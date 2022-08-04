Urgent Medical Need to fight Parkinson’s Disease

As a Christian artist Lori Wylie Richardson has been a blessing to so many through her inspirational, multi-dimensional metal art creations. Encouragement and joy pour out through the beauty of her work. She dedicates her art to the glory of God with the peace and power of the art she creates. Lori is self- taught and honed her craft with many years of hard work and with the Gift God has given her. Recently Lori has faced health challenges first fighting heavy metal poisoning. Now, she is facing the battle of her life with the rapid progress of Parkinson’s Disease making it impossible to create her art and earn a living. (see Lori's art @ www.lorilfineart.com)

There is also an urgent need for proper living quarters for Lori. With the lack of income, Lori is living in her art studio which lacks the normal amenities of a typical residence. Parkinson’s has significantly impacted her mobility and this current living situation is beyond a challenge. She has reached out for assistance, however there is a long list of applicants ahead of her.

With life and medical bills mounting, credit cards maxed out, and no way to earn money to fund her day to day living expenses and medical treatment bills, Lori needs a financial blessing immediately. Lori has leveraged her credit cards and without an income has reached a critical point of need for funds.

Our Prayer:

All perfect. powerful, and present Heavenly Father we have complete faith and trust in You. We boldly and humbly ask You send Your army of Angels to come alongside Lori financially, physically, and spiritually. May Your healing power that has no limit restore Your precious daughter Lori’s body, mind, and spirit. May the miracle You are delivering to Lori glorify You. All honor, praise, and worship to You our King of kings and Lord of lords. We pray this in Your great and mighty name Jesus.

Thank you for your support. Lori, her family, and friends are eternally grateful.