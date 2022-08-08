CondemnedUSA January 6th Legal Defense Fund

OUR MISSION STATEMENT

Condemned USA was born out of the need to protect the Human Rights of American Citizens against a clearly hostile weaponized Federal System targeting conservative ideology. We pledge to ensure due process under a Weaponized DOJ by creating and providing high-impact legal support and solutions. Condemned USA provides research assistance, housing assistance, transportation assistance, media coverage and outreach, personalized financial assistance, social media outreach, and a unique insight into the bad-faith actions of bad-faith actors in our federal system.

We recognize that not ALL actors in the Federal System are corrupt but that corruption anywhere in our system has no place in the United States of America.

PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY - EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS.

