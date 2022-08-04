Do It for Dominic D Scholarship & Awareness

Monthly Goal:
The DePalma family and all who knew and loved Dominic DePalma are devastated by the loss of this incredible and loving young man who had the most promising future ahead of him. The size of the hole left behind in Dominic’s passing is all-encompassing and without end. He was the beloved a-freaking-mazing son of Gino and Tami DePalma and the protective (and appropriately tormenting) big brother of Eleana DePalma.
An exceptional athlete who competed in many sports, Dominic was particularly passionate about soccer, which he began playing when he was two years old … and never stopped. Dominic was a midfielder on the State Cup championship team with Broomfield Soccer Club, where he was recognized in one game as Most Valuable Player. He was also a right back for the Broomfield High School Varsity Boys Soccer team. Dominic was a powerhouse who often surprised coaches on both benches with his exceptional ability to dominate, control the field, and create plays. His physical strength earned him the nickname “Diesel”. He was often seen as the glue that brought his team together.
Because of Dominic's passion for all things soccer, we are providing scholarships to support all children and young adults to access this wonderful and formative sport. Please consider a gift to this effort to memorialize Dominic and support his passion.
All proceeds will go to support the mission and vision of www.DoItForDominicD.com, registered with the State of Colorado as 501(c)(3). We are dedicated to reaching school-aged kids with important messages of making smart decisions and staying safe, no matter what situations they face.
Tami, Dom's Mom, has presented "It Can't Happen to Me -- Turning Denial Into Survival" to around 1,000 high school students in Colorado. Your donation will help us deliver more presentations and produce more "Never Forget! Your D.D. Will Get You Home" magnets, stickers, and bracelets. We want to keep these reminders on the wrists, cars, Chromebooks, iPads, and water bottles of teenagers all across Colorado.
Finally, your donation will help award scholarships to Colorado soccer players who possess Dominic's qualities we loved so much:
Find more information about The Dominic DePalma Memorial Scholarship.
While walking Lake Arbor, I saw "Coach Tammy" (who coached my son, now 19, when he tried basketball as a little tyke. Dominic often joined his mom). I was shocked when she answered my question, "How is Dominic?" The strength that God is giving this family - to use this deep loss for great purpose - is incredible.
Thank you for sharing your story with us today 💝
Dominic’s uncle Jake told us about this amazing charity. I wish I had an uncle like him when I was growing up.
Thinking about my wonderful Italian relatives in Colorado. Keeping all of you in my prayers.
Love you all!
What a beautiful tribute to keep his memory and spirit alive. Sending TLC to family & friends.
I wish we could be there in person, but we are donating and cheering on your mission. I share your story with my kids friends; his legacy is moving every day. Sending all our love! I hope the day brings community, support and love. May you feel close to Dom on this day and know that your son is deeply cherished by so many.
I love what the DePalma family is doing to keep Dominic's memory alive. I unfortunately didn't get a chance to meet Dominic-- the strong, amazing, young man he was. Even though I didn't meet him, he has impacted my life significantly now and our entire community. Cheers to the love for Dominic!
You all are doing great things.
We miss you, Dominic! You will live in our hearts forever and ever! LOVE
May 17th, 2024
Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts for coming together so strongly and bravely, at a time when the DePalma family needed you more than we ever could have imagined.
With gratitude and humility, today we announce that we are accepting applications for Dominic's scholarship! We could not have done this without you. If you love someone who loves soccer, please share this with them and encourage them to apply.
💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚
Applications open TODAY for The Dominic DePalma Memorial Scholarship. (NOTE: There is NO application fee.)
INFORMATION AND DETAILS:
https://doitfordominicd.com/scholarship/
Dominic DePalma, 2005B, was a dominating player with grit! This Colorado State Cup Champion and Most Valuable Player was selected to represent the Olympic Development Program and Colorado Select for three years. His soccer story was told on fields throughout the northwest Denver area, including Broomfield High School, Broomfield Soccer Club, Westminster Soccer Club, Jefferson Academy Secondary School, Storm North (Now Rapids North), and Real Edge Colorado. He competed in tournaments throughout Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.
Dominic was killed by a drunk driver in July, 2022, when his entire community banded together to honor this fierce competitor and gifted athlete by supporting this scholarship in his name.
Important Scholarship Dates:
Friday, May 17, 2024 - Official announcement that applications are open
Friday, June 21, 2024 - Deadline for application entries
Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Notification of scholarship recipients
Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Scholarship recipients announced and honored at daytime event (details to be announced)
The Dominic DePalma Memorial Scholarship Application seeks applications from "under the radar" middle & high school aged Colorado residents, U13 to U19, who are continuing their soccer journey. Scholarships are awarded in memory of Dominic DePalma, a passionate player and empathic teammate, who knew that leadership doesn’t always come from captains and coaches. Sometimes leadership comes from the unrecognized teammate who is leading while standing by your side.
Submissions are due June 21 2024. Please note that applicants are expected to provide 3 letters of recommendation (from a coach, a teacher, and a fellow player or player parent), which will take applicants about a week to collect.
Find Scholarship Details and Complete the Application Here:
https://doitfordominicd.com/scholarship/
We continue to welcome donations to fund future scholarships and spread the messages about making safer choices about drunk and impaired driving. If you would like to continue supporting us, please donate through this givesendgo.
Honored and grateful -
Tami DePalma, www.DoItForDominicD.com
Do It For Dominic D is a 501(c)(3).
303-378-1455
💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚 ⚽💚
