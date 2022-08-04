Campaign Image

Urgent Medical Need to fight Parkinson’s Disease

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $17,104

Campaign created by Bless Lori

Campaign funds will be received by Lori Wylie-Richardson

As a Christian artist Lori Wylie Richardson has been a blessing to so many through her inspirational, multi-dimensional metal art creations. Encouragement and joy pour out through the beauty of her work. She dedicates her art to the glory of God with the peace and power of the art she creates. Lori is self- taught and honed her craft with many years of hard work and with the Gift God has given her. Recently Lori has faced health challenges first fighting heavy metal poisoning. Now, she is facing the battle of her life with the rapid progress of Parkinson’s Disease making it impossible to create her art and earn a living. (see Lori's art @ www.lorilfineart.com)

There is also an urgent need for proper living quarters for Lori. With the lack of income, Lori is living in her art studio which lacks the normal amenities of a typical residence. Parkinson’s has significantly impacted her mobility and this current living situation is beyond a challenge. She has reached out for assistance, however there is a long list of applicants ahead of her.

With life and medical bills mounting, credit cards maxed out, and no way to earn money to fund her day to day living expenses and medical treatment bills, Lori needs a financial blessing immediately. Lori has leveraged her credit cards and without an income has reached a critical point of need for funds.

Our Prayer:

All perfect. powerful, and present Heavenly Father we have complete faith and trust in You. We boldly and humbly ask You send Your army of Angels to come alongside Lori financially, physically, and spiritually. May Your healing power that has no limit restore Your precious daughter Lori’s body, mind, and spirit. May the miracle You are delivering to Lori glorify You. All honor, praise, and worship to You our King of kings and Lord of lords. We pray this in Your great and mighty name Jesus.

Thank you for your support. Lori, her family, and friends are eternally grateful.

Alan and Linda Lockery
$ 250.00 USD
2 years ago

Lori, You are in our prayers. Alan and Linda

Lahaina Galleries
$ 9256.00 USD
2 years ago

Darryl Chang
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

We will keep you in our prayers, Lori.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Mike and Christine Elwood
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

Peace be with you, Lori. Mike and Christine Elwood

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Callie Wray
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

I am praying for you my friend.

Response from Campaign Owner:

Lindsey Richardson
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

I’m so sorry you aren’t receiving enough support, I wish I could do more. Sending all my best thoughts your way.

Jack
$ 103.00 USD
2 years ago

Lori, I am praying for you daily. Asking for healing, peace and increased faith that will take you through whatever you will go through. Keep looking up. Jesus is coming back soon, that will be the best answer to our prayers.

Tom Liguori
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers for healing and strength.

Dean Powery
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

Bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying that the providence of Christ Jesus be for you, and the healing hand of grace of our Heavenly Father be with you, and the Spirit of God fill you with His Holy presence and comfort you. In Jesus Christ name! Amen 🙏🏾

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 240.00 USD
2 years ago

Sending you love and prayers for strength and health!

Ray Ranciato
$ 1000.00 USD
2 years ago

Keep fighting like the champion you are!!! Get well soon. Love you Ray

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Keep the faith Lori, God is your provider and healer, and will always take care of you 🙏🏻

Joey Ponticello
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you Lori! May He do what only He can do. We love you sister.

Walfrido Garcia
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Fight the good fight, sorry to hear

