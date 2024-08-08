Wind Sports 4 Wounded Warriors





About WS4WW:

WS4WW 501(c)3 was founded in 2012 by Carlos Poysky, US Army Ranger, who saw the need to serve and empower wounded military service personnel through wind sports education. Our mission is to provide emotional support through active camaraderie, similar to what veterans are accustomed to as part of military service, while learning the exciting water-sport of kite boarding.

Gulf Coast WS4WW chapter was started in 2017 and has annual retreats (except for the pandemic lock-down) with local volunteers and community businesses making the events possible. Check our action photos at this Facebook page

Additional WS4WW chapters conduct retreats across the Southeast in Charleston, SC, St Simon's Island, GA, Key West, FL, and Gulf Coast in St. Petersburg/Clearwater

Sponsorship:

We are looking for your sponsorship at the upcoming WS4WW Retreat in St Petersburg on November 14th to 17th. Your contributions will go toward weekend housing accommodations and meals for the Veteran Beneficiaries. All donations will be eligible for receipt for tax deduction purposes from our 501(c)3 organization along with your Company Logo on all of our retreat t-shirts, banners and social media (and more) as one of proud Sponsors (see Sponsorship Tiers attached). We would be honored to partner with you because WS4WW shares similar values towards our Servicemen and women. And we’re LOCAL!