January 6 Support Patriots under persecution

I had just attended a gathering December 12, 20 in Washington, where all expressed a sense of pride, admiration and love of God and country.

America was founded upon Judeo-Christian principles, our Founding Fathers acknowledged God as the source of our rights. Likewise

President Trump was not afraid of holding a Bible and speaking of God.

Witnessing Gods spirit in the people and my President I felt compelled by God to travel to Washington and went with a peaceful spirit January 6.

Going to Washington DC and listening to the President I voted for and believe in was an honor and all who attended were friendly. We arrived at 7 am and It was the same spirit in the crowd as I had previously experienced, even though this time all amenities in the city were closed.

Salvador was driving separately in order to bring his disabled veteran uncle with him. I believe the election needed to be addressed and if all who voted for Trump attended it would be obvious by attendance alone.

The President was late and we didn’t start walking to the Capitol until 1:30. We walked past the headquarters for the FBI and they stood their knowing the Capitol had been breached and we were walking into a trap, they could have alerted us instead they smiled down at us from the rooftops. My son was trying to catch up so we could be together and we would call to see where we were. I arrived at at the Capitol at 2:30 their were no barricades or police outside to warn us of what had started. We were attacked outside, unarmed. being shot at from inside the Capitol, through broken windows. Their were projectiles flying overhead and elderly people being carried down who had been sprayed with teargas, who I immediately tried to assist. Suddenly I was catapulted into a war zone and we were the unarmed targets. Salvador called me on FaceTime and seen the horror on my face and ran 2 miles to help me, all I could message was teargas! And he messaged video it! I now know the people directing us to defend our lives were also the ones who orchestrated it and attacked us. WE ARE EYE WITNESSES TO THE TRUTH. My son ran to rescue his mom as I believe any child would. He ended up helping other protestors who were being assaulted. The FBI raided my home at 6 am and I was terrified as my house was full of strangers and my dogs were protecting me, I screamed please don’t hurt my dogs. Our pictures have been plastered on our local news and I was sent horrible messages. I now seen how corrupt our news is as they lied and did not report the truth. I had jobs that recognized my mugshot and suddenly had no work for me and people were so easily tainted by the lies that they turned away from me. But God has always been with me and his love carried me through the turbulence. We had numerous trips to Dc as a result and several zoom hearings. Our trial was 12/14/22 and the Judge said he can sentence us on EASTER because NOBODY celebrates that anymore, Showing clearly their is NO GOD in the DC courts. When my son Salvador was asked what he has to say, why they should let him come home, what assurance do they have he wouldn’t run? My son stood proudly and stated, “ I would consider that an act of cowardice, and I am not a coward” After teasing his family with the illusion of letting him come home until sentencing, they took him. I raised my children with Godly Values, and a love of our beautiful nation and we are proud Americans, it is with this we stand by our truth no matter what we are forced to endure. Our Holidays were plagued with broken hearts and tears WE ARE PATRIOTS Our nightmares aren’t in our sleep



God Bless you and God Bless AMERICA



We are being falsely labeled and accused by a weaponized and corrupt system because we exercised our right to hear our president speak on January 6. We are now burdened with legal and travel expenses on top of having our lives turned upside down, all for a political agenda.