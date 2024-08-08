Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Wind Sports 4 Wounded Warriors

Raised:

 USD $3,390

Campaign created by julie shaw

Campaign funds will be received by WS4WW

Wind Sports 4 Wounded Warriors

2024 WS4WW Retreat:
We are having a weekend our annual retreat on November 14-17, 2024, at Sunset Beach in Tarpon Springs. There will be a limited number of beneficiaries, and volunteers involved over the retreat. Likely between 18-22 people in total. Let me know if you will continue your sponsorship for the upcoming November retreat and we can discuss the logistics over the next couple of months. We would also like to invite you to join us at the retreat, at your convenience, to say hi to the Wounded Warriors and see firsthand the impact this local nonprofit has on our heroes. 


About WS4WW:

WS4WW 501(c)3 was founded in 2012 by Carlos Poysky, US Army Ranger, who saw the need to serve and empower wounded military service personnel through wind sports education. Our mission is to provide emotional support through active camaraderie, similar to what veterans are accustomed to as part of military service, while learning the exciting water-sport of kite boarding.

Gulf Coast WS4WW chapter was started in 2017 and has annual retreats (except for the pandemic lock-down) with local volunteers and community businesses making the events possible. Check our action photos at this Facebook page

Additional WS4WW chapters conduct retreats across the Southeast in Charleston, SC, St Simon's Island, GA, Key West, FL, and Gulf Coast in St. Petersburg/Clearwater

 

Sponsorship:

We are looking for your sponsorship at the upcoming WS4WW Retreat in St Petersburg on November 14th to 17th. Your contributions will go toward weekend housing accommodations and meals for the Veteran Beneficiaries. All donations will be eligible for receipt for tax deduction purposes from our 501(c)3 organization along with your Company Logo on all of our retreat t-shirts, banners and social media (and more) as one of proud Sponsors (see Sponsorship Tiers attached). We would be honored to partner with you because WS4WW shares similar values towards our Servicemen and women. And we’re LOCAL!

 

Recent Donations
Show:
Julie Shaw
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Rosemarie Nicholas
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Stan Reedy
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Igor and Amanda
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you so much for putting this together. Count on us for next year. See you out on the water.

Trash Panda Bins Dumpster Rentals
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Michelle
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Tami Bellon
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Jeffrey
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Rosemarie Nicholas
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Robert Griffin
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless our warriors!

Aaron and Lisa Harrison
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

Shari
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

For Julie Shaw ❤️

Andrew J
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Catherine Tajmajer
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Cathy McCarthy
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

The Murphy Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Jules
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Ronnie Toh
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Stan Reedy
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Kenneth
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #2

September 16th, 2024

Dear friends and supporters,

Thank you for your generous contribution over these past years to Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors (WS4WW) with your continued support over these years. It is because of people like you who support our small nonprofit that we are able to introduce Veterans to these exciting wind and water sports. All of the staff for WS4WW are volunteers and your assistance allows these Purple Heart and combat-deployment injured Veterans to enjoy a long weekend retreat including accommodations, meals and water sport instruction.


2024 WS4WW Retreat:
We are having a weekend our annual retreat on November 14-17, 2024, at Sunset Beach in Tarpon Springs. There will be a limited number of beneficiaries, and volunteers involved over the retreat. Likely between 18-22 people in total. Let me know if you will continue your sponsorship for the upcoming November retreat and we can discuss the logistics over the next couple of months. We would also like to invite you to join us at the retreat, at your convenience, to say hi to the Wounded Warriors and see firsthand the impact this local nonprofit has on our heroes.

Proudly Serving Those Who Have Served,
Julie Shaw, President Gulf Coast Chapter
Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors, WS4WW
727-433-1818


November 2024 Retreat Update

August 8th, 2024

Gulf Coast WS4WW Retreat:
We are having a weekend retreat on November 14th to 17th, 2024, along the Gulf Coast in Pinellas County (beach access for kite boarding will be held at one of many locations in the area depending on the wind conditions during the retreat; Sand Key, Sunset Beach in Tarpon Springs, Skyway Bridge, Fort DeSoto). All the Veterans that are eligible to participate have visible and/or invisible injuries stemming from their time in Service to our Country. We limit the retreat to about 10 Wounded Warriors so that we can provide individual instruction by 10 certified kiteboard instructors.

Sponsorship:
I recognize you have been a WS4WW supporter for many past years. Your contributions will go toward weekend housing accommodation and meals for the Veteran Beneficiaries (20-30 people in all). 

All donations will be eligible for receipt for tax deduction purposes from our 501(c)3 organization along with your Company Logo, if eligible on all our retreat t-shirts, banners and social media (and more) as one of proud Sponsors. see flyer attached

We would be honored to partner with you again because WS4WW shares similar values towards our Servicemen and women. And we’re LOCAL!

Thank you in advance as we greatly appreciate your support.
Proudly Serving Those Who Have Served,
Julie Shaw, President Gulf Coast Chapter
Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors, WS4WW

727-433-1818

Update November 2024 Retreat Update Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo