 1000
SANDSTONE, MN 55072
God SAVE America and I pray the truth prevail soon!
November 3rd, 2023
Deborah is out of prison and trying to help others who have also never seen the inside of prison, she did well and has made some life long friends. Salvador was sentenced to 7 years. Just trying to grasp the devastation it has brought to the entire family and a mother who hasn’t seen her son in almost a year. Anyone with half a brain can see this is a political assault that gives a clear message that the installed government intend on punishing anyone who questions it. We know the truth, all who have been arrested know the truth they will not silence us. Deborah is trying to get back on her feet and take care of her son, as most know a mothers love puts her child first please continue to pray.
Thank you for all the donations and the letters and books Salvador is now in Minnesota
July 2nd, 2023
Deborah is currently serving her sentence in Aliceville Alabama, beginning June 19. She is grateful for all the prayers and support. As of this update She still has not been given the medication she requires. Other inmates have been kind and helpful. Please keep them in your prayers as well . God bless.
June 19th, 2023
Trying to say the right words as I stand in the prison parking lot. I love God country and
lets go Brandon!
June 12th, 2023
I leave for Alabama to report in to Aliceville Federal penitentiary 6/19/23. I am sentenced to 5 months. Then under supervised release for a year and restitution $525.00
I know my truth, I have no fear, my faith has grown as I feel Gods presence, I have been blessed with peace in all this chaos.
I know every single person in that courtroom knows the truth but hide behind corruption. Lying is listed in 1 Timothy 1:9-11 as something practiced by the lawless.
There are six things that the LORD hates,
Seven that are an abomination [j]to Him:
Haughty eyes, a lying tongue,
And hands that shed innocent blood,
A heart that devises wicked plans,
Feet that run rapidly to evil,
A false witness who declares lies,
And one who [k]spreads strife among brothers.
One day they will have to answer to God for their deception. And I pray that day happens soon!
May 27th, 2023
My daughter was told she has to turn herself in June 19 to an Alabama prison. My grandson and daughter wrongfully imprisoned by this corrupt evil. Please pray not only for us but all who are facing the deepstate, I am 81 years old and have always been a proud American, they have taken over and I only wish I had known this so I could have done something to spare my child and grandson. May God have mercy on the evils soul
they will need it
May 20th, 2023
My grandson has been held in a cage only being able to take two steps in all directions in administrative segregation since December 15,22. My daughter will be jailed and told where to go in June. Recently we have been threatened to stop communicating with anyone from January 6 or it will affect her release.
I read all the heartache of all that supported their freedoms with a peaceful protest and I hear the same stories of being attacked and fighting for their lives.
All are strangers with the same story… and are not allowed to speak without threat, I pray the world wakes up, soon this may be their reality and you will have to choose to stand against the tyranny and speak for righteousness and your constitutional rights. I pray to our almighty savior for strength against the evil who are persecuting the just
For Strength in the Battle Against Evil
be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. (Ephesians 6:10–)
May 4th, 2023
Isaiah 54:17
17 no weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed,
and you shall refute every tongue that rises against you in judgment.
This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord
and their vindication[a] from me, declares the Lord.”
May 2nd, 2023
June I turn myself in to the bureau of prisons……….
2 Corinthians 4:9
persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed
We can have thankful hearts toward God even when we do not feel thankful for the circumstance. We can grieve and still be thankful. We can hurt and still be thankful. We can be angry at sin and still be thankful toward God. That is what the Bible calls a "sacrifice of praise" ( Hebrews 13:15
April 25th, 2023
April 22nd, 2023
January 9th, 2023
Beware you may be the next mother packing up her child’s home if you dare to question and stand for God and country
The guilty attacked… lied and deceived they are honored ( By the corrupt) and free
Witnesess
God's Word tells us Jesus' reaction to being wrongly accused: “When they hurled their insults at Him, He did not retaliate; when He suffered, He made no threats. Instead, He entrusted Himself to Him who judges justly” - 1 Peter 2:23
January 9th, 2023
January 9th, 2023
Salvador called he’s staying strong. He is still locked up 22 hours and given reading material focused on re-education written by the corrupt who are persecuting.
We are holding the line….
January 4th, 2023
They took away a mothers defense
and Left her begging the Marshall
(as he placed her sons watch in her hands) to please not hurt her son,
as they cuffed him
Sent home waiting for a call
from her son knowing
he is locked up 22 out of 24 hours.
Praying for this nightmare to end
God help us all
Alexandria Detention center
Salvador Sandoval (281875)
2001 Mill Road Alexandria, VA 22314
January 2nd, 2023
My daughter was coerced into a plea and my grandsons witnesses were intimidated. He stood his ground bravely knowing their was no Justice or truth
