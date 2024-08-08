Wind Sports 4 Wounded Warriors

Raised:
USD $3,390
Campaign funds will be received by WS4WW
About WS4WW:
WS4WW 501(c)3 was founded in 2012 by Carlos Poysky, US Army Ranger, who saw the need to serve and empower wounded military service personnel through wind sports education. Our mission is to provide emotional support through active camaraderie, similar to what veterans are accustomed to as part of military service, while learning the exciting water-sport of kite boarding.
Gulf Coast WS4WW chapter was started in 2017 and has annual retreats (except for the pandemic lock-down) with local volunteers and community businesses making the events possible. Check our action photos at this Facebook page
Additional WS4WW chapters conduct retreats across the Southeast in Charleston, SC, St Simon's Island, GA, Key West, FL, and Gulf Coast in St. Petersburg/Clearwater
We are looking for your sponsorship at the upcoming WS4WW Retreat in St Petersburg on November 14th to 17th. Your contributions will go toward weekend housing accommodations and meals for the Veteran Beneficiaries. All donations will be eligible for receipt for tax deduction purposes from our 501(c)3 organization along with your Company Logo on all of our retreat t-shirts, banners and social media (and more) as one of proud Sponsors (see Sponsorship Tiers attached). We would be honored to partner with you because WS4WW shares similar values towards our Servicemen and women. And we're LOCAL!
Thank you so much for putting this together. Count on us for next year. See you out on the water.
God bless our warriors!
For Julie Shaw ❤️
September 16th, 2024
Dear friends and supporters,
Thank you for your generous contribution over these past years to Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors (WS4WW) with your continued support over these years. It is because of people like you who support our small nonprofit that we are able to introduce Veterans to these exciting wind and water sports. All of the staff for WS4WW are volunteers and your assistance allows these Purple Heart and combat-deployment injured Veterans to enjoy a long weekend retreat including accommodations, meals and water sport instruction.
We are having a weekend our annual retreat on November 14-17, 2024, at Sunset Beach in Tarpon Springs. There will be a limited number of beneficiaries, and volunteers involved over the retreat. Likely between 18-22 people in total.
Proudly Serving Those Who Have Served,
Julie Shaw, President Gulf Coast Chapter
Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors, WS4WW
727-433-1818
August 8th, 2024
We are having a weekend retreat on November 14th to 17th, 2024, along the Gulf Coast in Pinellas County (beach access for kite boarding will be held at one of many locations in the area depending on the wind conditions during the retreat; Sand Key, Sunset Beach in Tarpon Springs, Skyway Bridge, Fort DeSoto). All the Veterans that are eligible to participate have visible and/or invisible injuries stemming from their time in Service to our Country. We limit the retreat to about 10 Wounded Warriors so that we can provide individual instruction by 10 certified kiteboard instructors.
I recognize you have been a WS4WW supporter for many past years. Your contributions will go toward weekend housing accommodation and meals for the Veteran Beneficiaries (20-30 people in all).
All donations will be eligible for receipt for tax deduction purposes from our 501(c)3 organization along with your Company Logo, if eligible on all our retreat t-shirts, banners and social media (and more) as one of proud Sponsors. see flyer attached
We would be honored to partner with you again because WS4WW shares similar values towards our Servicemen and women. And we’re LOCAL!
Thank you in advance as we greatly appreciate your support.
