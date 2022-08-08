Supporting the Faulkner Family

Raised:
USD $13,909
Campaign funds will be received by Tre Faulkner
Please give as you fell led to support the Faulkner family. Their youngest daughter Sarah was in a swimming accident that broke her back and ribs. She was life flighted to Vanderbilt for surgery and now observation. First, pray for her , then if you feel led to help the family with much need costs of all sorts, please do so!
May God bless this wonderful child and family
