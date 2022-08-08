Lydia’s Wisconsin Ministry

After 2 years being trained and working as a Missionary to youth, I’m back in WI to see the youth of the Midwest encounter Jesus, and hear the Gospel!





After spending 8 months as a student of Activate Missions School in Dallas with the One Voice Student Missions Team, and then another 7 months as a leader for Activate School in 2023-2024, I moved back to WI with the commissioning to reach the high schoolers of my area with the Gospel through Jesus Clubs on high-school campuses. These are Clubs started and led by student leaders who desire to reach their campus with Jesus. Jesus Clubs is a way that every single student on that campus has an opportunity to hear and respond to the Gospel! As of today, Jesus Clubs are in 78 countries—The hunger in Gen Z and Alpha for Jesus is happening all over the world, because it is the same Spirit moving in hearts!







The support raised through this fundraising page will be used for Bibles, food and refreshments during clubs, and any other expenses that would be needed for worship nights, clubs, or other activities with the youth.





This is huge because I am able to support student leaders who have a heart for their school campus in such a practical way of bringing resources and food for students during clubs. So thank you!! As of now, your support is going into 1 and soon 2 high schools in my area!!





Blessings in His name,

Lydia Hudson





“But my life is worth nothing to me unless I use it for finishing the work assigned me by the Lord Jesus—the work of telling others the Good News about the wonderful grace of God.” ‭‭Acts ‭20:24‬





(A little more info on my WHY)

My heart burns for my generation: Gen Z. I desire to see a generation of people on fire for Jesus, and cultivating a life of relationship with Him. There are statistics of my generation stating that GenZ has the highest mental health reports, that GenZ is “lost” and “broken,” that GenZ has the highest depressions and anxiety rates, BUT I believe that God is speaking a better word over Gen Z. He is seated in heaven proclaiming LIFE over my generation. Jesus has drastically changed my life, and I desire to be His hands and feet in seeing my peer’s lives changed as well. This has been my prayer, and God has answered.