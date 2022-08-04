Do It for Dominic D Scholarship & Awareness

The DePalma family and all who knew and loved Dominic DePalma are devastated by the loss of this incredible and loving young man who had the most promising future ahead of him. The size of the hole left behind in Dominic’s passing is all-encompassing and without end. He was the beloved a-freaking-mazing son of Gino and Tami DePalma and the protective (and appropriately tormenting) big brother of Eleana DePalma.





An exceptional athlete who competed in many sports, Dominic was particularly passionate about soccer, which he began playing when he was two years old … and never stopped. Dominic was a midfielder on the State Cup championship team with Broomfield Soccer Club, where he was recognized in one game as Most Valuable Player. He was also a right back for the Broomfield High School Varsity Boys Soccer team. Dominic was a powerhouse who often surprised coaches on both benches with his exceptional ability to dominate, control the field, and create plays. His physical strength earned him the nickname “Diesel”. He was often seen as the glue that brought his team together.





Because of Dominic's passion for all things soccer, we are providing scholarships to support all children and young adults to access this wonderful and formative sport. Please consider a gift to this effort to memorialize Dominic and support his passion.





All proceeds will go to support the mission and vision of www.DoItForDominicD.com, registered with the State of Colorado as 501(c)(3). We are dedicated to reaching school-aged kids with important messages of making smart decisions and staying safe, no matter what situations they face.





Tami, Dom's Mom, has presented "It Can't Happen to Me -- Turning Denial Into Survival" to around 1,000 high school students in Colorado. Your donation will help us deliver more presentations and produce more "Never Forget! Your D.D. Will Get You Home" magnets, stickers, and bracelets. We want to keep these reminders on the wrists, cars, Chromebooks, iPads, and water bottles of teenagers all across Colorado.





Finally, your donation will help award scholarships to Colorado soccer players who possess Dominic's qualities we loved so much:

Dominating

Leading from Beside

Humility and Grit





Find more information about The Dominic DePalma Memorial Scholarship.



